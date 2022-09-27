Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Broken Border: Record fentanyl smuggling fuels 'cruel' opioid epidemic
Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two examined the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three showed the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four looked at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the United States. And Part Five, below, examines the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
NBC News
Biden administration unveils strategy on hunger, nutrition and health
The Biden administration has unveiled their national strategy on hunger, nutrition and health that includes proposals to move nutrition labels to the front of food packaging, expanded access to free school meals and food security research. NBC's Monica Alba reports.Sept. 27, 2022.
White House announces $1.5 billion in new funding to prevent opioid overdose deaths
The White House on Friday announced $1.5 billion in new investments to address opioid drug overdoses in the United States, in recognition of National Recovery Month.
Herald and News
Federal government gives $23 million to Oregon to fight opioid epidemic
The federal government has allocated nearly $23 million to stem the opioid epidemic in Oregon, with overdose deaths skyrocketing in recent years. The money, announced by the Biden administration last week, is part of $1.5 billion awarded to all U.S. states and territories to fight the crisis. Nationwide, the money will be used for treatment and prevention of opioid and methamphetamine use, recovery, social services support, including housing, and supplies of the medication naloxone to reverse overdoses.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration directs $1.5 billion in state funding to fight opioid crisis
The Biden administration is rolling out $1.5 billion in funding Friday meant to help state and local governments fight the opioid epidemic. Senior administration officials note that President Joe Biden highlighted the "overdose epidemic" as a "key pillar" of his Unity Agenda in 2022's State of the Union address, and the White House claims that Friday's announcement will help "large cities, small towns, tribal lands, and every community in between."
Two powerful drugs are making their way into the illicit drug supply
Two dangerous and highly potent illicit drugs are increasingly infiltrating the supply of street drugs, putting people at risk for deadly overdoses. One is a class of synthetic opioids, called nitazenes, that can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, experts say. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin.
Former DEA official warns parents after fentanyl found disguised in candy packaging: 'It's a mass poisoning'
Derek Maltz, former DEA special operations director, warned parents to educate themselves on the nationwide fentanyl crisis after officials seized 15,000 pills disguised as candy in Connecticut. With Halloween just weeks away, the DEA is warning parents the deadly rainbow-colored pills may be marketed to children. The recent seizure in...
Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits
The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in...
lootpress.com
DEA Announces Results of Enforcement Surge to Reduce the Fentanyl Supply Across the United States
WASHINGTON (LOOTPRESS) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration today announced the results of an enforcement operation that spanned from May to September and resulted in significant fentanyl seizures across the United States. As part of the One Pill Can Kill initiative, the DEA and its law enforcement partners seized...
Border officials in Arizona seize 72K fentanyl pills, 44 pounds of meth hidden in gas tank
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents seized more than 72,000 fentanyl pills and more than 44 pounds of methamphetamine being smuggled into the U.S. on Thursday. The officers at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, also found 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder and 2.9 pounds of cocaine hidden in a vehicle's gas tank.
White House releases strategy for ending hunger in US by 2030
(The Hill) — The White House on Tuesday released its national strategy for ending hunger in the United States by 2030 ahead of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Under the strategy, the administration will work with Congress to expand access to healthy and free school...
Washington Examiner
Fentanyl: Too dangerous to trust Moscow with, but you can score some in middle school
The Commerce Department announced last week that from now on, the chemicals needed to make fentanyl can only be exported to Russia with a license. The Commerce Department considers them “potentially useful for Russia’s chemical and biological weapons production capabilities .”. Meanwhile, also last week, a 13-year-old in...
DEA: OD deaths spurred by fake pills with fentanyl — and some look like candy
An increasing number of fake prescription pills that contain potentially deadly fentanyl are helping drive overdose death rates to record levels in the U.S., including some now manufactured in rainbow colors designed to look like candy, federal officials said Tuesday. Drug Enforcement Administration agents are working to crack down on violent drug cartels in Mexico believed to be trafficking the drugs into the U.S., Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Between May and September, the DEA and local police around the country seized more than 10 million fentanyl pills and hundreds of pounds of powder, he said.Vastly powerful synthetic drugs like...
The Federal Government Is About to Spend $750 Million on Crisis Intervention. Will It Help Reduce Gun Violence?
Kelly Moller, a Democratic state representative in Minnesota, is conflicted. Like every other state, hers is preparing to receive new federal funding for crisis intervention. But with a wide slate of options for using the funds, and relatively vague federal guidance, she isn’t exactly sure where the state should start.
Fake pills containing fentanyl are helping drive overdose deaths — and some are designed to look like candy, DEA says
An increasing number of fake prescription pills that contain potentially deadly fentanyl are helping drive overdose death rates to record levels in the U.S., including some now manufactured in rainbow colors designed to look like candy, federal officials said Tuesday. Drug Enforcement Administration agents are working to crack down on...
What Is The National Opioid Crisis?
This week, Associate Professor of Addiction and Overdose in the Department of Health Policy and Management at Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Brendan Saloner joins Abby in the classroom to help explain the national opioid crisis. Dr. Saloner analyzes how the opioid crisis in the United States evolved to its present...
Supervisors Search for Solutions to Housing, Treating Mentally Ill Inmates
The county Board of Supervisors directed officials from a wide array of its criminal justice and health agencies to develop recommendations for creating secure but "non-correctional" treatment facilities for inmates with the greatest need for care.
9 Million US Kids Are Food Insecure. Biden Plans To Change That
On Wednesday, September 28th, the White House will hold a much-anticipated conference geared toward ending hunger and food insecurity in the U.S. by 2030, a goal set by President Biden in May. The conference will be the first of its kind in almost 50 years. The last conference of this sort was held by the Nixon Administration and resulted in the development of food stamps and other big food initiatives aimed at alleviating hunger and reducing obesity and diet-related health conditions.
DHS approves Jones Act waiver to allow diesel to Puerto Rico amid power outages
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has approved Puerto Rico's request to waive certain regulations that will allow a private tanker to unload its shipment of fuel on the Caribbean island where hundreds of thousands of people were still without power following last week's devastating hurricane. Homeland Security Secretary...
WHIO Dayton
DOJ seizes 10 million fake fentanyl-laced pills from May to September this year
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice seized an estimated 10 million fentanyl-laced pills, the attorney general and DEA administrator announced on Tuesday at DEA headquarters. “Of this year, DEA agents conducted 389 investigations, including 35 cartel linked investigations in 201 cities,” Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters. “Over the...
