Richmond, VA

NBC12

Woman dead, man injured in Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a stabbing at a Richmond apartment complex Wednesday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court. When police arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound and an unresponsive woman with a...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Suspect wanted after stealing several items from Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a Richmond home on Monday. At around 4 a.m., a doorbell camera captures a man forcing his way into a home located in the 500 block of North 28th Street. He was seen leaving the home with several items.
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Indecent liberties arrest made

Damon Christopher Thomas was arrested by Prince George County Police and transported to Riverside Regional Jail, where he will be held without bond on September 13, 2022, after communication between the Prince George County Police Department and the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 6:39 a.m. the Gloucester Sheriff’s...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man injured after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for wounds sustained in a shooting in Richmond. According to police, on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27 an adult male was found shot in the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue. Police say he was taken to...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police seek Glen Allen burglary suspect

Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who allegedly stole personal belongings from an apartment in Glen Allen last month. Police responded Aug. 24 to the 4100 block of Fairlake Lane in the Oakbrook Apartments southwest of the intersection of Gaskins and Springfield roads. A...
GLEN ALLEN, VA

