krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Missing Chico man found safe
CHICO, Calif. — Update as of Wednesday, September 28:. The Chico Police Department says Randolph Nicholson was found safe. Police in Chico are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk local man who was last seen leaving a care facility on Tuesday morning. According to the...
Man found dead at Chico home identified
CHICO, Calif. — Chico police have identified the man found dead during the search of a home on Burnap Avenue as Kevin Olson, 64, Chico. According to the Chico Police Department (CPD), their officers, along with their SWAT Team, responded to a home on Burnap Avenue to serve a search warrant for a missing person investigation. They said the SWAT Team was used because there was initially a weapon concern.
Man arrested for arson due to fire started at Anderson Walmart
ANDERSON, Calif. — Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire on SEPT. 25 in the wooded area near the Anderson Walmart. This fire was contained quickly, and further investigation led to the arrest of a Washington man for arson. The fire located on Rhonda Road in Anderson was reported...
Fake gun leads to real arrest at Anderson Walmart
ANDERSON, Calif. — A man was arrested Sunday night after using a imitation gun to steal a pistol holster, alcohol, and clothing from Walmart, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officials said Julio Estrada, 31, of Shingletown, was found nearby and detained. A search revealed what appeared to be...
Red Bluff woman arrested for using employer credit cards to shop on Amazon
REDDING, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman was arrested outside her home Friday after Shasta County Sheriff's Deputies say she was found to be embezzling from her employer. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), Jessica Andromeda McCoy, 48, was working as a bookkeeper when it was discovered she was using an employer's credit card to make personal purchases.
Chico man steals from dead roommate who was found deceased in the home after 4 years
After allegedly living with his deceased roommate's body for the past 4 years, a Chico man was arraigned Monday in Butte County Superior Court for identity theft and theft of money of his deceased roommate. It was Darren Wade Pirtle, 57, of Chico who committed these offenses. Alongside his charges...
UPDATE: Honcut Fire burns up to 3 acres in southern Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 28, 5:05 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Butte county said the vegetation fire, burning off of Lower Honcut Road in southern Butte County, is now burning between two and three acres with a half-acre spot fire across a canal. Additionally, CAL FIRE said...
Bay Area family sent to hospital after crash in Glenn County
WILLOWS, Calif. — Three people from the Bay Area were sent to the hospital following a crash in Glenn County late Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says 37-year-old Jose Jimenez Prieto, from San Francisco, was driving north on Interstate 5 near County Road 60, just south of Willows, with two kids in the car. They say he was driving at about 75 miles per hour when he drove into the median.
Magalia motorcyclist hospitalized with major injuries after Glenn County crash
ORDBEND, Calif. — A 50-year-old man from Magalia was hospitalized with major injuries after a car crashed into his motorcycle in Glenn County on Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says on Friday just after 7:30 p.m., a 20-year-old man from Chico was driving a...
PG&E helicopters are coming to the Northstate to assist in preventing wildfires
CHICO, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is working this week to identify potential risks by surveying powerlines by taking to the sky in helicopters above counties around the Northstate. This project is being put forth in an attempt to prevent potential wildfire risks, with helicopters equipped...
Chico non-profit talks helping homeless as construction begins on transitional homes
Chico, Calif.--- — A project years in the making is finally getting boots on the ground. The Chico Housing Action Team, or CHAT, had crews out Monday to begin the construction of Everhart Village on 540 Cohasset Road. In July, Butte County Behavioral Health (BCBH) official Scott Kennelly called...
Multi-million dollar bridge repair project starts along I-5 next week
REDDING, Calif. — A $7.3 million dollar Caltrans project is beginning next week to improve Northstate bridges. 13 bridges in Shasta and Tehama Counties will be receiving maintenance starting Monday, October 3. The bridges receiving maintenance include:. Smith Road Overcrossing (Interstate 5, Shasta County) Twin View Boulevard Undercrossing (Interstate...
Latino community sees higher rates of depression, Tehama County works to fight stigma
RED BLUFF, Calif. — September is the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and Suicide Prevention Month. Tehama County Behavioral Health Services is making sure everyone knows there is help available. According to a study by the CDC, 40% of Hispanic adults reported having depression and close to 23% reported...
Tehama County preps for November elections; what you need to know
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Election season is quickly approaching and election offices across the Northstate are preparing. The Tehama County Clerk, Jennifer Vice, said they just finished proofing the ballots and are at the printer ready for the final print. They are also updating voter files and proofing voting booth audio.
