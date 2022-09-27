ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allardt, TN

WYSH AM 1380

14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park returning to Norris Dam State Park

(Norris Dam State Park) The 14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park event will be held this year on Friday, October 7th from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Shelter 2, located on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. Please bring your chairs, flashlights and join us for this free, family-friendly event. Parking is available at 1810 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN 37828. Hayrides will be available to take participants to shelter 2 from the parking lot. Accessible parking is available at the Tea Room.
NORRIS, TN
WBIR

New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam Schools Hosting Fall Break Intercession Days Oct. 3 And 4th

Putnam Schools helping students play catch up through fall break intercession days hosted at the high schools. Communications Supervisor Hannah Davis said students attending can help make up credit hours or missing assignments. She said most of the students who attend intercession days have chronic absenteeism. “Anytime you can get...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
City
Allardt, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
newstalk941.com

Senior Centers Seeing Membership Return To Pre-COVID Levels

September is National Senior Center Month. Center’s across the Upper Cumberland are celebrating and seeing participation reach normal levels after COVID. Clay County Director Sandra Wix said its membership has increased slightly with several new senior residents moving in. ‘We have been doing great,” Wix said. “We have continued...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Wine On The Westside in Cookeville Will Not Happen This Year

Cookeville Cityscape’s Wine on the Westside event will not happen this year. Board Chair Tiffany Davidson said it was a disappointing decision, but supply chain issues caused issues in securing materials needed to host the event. “We changed the date of Wine on the Westside from August to October...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Upperman High School Traffic Flow Changing With Start Of Construction

With work to begin on Upperman High School’s expansion project, the school’s families should expect a different traffic flow at their return from fall break. The work begins October 3rd. Director of Schools Corby King said the current parent pick-up will change from where it currently runs, as well as student parking.
BAXTER, TN
luxury-houses.net

Landmark Estate With Extraordinary Panoramic Views of Pristine Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown Asks $14M

The Estate in Byrdstown is a magnificent lake view home with dramatic 2 story resort-style, now available for sale. This home located at 5156 Turney Groce Rd, Byrdstown, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 31,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charles (Charlie) Neese – Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (615-429-3589) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Byrdstown.
BYRDSTOWN, TN
newstalk941.com

White Co Animal Shelter Battling Capacity Issues

The White County Animal Shelter has reached capacity. Director Sara Lawson said on average, the shelter holds about 25 dogs. The facility currently has 38 animals without homes. “We are busting at the seams with how many dogs we have,” Lawson said. “We are consistently getting calls about more strays...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
bbbtv12.com

Citywide Household Trash Pickup to Begin October 3, 2022

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 26, 2022) – The citywide household trash pickup program will begin Monday, October 3, 2022. Household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials will be picked up. City collection efforts will follow the accompanying schedule as closely as possible. Residents have always been very cooperative,...
OAK RIDGE, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Caroline Moore: Meet The Exceptional Bean’s Mary Grace Winscott

Mary Grace talks about theatre in her life & what the Exceptional Bean is about. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore sits down with Mary Grace Winscott, assistant manager of the Exceptional Bean in Cookeville. Mary Grace talks about her family moving to Tennessee and being around animals for most of her life, what the Exceptional Bean is and how it came to fruition, and what it’s like working at the Exceptional Bean and what the customer experience is.
COOKEVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
newstalk941.com

Overton Health Department Continuing Flu Shot Clinics At Schools

Overton County Health Department continuing its efforts to increase the opportunities to receive a flu shot ahead of flu season. The Department has been setting of vaccine clinics at Overton schools last week and will do so again next week. Nursing Supervisor Megan Reeder said the goal is to get more people vaccinated against the flu and make it easy to do so.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Tippy the Shelter Cat needs a new (forever) home

(Anderson County Animal Shelter) Tippy, the calico kitty who has called the Anderson County Animal Shelter’s cat house home since 2020, is looking for a new home where she can explore, play, sleep, and get all the cuddles she demands. If you are interested in possibly adopting Tippy, please...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

