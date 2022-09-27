Read full article on original website
Related
East Texas News
Defensive pride
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Livingston football ruined homecoming in Madisonville, taking a 21-9 win behind a stellar defensive performance and consistent ground game. The Lions rushed for 185 yards and threw for another 43, but the defense would top...
East Texas News
Unbeaten in non-district play
Corrigan-Camden finished a perfect non-district record with a 56-20 road victory against the Hempstead Bobcats on Friday. The recently reorganized Bulldog offensive lineup continued to fire on all cylinders in the blowout win Friday, mixing it up in the run and long passing game. “I feel really good about calling...
East Texas News
Trojans blank the Red Devils
COLDSPRING — The Coldspring Trojans came back from a disappointing loss to post a 40-0 win over the Huntington Red Devils on Friday to open district play. The Trojans were on the scoreboard in just a matter of minutes, setting the tempo for the entire game; with 9:10 on the clock, the Trojans posted the first of 6 TDs of the night.
Ex Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey Receives Backlash From Former Players For Brittney Griner Silence
Ex-Baylor Bears and current LSU Tigers women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is choosing to remain silent about the Brittney Griner situation, and her former players aren't having it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React
On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
fox44news.com
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
KWTX
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Milam County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney of Bryan was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson eastbound on FM 485. As Laney approached a left curve in the roadway he traveled wide and...
RELATED PEOPLE
News Channel 25
Temple motorcyclist killed in high-speed I-35 crash
BELTON, Texas – A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he unsuccessfully tried – at a high rate of speed – to split the lanes between two trucks on I-35 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Wednesday. Benjamin Jaquez Strickland of Temple died as a result of...
fox44news.com
Snapchat threat at Bryan school leads to arrest
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a Snapchat threat at a Bryan school was confirmed “not credible.”. On September 23rd, 2022, the Bryan Police Department was made aware of a SnapChat message circulating Davila Middle School on September 23 – where someone was threatening to conduct a shooting at the school.
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In McLennan County (McLennan County, TX)
Official reports confirm at least one fatality in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety has stated that the incident took place on Monday morning on Interstate 35 which [..]
fox44news.com
Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown
Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl
BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
fox44news.com
Woman charged in theft of U-Haul truck
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old woman from Lott has been arrested on charges of theft over $30,000 in connection with the reported theft of a U-Haul truck. Kimberly Nicole Krumnow was arrested by Belton Police on a warrant out of Temple tied to an incident reported last March.
fox44news.com
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Bryan Police confirm Snapchat threat as ‘not credible’
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Snapchat threat toward Sam Rayburn Intermediate School has confirmed to not be credible. The Bryan Police Department was notified Friday of the threat. Several officers responded to the campus, and the threat was deemed “not credible.” The department says it will continue to investigate the source of the threats.
Sheriff: 2 East Texans missing since last week
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace issued a missing person alert on Tuesday for 60-year-old Karen Sue Waters and 56-year-old James Waters. According to officials, James Waters was last seen leaving work on Sept. 14 around 5 p.m. and failed to report the rest of the week. Karen Waters was last seen by […]
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with two income-producing garage apartments. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
KLTV
Fire at Lufkin apartment complex
Moore Magnet School students received high fives and fist bumps on Thursday. It’s part of a program the school started last year called Dudes Holding Doors. Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media. Updated: 4 hours ago. A jury took less than 30 minutes to deliver...
Comments / 0