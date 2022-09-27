ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texashsfootball.com

Rockets Stave Off Legacy Comeback Bid In Fire Fight

Talk about a near comeback. The Judson Rockets launched an offensive assault on the Legacy Rebels with 47 unanswered points to start the game, eventually winning 60-50 during a non-district football game at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in Converse. Judson had the 47-0 advantage with 8:03 left in the second quarter...
CONVERSE, TX
fox7austin.com

Jason Landry: Search efforts continue in Luling

LULING, Texas - The search continues for missing Texas State student Jason Landry. It’s been almost two years since he disappeared. "We all have a common cause, we're all passionate people, we want to find Jason," volunteer Catherine Shellman said. About 15 volunteers have walked for miles with search...
LULING, TX
KSAT 12

6 Texas corn mazes you should check out this fall

SAN ANTONIO – Corn mazes are a family-friendly fall tradition and there are six located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas that you can visit. From big to small, there are tons of different mazes to choose from. Some locations offer more than just a maze - there...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Hemphill, TX
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
City
Trinity, TX
City
Tyler, TX
San Antonio, TX
Sports
enchantingtexas.com

16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Phillips
Pleasanton Express

Out and About in Atascosa County

When I hear someone say that there is nothing to do in Atascosa County, I find it so puzzling. When someone says, “Well, I didn’t know about that!”, I want to exclaim READ THE. PLEASANTON EXPRESS’ OUT & ABOUT. If you don’t like to read, you may...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Stadium#Tiger Team#American Football#Sports#The West Sabine Tigers#The Trinity Tigers
KSAT 12

List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Area pastor from Seguin gives final sermon at church

(Seguin) — Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is moving on to whatever is next. In November 2017, a gunman opened fire in the church during the Sunday service, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy’s daughter Annabelle, a student in the Seguin...
SEGUIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
KSAT 12

South Side-raised comedian sells out shows at San Antonio comedy club

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. It was certainly a barrel of laughs this past...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy