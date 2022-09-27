ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Missing Chico man found safe

CHICO, Calif. — Update as of Wednesday, September 28:. The Chico Police Department says Randolph Nicholson was found safe. Police in Chico are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk local man who was last seen leaving a care facility on Tuesday morning. According to the...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Man found dead at Chico home identified

CHICO, Calif. — Chico police have identified the man found dead during the search of a home on Burnap Avenue as Kevin Olson, 64, Chico. According to the Chico Police Department (CPD), their officers, along with their SWAT Team, responded to a home on Burnap Avenue to serve a search warrant for a missing person investigation. They said the SWAT Team was used because there was initially a weapon concern.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for arson due to fire started at Anderson Walmart

ANDERSON, Calif. — Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire on SEPT. 25 in the wooded area near the Anderson Walmart. This fire was contained quickly, and further investigation led to the arrest of a Washington man for arson. The fire located on Rhonda Road in Anderson was reported...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Fake gun leads to real arrest at Anderson Walmart

ANDERSON, Calif. — A man was arrested Sunday night after using a imitation gun to steal a pistol holster, alcohol, and clothing from Walmart, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officials said Julio Estrada, 31, of Shingletown, was found nearby and detained. A search revealed what appeared to be...
ANDERSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff woman arrested for using employer credit cards to shop on Amazon

REDDING, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman was arrested outside her home Friday after Shasta County Sheriff's Deputies say she was found to be embezzling from her employer. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), Jessica Andromeda McCoy, 48, was working as a bookkeeper when it was discovered she was using an employer's credit card to make personal purchases.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Honcut Fire burns up to 3 acres in southern Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 28, 5:05 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Butte county said the vegetation fire, burning off of Lower Honcut Road in southern Butte County, is now burning between two and three acres with a half-acre spot fire across a canal. Additionally, CAL FIRE said...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Bay Area family sent to hospital after crash in Glenn County

WILLOWS, Calif. — Three people from the Bay Area were sent to the hospital following a crash in Glenn County late Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says 37-year-old Jose Jimenez Prieto, from San Francisco, was driving north on Interstate 5 near County Road 60, just south of Willows, with two kids in the car. They say he was driving at about 75 miles per hour when he drove into the median.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Krcr#Violence Suppression Unit
krcrtv.com

PG&E helicopters are coming to the Northstate to assist in preventing wildfires

CHICO, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is working this week to identify potential risks by surveying powerlines by taking to the sky in helicopters above counties around the Northstate. This project is being put forth in an attempt to prevent potential wildfire risks, with helicopters equipped...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Multi-million dollar bridge repair project starts along I-5 next week

REDDING, Calif. — A $7.3 million dollar Caltrans project is beginning next week to improve Northstate bridges. 13 bridges in Shasta and Tehama Counties will be receiving maintenance starting Monday, October 3. The bridges receiving maintenance include:. Smith Road Overcrossing (Interstate 5, Shasta County) Twin View Boulevard Undercrossing (Interstate...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
krcrtv.com

Tehama County preps for November elections; what you need to know

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Election season is quickly approaching and election offices across the Northstate are preparing. The Tehama County Clerk, Jennifer Vice, said they just finished proofing the ballots and are at the printer ready for the final print. They are also updating voter files and proofing voting booth audio.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy