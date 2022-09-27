Read full article on original website
`Blue Cloth Bandit' arrested in series of more than five dozen armed robberies
A man dubbed the “Blue Cloth Bandit” for his alleged habit of using a cloth to cover a handgun during a string of more than five dozen robberies over a span of nearly two years was in custody today, police said.
Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with father, who's accused of killing woman in Fontana
Police say 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, who allegedly killed a woman in Fontana, is on the run with his 15-year-old daughter Savanna.
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Rapper Named; Teen Possibly in Custody
Los Angeles police Wednesday identified a suspect in the killing of rapper PnB Rock during a robbery at a restaurant earlier this month, but they declined to confirm reports that the suspect’s 17-year-old son was already in custody and believed to be the gunman. The Los Angeles Police Department...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Car-to-Car-Shooting Identified
A woman who was shot to death in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting was identified by county authorities Wednesday. Bre’yanna Bailey, 28, was the shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday...
mynewsla.com
Police Name Suspect Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Rapper
Los Angeles police Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted for allegedly killing rapper PnB Rock earlier this month. The shooting occurred on Sept. 12 at about 1:25 p.m., when the 30-year-old rapper, born Rakim Allen, was shot at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., where he was eating lunch with his girlfriend.
mynewsla.com
Armed Barricaded Suspect in Bellflower Arrested
Members of a Sheriff’s SWAT unit took an armed barricaded suspect into custody Wednesday in Bellflower after a five-hour standoff. Deputies from the Lakewood Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 16400 block Lakewood Boulevard regarding a call of a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Downtown Shooting, Woman Wounded
A man in his 20s was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening while a woman was wounded. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Third Man Arrested in 2021 Shooting Death of Man in Long Beach
Police Wednesday announced that two additional men were in custody in the shooting death of a 46-year-old homeless man in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers on patrol found Abelardo Ramirez Bonilla with gunshot wounds to his head in a parked car on Dec. 21, 2021, in the area of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place, according to LBPD Lt. Joe Flores.
mynewsla.com
Woman Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting on Sunset Boulevard
A woman is in the hospital Wednesday after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Hollywood. Officers responded at approximately 12:10 a.m. to Sunset Boulevard and Laurel Avenue where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli. Witnesses told police the woman was walking on...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Running Over Man in Dispute Over Cat
A 20-year-old woman was scheduled to be arraigned next month on a murder charge for allegedly running down a man in Cypress she believed was trying to kill a cat with his car. Hannah Star Esser was charged Tuesday with one count of murder, and she faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
Suspect in Lancaster beating intended to rape victim, DA says; identity still unknown
A man suspected of breaking into the Lancaster home of a Los Angeles County Probation officer and beating her to death has been formally charged with murder, even though investigators have been unable to determine who he is. On Tuesday, officials also announced that they believe the man had intended to rape the victim. He […]
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Shooting Rifle in Public in Redondo Beach
A man suspected of shooting a rifle into the air in Redondo Beach was arrested Tuesday evening. Officers from the Redondo Beach Police Department were called at approximately 6:47 p.m. to the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Blossom Lane regarding reports of a person firing shots with a rifle, said Lt. Michael Martinez.
High School Athletic Trainer Charged With Sex-Related Counts on Teen Girls
An athletic trainer who worked at two San Fernando Valley high schools was charged Tuesday with sex-related counts involving 10 teenage girls.e girls, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID one of two men killed in gang-related shooting near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in...
mynewsla.com
Torrance Police Motorcycle Officer Injured in Freeway Crash
A Torrance Police Department motorcycle officer was injured Wednesday in a crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Carson area, authorities said. The crash was reported around 5:50 a.m. near Wilmington Avenue, according to Sgt. Ron Salary. The officer, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, was on...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Crash that Killed Attorney
A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for a fatal crash that killed a Buena Park attorney and critically injured his wife while out on a date night, according to court records obtained Tuesday. Nathaniel Machado of Anaheim was driving...
foxla.com
Woman arrested for allegedly running over man in her car intentionally
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed Monday after police say a woman intentionally ran him over in her car, according to the Cypress Police Department. The incident happened on Sept. 25. Officers responded to calls for a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park around 8:30 p.m.
Woman found beaten to death in Lancaster home invasion identified as LA County probation officer
A woman who was apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster residence during a home-invasion was identified as a veteran L.A. County deputy probation officer.
