COLDSPRING — The Coldspring Trojans came back from a disappointing loss to post a 40-0 win over the Huntington Red Devils on Friday to open district play. The Trojans were on the scoreboard in just a matter of minutes, setting the tempo for the entire game; with 9:10 on the clock, the Trojans posted the first of 6 TDs of the night.

HUNTINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO