ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White, GA

Comments / 2

Related
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: State of emergency issued in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian continues to grow in strength as the southeastern United States braces for its impact. Early Tuesday, the storm touched down in Cuba as a category three hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph. It is expected to grow even stronger as it travels over the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to hit category four status before making landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement

A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White, GA
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Dalton, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Motocross#Motorcycle#Getty Police#The Daily Tribune News#Wsb Radio#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

People

330K+
Followers
53K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy