FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
texashsfootball.com
Rockets Stave Off Legacy Comeback Bid In Fire Fight
Talk about a near comeback. The Judson Rockets launched an offensive assault on the Legacy Rebels with 47 unanswered points to start the game, eventually winning 60-50 during a non-district football game at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in Converse. Judson had the 47-0 advantage with 8:03 left in the second quarter...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
Winning is everything in the state of Texas whether it's on the gridiron of the high school, collegiate or professional level, but this story will be talking about winning on a different playing field.
fox7austin.com
Jason Landry: Search efforts continue in Luling
LULING, Texas - The search continues for missing Texas State student Jason Landry. It’s been almost two years since he disappeared. "We all have a common cause, we're all passionate people, we want to find Jason," volunteer Catherine Shellman said. About 15 volunteers have walked for miles with search...
KSAT 12
6 Texas corn mazes you should check out this fall
SAN ANTONIO – Corn mazes are a family-friendly fall tradition and there are six located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas that you can visit. From big to small, there are tons of different mazes to choose from. Some locations offer more than just a maze - there...
enchantingtexas.com
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
La Gloria opens its 'most beautiful location' on San Antonio's Southside
Hernandez will soon bring back El Machito to the Brooks site.
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
KSAT 12
Schertz family has an ‘exciting’ encounter with a porcupine walking along their fence
SCHERTZ, Texas – A Schertz family got a particularly prickly surprise visitor Tuesday morning — a porcupine. Dania Wilkerson told KSAT that her husband Wesley went to go check on the family’s two miniature schnauzers who were barking outside when he spotted the animal. “At first we...
Pleasanton Express
Out and About in Atascosa County
When I hear someone say that there is nothing to do in Atascosa County, I find it so puzzling. When someone says, “Well, I didn’t know about that!”, I want to exclaim READ THE. PLEASANTON EXPRESS’ OUT & ABOUT. If you don’t like to read, you may...
Iconic San Antonio bar the Broadway 5050 will get facelift, menu update under new leadership
The upgrades reflect a new partnership between owner PJ Gottsacker and local cocktailer Jeret Peña.
Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia welcomes her first baby girl
SAN ANTONIO — Breaking baby news!. The newest KENS5 family member is here... Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia and husband Jon welcomed their daughter, Dallas into the world, over the weekend. She is 6 pounds and 11 ounces of pure joy. Alanna joined KENS 5 as the afternoon and evening...
KSAT 12
List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
seguintoday.com
Area pastor from Seguin gives final sermon at church
(Seguin) — Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is moving on to whatever is next. In November 2017, a gunman opened fire in the church during the Sunday service, killing 26 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy’s daughter Annabelle, a student in the Seguin...
Firefighters battling large brush fire in Bandera County
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — Bandera County authorities briefly facilitated voluntary evacuations Wednesday afternoon after a large brush fire broke out in the area. The local sheriff's office said around 4:40 p.m. that residents were able to return to their homes, though firefighters were still on the scene at that time.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bexar County (Bexar County, TX)
According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials reported that one person was pronounced dead at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KSAT 12
South Side-raised comedian sells out shows at San Antonio comedy club
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. It was certainly a barrel of laughs this past...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
Pasta, pizza, and parmesan cheese are just a few things that come to mind when thinking of the best San Antonio Italian restaurants. While the city is known for its tacos and BBQ, Italian isn’t that far off considering the rich flavors in the cuisine. If you find yourself...
KSAT 12
Pastor of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs gives final sermon during Sunday service
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – Pastor Frank Pomeroy of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs gave his last sermon as the official church lead pastor during Sunday morning service. Pastor Pomeroy, affectionately known as “Pastor Frank,” brought his more than 20 years of pastorship to a close after keeping his...
California's Round Table Pizza serves up first San Antonio restaurant
Grab your first slice today!
