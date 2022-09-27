Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first timeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Hustler Hollywood to open near children’s and science museums in RichmondMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
VCU enrollment drops for fourth consecutive yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
NBC12
Woman dead, man injured in Richmond stabbing
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a stabbing at a Richmond apartment complex Wednesday morning. Shortly after 7 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court. When police arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound and an unresponsive woman with a...
Second man wanted in Portsmouth quadruple homicide turns himself in
The second suspect wanted by Portsmouth Police after a quadruple homicide in early June has been taken into custody.
NBC12
Suspect wanted after stealing several items from Richmond home
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a Richmond home on Monday. At around 4 a.m., a doorbell camera captures a man forcing his way into a home located in the 500 block of North 28th Street. He was seen leaving the home with several items.
Richmond Police investigating apparent double stabbing that resulted in one death
Richmond Police are investigating after two people were found stabbed in a Richmond apartment Wednesday morning, resulting in one death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing 18-year-old Richmond woman last seen at hospital in June
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen at Chippenham Hospital in June.
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Indecent liberties arrest made
Damon Christopher Thomas was arrested by Prince George County Police and transported to Riverside Regional Jail, where he will be held without bond on September 13, 2022, after communication between the Prince George County Police Department and the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 6:39 a.m. the Gloucester Sheriff’s...
19-year-old arrested in connection with 2 robberies in Portsmouth
Portsmouth police say 19-year-old D'Juan Jones Jr. was recently arrested in Newport News in connection with the robberies that occurred near the 500 block of Main Street and 50 block of Afton Parkway in Portsmouth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mom hopes Virginia’s new Violent Crime Task Force helps ‘stop crisis’
“Once we lose our kids to this street violence, we have pictures of our kids everywhere. He loved his friends to his family. He was very loyal and dedicated.”
Ashland man turns himself in after truck stop shooting
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Lewistown Truck Stop for a reported shooting Sunday, where police talked to a man who told them another male had fired two shots at him from a handgun while they were in the parking lot of the business.
Chesterfield bus driver accused of DUI hit-and-run continues court proceedings
A Chesterfield bus driver accused of driving under the influence in a hit-and-run incident in April continued with court proceedings yesterday.
Hanover Sheriff: Man stole $1,000 worth of items from Lowe’s
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and finding a man who they say stole from a Lowe's in the Mechanicsville area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crime Insider: Remains found near Route 1 ID'd as missing Chesterfield man
The remains discovered in the woods along Route 1 earlier this month have been identified as those of a missing Chesterfield man last seen in April of 2020, Crime Insider Sources told Jon Burkett.
New video may help Richmond Police find who vandalized the Arthur Ashe mural
The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help finding who vandalized the Arthur Ashe mural in Richmond's Battery Park.
Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw trash in his yard
A Norfolk neighborhood is on edge after a homeowner was shot at while confronting a group of people who threw trash in his yard.
Man charged with murder of woman in Richmond ‘domestic-related’ incident
A man is in custody following an investigation by the Richmond Police Department into a homicide in the neighborhood of Jahnke.
One injured in shooting on Hull Street, Richmond Police investigating
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Richmond that left one man hospitalized.
NBC12
Man injured after shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for wounds sustained in a shooting in Richmond. According to police, on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27 an adult male was found shot in the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue. Police say he was taken to...
Henrico Police seek Glen Allen burglary suspect
Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who allegedly stole personal belongings from an apartment in Glen Allen last month. Police responded Aug. 24 to the 4100 block of Fairlake Lane in the Oakbrook Apartments southwest of the intersection of Gaskins and Springfield roads. A...
jocoreport.com
25 Years After Slayings, Officer’s Brother Says Beasley No Friend Of Law Enforcement
Tilmon and Kevin Golphin were troubled teenage brothers from near Richmond, Virginia, who ended an interstate crime spree by shooting and killing two officers in Cumberland County, North Carolina, on Sept. 23, 1997. Now, 25 years later, the deaths of N.C. State Trooper Ed Lowry and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy...
Comments / 0