Mary Grace talks about theatre in her life & what the Exceptional Bean is about. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore sits down with Mary Grace Winscott, assistant manager of the Exceptional Bean in Cookeville. Mary Grace talks about her family moving to Tennessee and being around animals for most of her life, what the Exceptional Bean is and how it came to fruition, and what it’s like working at the Exceptional Bean and what the customer experience is.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO