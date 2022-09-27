Read full article on original website
Related
WYSH AM 1380
14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park returning to Norris Dam State Park
(Norris Dam State Park) The 14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park event will be held this year on Friday, October 7th from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Shelter 2, located on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. Please bring your chairs, flashlights and join us for this free, family-friendly event. Parking is available at 1810 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN 37828. Hayrides will be available to take participants to shelter 2 from the parking lot. Accessible parking is available at the Tea Room.
New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
newstalk941.com
Putnam Schools Hosting Fall Break Intercession Days Oct. 3 And 4th
Putnam Schools helping students play catch up through fall break intercession days hosted at the high schools. Communications Supervisor Hannah Davis said students attending can help make up credit hours or missing assignments. She said most of the students who attend intercession days have chronic absenteeism. “Anytime you can get...
newstalk941.com
Byrdstown’s Restored Gulf Station Considered A Success Through First Tourism Season
With summer tourism coming to a close, Byrdstown Mayor Sam Gibson said its renovated classic gas station was a success in its first season. The restored Gulf Gas Station on Main Street opened in May. Gibson said the landmark has caused more people to stop in town while visiting Dale Hollow Lake.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Senior Centers Seeing Membership Return To Pre-COVID Levels
September is National Senior Center Month. Center’s across the Upper Cumberland are celebrating and seeing participation reach normal levels after COVID. Clay County Director Sandra Wix said its membership has increased slightly with several new senior residents moving in. ‘We have been doing great,” Wix said. “We have continued...
newstalk941.com
Wine On The Westside in Cookeville Will Not Happen This Year
Cookeville Cityscape’s Wine on the Westside event will not happen this year. Board Chair Tiffany Davidson said it was a disappointing decision, but supply chain issues caused issues in securing materials needed to host the event. “We changed the date of Wine on the Westside from August to October...
newstalk941.com
Upperman High School Traffic Flow Changing With Start Of Construction
With work to begin on Upperman High School’s expansion project, the school’s families should expect a different traffic flow at their return from fall break. The work begins October 3rd. Director of Schools Corby King said the current parent pick-up will change from where it currently runs, as well as student parking.
luxury-houses.net
Landmark Estate With Extraordinary Panoramic Views of Pristine Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown Asks $14M
The Estate in Byrdstown is a magnificent lake view home with dramatic 2 story resort-style, now available for sale. This home located at 5156 Turney Groce Rd, Byrdstown, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 31,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charles (Charlie) Neese – Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (615-429-3589) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Byrdstown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
White Co Animal Shelter Battling Capacity Issues
The White County Animal Shelter has reached capacity. Director Sara Lawson said on average, the shelter holds about 25 dogs. The facility currently has 38 animals without homes. “We are busting at the seams with how many dogs we have,” Lawson said. “We are consistently getting calls about more strays...
East Tennessee community comes together to build blind woman a ramp to her home
Nearly 40 volunteers can together to help an East Tennessee woman who is blind safely get in and out of her house by constructing a ramp and remodeling her porch.
Injured hiker rescued at Cummins Falls State Park
An injured hiker has the Putnam County Rescue Squad to thank for helping them get to safety at Cummins Falls State Park.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville-Putnam Senior Center Starts New Parkinson’s Disease Exercise Program
The Cookeville Putnam County Senior Center has started a new program specifically for people with Parkinson’s disease. Director Maxine Frasier said it is though a group called Rock Steady Boxing that provides trained professionals to local affiliates. “That boxing helps create dopamine in their brain which is what is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Cityscape Executive Director Steps Down, Non-Profit Accepting Applications
Cookeville Cityscape Executive Director Holly Freeman has stepped down from her position. Freeman leaves for entertainment work in Nashville. She has lead the Main Street program and revitalization efforts since 2019. “It has been an honor to lead Cookeville’s nationally-accredited Main Street program the last few years,” Freeman said in...
bbbtv12.com
Citywide Household Trash Pickup to Begin October 3, 2022
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 26, 2022) – The citywide household trash pickup program will begin Monday, October 3, 2022. Household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials will be picked up. City collection efforts will follow the accompanying schedule as closely as possible. Residents have always been very cooperative,...
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Caroline Moore: Meet The Exceptional Bean’s Mary Grace Winscott
Mary Grace talks about theatre in her life & what the Exceptional Bean is about. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore sits down with Mary Grace Winscott, assistant manager of the Exceptional Bean in Cookeville. Mary Grace talks about her family moving to Tennessee and being around animals for most of her life, what the Exceptional Bean is and how it came to fruition, and what it’s like working at the Exceptional Bean and what the customer experience is.
How to protect your home and save money before turning on the heat this fall
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Temperatures have started to cool down as we have enter the fall season. Many are looking to safely prepare their homes for winter and, hopefully, save some money in the process. “Probably 60% of our fires last year in the fire season were related to cooking and probably the other […]
1450wlaf.com
Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
newstalk941.com
Overton Health Department Continuing Flu Shot Clinics At Schools
Overton County Health Department continuing its efforts to increase the opportunities to receive a flu shot ahead of flu season. The Department has been setting of vaccine clinics at Overton schools last week and will do so again next week. Nursing Supervisor Megan Reeder said the goal is to get more people vaccinated against the flu and make it easy to do so.
Anderson County first responders preparing, bracing for Hurricane Ian
As the people of Florida continue preparing and bracing for Hurricane Ian, alongside them will be first responders from East Tennessee.
WYSH AM 1380
Tippy the Shelter Cat needs a new (forever) home
(Anderson County Animal Shelter) Tippy, the calico kitty who has called the Anderson County Animal Shelter’s cat house home since 2020, is looking for a new home where she can explore, play, sleep, and get all the cuddles she demands. If you are interested in possibly adopting Tippy, please...
Comments / 0