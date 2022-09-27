Read full article on original website
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
PWMania
Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard
After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Tattoo Lawsuit Involving WWE, 2K, And Randy Orton
The lawsuit against WWE, 2K Games, and Yukes regarding the recreation of Randy Orton's tattoos in the company's video games has officially kicked off. Tattoo artist Catherine Anderson, who is responsible for a number of Orton's tattoos from 2003 through 2008, alleges that the companies behind the WWE 2K series have been using her copyrighted work without permission.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Moved To NXT
For months WWE ran vignettes advertising that Veer was coming to Raw, and when he finally arrived he competed in a series of squash matches. However, Veer Mahaan hasn’t been making appearances on WWE programming following Vince McMahon’s retirement. Mahaan last competed on the August 15th episode of Monday Night Raw, but it appears that he’s been moved to NXT.
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Returns On WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
PWMania
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
Yardbarker
Mercedes Varnado Is No Longer Sasha Banks On Social Media
Mercedes Varnado is no longer Sasha Banks on social media. On September 28, many fans noticed that Varnado changed her Twitter handle from Banks to her real name. Banks is still included in her Twitter bio. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE RAW, reportedly...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
PWMania
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW
Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Superstar Returns On Raw
Over the last few months a number of WWE Superstars have returned to the company and this week Candice LeRae made her return on Monday Night Raw. Nikki A.S.H. made her way to the ring for a singles match, and she looked shocked as Candice LeRae made her entrance to a big pop. Candice LeRae vs. Nikki A.S.H. ended up being a quick squash match as LeRae put Nikki away with a swinging neckbreaker from the second rope.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Returns To Set Up Big Stipulation Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Edge has challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit Match" at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Following Matthew Riddle's win over Damian Priest in the main event of the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," the Judgment Day faction carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro, with Priest eventually hitting him with a South of Heaven. Just then, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
wrestlinginc.com
Nikki A.S.H. Teases Big Character Shift On WWE Raw
Nikki A.S.H. could be preparing for a drastic character overhaul. Following her loss to the debuting Candice LeRae on the 9/26 "WWE Raw" in Edmonton, Nikki unmasked herself, sat on the mat and burst into tears. The announcers alluded to Nikki having "a collapse" in the ring before WWE cut to a promotional video hyping the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
wrestlinginc.com
Swerve Strickland Discusses How WWE 'Promised The World' To Keith Lee
Former AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory have a storied history together that started long before they obtained gold as partners. The duo became well-acquainted on the indie circuit before being signed to WWE around the same time, bringing both men to perform in "NXT" during the same phase of the Black and Gold era. When both of the promising main roster stars were released from their WWE contracts, they didn't take much time to rebound and make an impact in AEW, which they felt was necessary, as Strickland revealed during a recent episode of "The Sessions With Renee Paquette."
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Roman Reigns' Status For WWE SmackDown Season Premiere
Those who are wondering when Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance will be, now have the answer. Back in May, news broke that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take on a lighter schedule after signing a new deal with WWE. The reports were indeed true, as Reigns hasn't been seen on several episodes of "RAW" and "SmackDown" over the past few months. He's even missed premium live events such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James Has Heavy Praise For AEW Star's Promo Work
Yet another fan of the "Mad King" presents herself. Mickie James stands as one of the most decorated women's wrestlers in the United States, and a well-respected legend of the business. Her perspective is valued and informed, so her praise for Eddie Kingston's mic skills carries weight — though it likely doesn't come as a surprise to fans of the AEW star. In a tweet on Saturday, Mickie James pointed out that a recent promo of Kingston's, ahead of his match with Sammy Guevara at "AEW Grand Slam," was a standout performance from the Yonkers native.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
