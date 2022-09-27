Read full article on original website
Ocean Co. field hockey for Sep 28: Toms River So. wins in OT, Pt. Pleasant shuts out again
Sophomore Eva Schilling scored the game-winning goal in overtime to help lift Toms River South to a 2-1 win over Brick Memorial in Toms River. Freshman Brooke Weyandt scored the tying goal in the fourth quarter for Toms River South (5-4), which has won four of its last five games. Sophomore goalie Brielle Berruti finished with six saves.
Atlantic County Boys Soccer for Sept. 28: Oakcrest shuts down Absegami
Jack O’Brien connected at 13 minutes in with a feed from Clayton Husta as Oakcrest won at home, 1-0, over Absegami. Oakcrest improves to 5-1-3 while Absegami is now 0-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Burlington County girls soccer roundup for Wednesday Sept. 28: Neal lifts No. 11 Cherokee
Freshman Caroline Neal scored a pair of goals to increase her season total to four and send Cherokee, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-2 win over Camden Catholic in Marlton. Olivia Marrone netted her team-high sixth goal of the year to go with two assists as...
Monmouth County field hockey for Sept. 28: Ocean Township tops Colts Neck
Erica Pardon scored three goals and added one assist as Ocean Township earned a 4-0 victory over Colts Neck in Ocean Township. Sofia Chebookjian made eight saves as Ocean Township (7-1) scored two goals in the first half to take control. Caylee Zanga added a goal while Jordan Dobin was credited with one assist.
Cumberland County girls soccer for Sept. 28: Cedar Creek over Bridgeton
Corinne Morgan scored five goals as Cedar Creek pulled away early during a 7-1 victory over Bridgeton in Bridgeton. Cedar Creek (7-2) scored four goals in the first half. Natalie Eifert and Tiffany Fabian also found the back of the net. Adelina Wilks scored the only goal of the afternoon...
Cape May County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 28: No. 18 Ocean City stays unbeaten
Emily Benson and Zoey Lappin each scored twice, helping propel Ocean City - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to an 8-0 victory over Atlantic Tech in Ocean City. McKenna Chisholm, Ashley Rhodes, Gabby Cupit, and Coryn McDonnell all added goals for the Raiders, who are still unbeaten at 7-0-1 on the year.
Camden County Boys Soccer for Sept. 28: Trenton Catholic over Pennsauken Tech
Adolphus Temeh delivered a hat trick while Selvin Hernandez added a goal and an assist as Trenton Catholic won on the road, 4-2, over Pennsauken Tech. Jaffet Sanchez dished two assists while Donovan Mendoza had one for Trenton Catholic (3-3). Pennsauken Tech is now 0-5. Haddonfield 4, Gateway 2. Daire...
Cumberland County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 28: Vineland and Millville draw
Throw the records out whenever these two rivals play. Ethan Spinnato’s goal for 1-5-1 Vineland proved to be enough to get a result, as the visiting Fighting Clan earned a 1-1 draw at Millville on Wednesday evening. Shaun McCarthy’s goal on a feed from Owen Gilson proved to be...
Sussex County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 28: Pope John falls
Erick Cortes scored a goal with two assists to lead Morris Hills to a 3-2 win over Pope John in Sparta. Chris D’Souza and Jayden Roldan each netted a goal for Morris Hills (5-3), which broke a 2-2 tie with a goal in the second half. Dharm Desai made three saves and Ryan Walter made one save in a combined effort for the win.
Somerset County boys soccer for Sept. 28: No. 19 Gill St. Bernard’s wins in OT
Charles Tailano scored a goal to help lead Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 overtime win over Montgomery in Montgomery. Gill St. Bernard’s (7-2) tied the game in the second half, after Montgomery initially took the lead in the first half on a goal from Tasuku Uraguchi.
Essex Co. boys soccer for Sep 28: No. 1 Seton Hall Prep tops No. 8 West Orange
Senior Luke Warjanka scored with seven minutes left, tucking in a goal mouth cross from junior Eddie Krupski as top-ranked Seton Hall Prep squeezed by West Orange, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 3-2 in West Orange. Warjanka also scored Seton Hall Prep’s (7-1) second...
Union County girls soccer for Sept. 28: No. 1 Westfield, New Providence earn victories
Riley Cross was unstoppable as she scored six goals in Oak Knoll’s 8-0 victory over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Oak Knoll (9-0) scored six goals in the first half to put this game away early. Anna Wojie found the back of the net in the second minute. This was one of two goals for Wojie.
Bergen County girls soccer for Sept. 28: Rutherford, New Milford, Fair Lawn get wins
Sophomores Poppie Bimson and Fiona Waller each had a goal to help lift Rutherford to a 2-0 win over Lyndhurst in Rutherford. Junior Ellie Schmitt chipped in with an assist for Rutherford (4-2-1), which won its third straight match. Freshman keeper Victoria Silvestri made seven saves. Junior goalie Mackenzie Sibello...
Burlington County field hockey roundup for Wednesday Sept. 28: No. 8 Moorestown prevails
Sydney Kowalczyk scored a pair of goals and added an assist to help Moorestown, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeat Bishop Eustace 5-3 in Moorestown. Izzy Leese scored and collected three assists for Moorestown, which built a 5-1 lead through three quarters and held on to improve to 6-3.
Bergen County boys soccer round for Sept. 28: Contreras keeps Old Tappan undefeated
Kevin Contreras scored two second half goals to lead Old Tappan to a 2-0 victory over Demarest in Old Tappan. It is the fifth multi-goal game of the season for Contreras, who has 12 goals on the year for Old Tappan (6-0). Michael Greenberg made 10 saves to earn his first shutout of the season.
The Jeep Store Shore Sports Network Football Top 10 for Sept. 27
Questions about several division races were answered and upsets were on display once again in Week 4. For the second straight week, three new teams will enter The Jeep Shore Shore Sports Network Football Top 10. Red Bank Catholic solidified its grip on the No. 1 spot with a victory...
Warren County girls soccer for Sept. 28: Phillipsburg falls to Immaculata
Luciana Rodrigues tallied two goals and two assists to lead Immaculata to a 9-0 win over Phillipsburg in Somerville. Gianna Toto and Isabelle Bariso each netted two goals with one assist for Immaculata (5-2). Jayla Thompson dished out two assists, while Erin Belmont made two saves in the win. Phillipsburg...
Gloucester County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 28: OLM gets a big win
Drew Coyle, Mia Bongiorno, and Addison Mello all scored for Our Lady of Mercy, as the Villagers took a 3-1 victory over Absegami on Wednesday afternoon in Newfield. Elizabeth Giamboy made 10 saves for Our Lady of Mercy, which improved to 5-3-1 on the season. Absegami fell to 3-3 on...
Camden County field hockey roundup for Wednesday Sept. 28: Triton triumphs
Aurelia McManis and Olivia Broome each scored four goals and added an assist to spark Triton to a 10-0 win over Deptford in Runnemede. Sofia Morris and Rylee Shappell chipped in a goal and two assists apiece in the victory. Addison McManis stopped the only shot she faced to record...
Mercer County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 28: Pennington gets a rivalry win
Bakary Tanjigora buried three goals to lift Pennington to a 6-0 win over Blair in Blairstown. Pablo Carnicer Cozar contributed a goal and two assists for Pennington (5-2), which led 4-0 at halftime. Felix Shapiro and Alvaro Carnicer Cozar each found the back of the net, while Nick Kempe made four saves in the win.
