Broken Border: Record fentanyl smuggling fuels 'cruel' opioid epidemic

Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two examined the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three showed the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four looked at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the United States. And Part Five, below, examines the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
Federal government gives $23 million to Oregon to fight opioid epidemic

The federal government has allocated nearly $23 million to stem the opioid epidemic in Oregon, with overdose deaths skyrocketing in recent years. The money, announced by the Biden administration last week, is part of $1.5 billion awarded to all U.S. states and territories to fight the crisis. Nationwide, the money will be used for treatment and prevention of opioid and methamphetamine use, recovery, social services support, including housing, and supplies of the medication naloxone to reverse overdoses.
Biden administration directs $1.5 billion in state funding to fight opioid crisis

The Biden administration is rolling out $1.5 billion in funding Friday meant to help state and local governments fight the opioid epidemic. Senior administration officials note that President Joe Biden highlighted the "overdose epidemic" as a "key pillar" of his Unity Agenda in 2022's State of the Union address, and the White House claims that Friday's announcement will help "large cities, small towns, tribal lands, and every community in between."
Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in...
DEA: OD deaths spurred by fake pills with fentanyl — and some look like candy

An increasing number of fake prescription pills that contain potentially deadly fentanyl are helping drive overdose death rates to record levels in the U.S., including some now manufactured in rainbow colors designed to look like candy, federal officials said Tuesday.  Drug Enforcement Administration agents are working to crack down on violent drug cartels in Mexico believed to be trafficking the drugs into the U.S., Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Between May and September, the DEA and local police around the country seized more than 10 million fentanyl pills and hundreds of pounds of powder, he said.Vastly powerful synthetic drugs like...
Fake pills containing fentanyl are helping drive overdose deaths — and some are designed to look like candy, DEA says

What Is The National Opioid Crisis?

This week, Associate Professor of Addiction and Overdose in the Department of Health Policy and Management at Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Brendan Saloner joins Abby in the classroom to help explain the national opioid crisis. Dr. Saloner analyzes how the opioid crisis in the United States evolved to its present...
9 Million US Kids Are Food Insecure. Biden Plans To Change That

On Wednesday, September 28th, the White House will hold a much-anticipated conference geared toward ending hunger and food insecurity in the U.S. by 2030, a goal set by President Biden in May. The conference will be the first of its kind in almost 50 years. The last conference of this sort was held by the Nixon Administration and resulted in the development of food stamps and other big food initiatives aimed at alleviating hunger and reducing obesity and diet-related health conditions.
DOJ seizes 10 million fake fentanyl-laced pills from May to September this year

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice seized an estimated 10 million fentanyl-laced pills, the attorney general and DEA administrator announced on Tuesday at DEA headquarters. “Of this year, DEA agents conducted 389 investigations, including 35 cartel linked investigations in 201 cities,” Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters. “Over the...
