newstalk941.com
Overton Industrial Consultant Recommends Committee To Search For Land
Consultant Ray Evans recommended that the new members of the Overton County Industrial Board consider purchasing land for an industrial park. During Tuesday’s meeting, Evans said Overton County is one of the few, if not the only county in the state, that does not have land for industrial prospects.
newstalk941.com
Tennessee Tech’s Kappa Sigma Fraternity Earns National Recognition
Tennessee Tech’s Kappa Sigma fraternity earned national recognition as one of the top chapters in North America. The Kappa-Mu chapter was awarded the Founders Award of Chapter Excellence (FACE), the benchmark award in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Chapter President Nolan Burgess said it recognizes outstanding chapter management, achievement, and program development in all areas of operation.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville-Putnam Senior Center Starts New Parkinson’s Disease Exercise Program
The Cookeville Putnam County Senior Center has started a new program specifically for people with Parkinson’s disease. Director Maxine Frasier said it is though a group called Rock Steady Boxing that provides trained professionals to local affiliates. “That boxing helps create dopamine in their brain which is what is...
newstalk941.com
Warren Co Judge Starting First CASA Program, Hosting First Meeting
Warren County General Sessions Judge Ryan Moore taking steps to form the county’s first mentor program for neglected children. It is called Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA. Moore said starting the program was a goal of his after being elected as Judge in August. “I believe that every...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Cityscape Executive Director Steps Down, Non-Profit Accepting Applications
Cookeville Cityscape Executive Director Holly Freeman has stepped down from her position. Freeman leaves for entertainment work in Nashville. She has lead the Main Street program and revitalization efforts since 2019. “It has been an honor to lead Cookeville’s nationally-accredited Main Street program the last few years,” Freeman said in...
newstalk941.com
Byrdstown’s Restored Gulf Station Considered A Success Through First Tourism Season
With summer tourism coming to a close, Byrdstown Mayor Sam Gibson said its renovated classic gas station was a success in its first season. The restored Gulf Gas Station on Main Street opened in May. Gibson said the landmark has caused more people to stop in town while visiting Dale Hollow Lake.
newstalk941.com
Senior Centers Seeing Membership Return To Pre-COVID Levels
September is National Senior Center Month. Center’s across the Upper Cumberland are celebrating and seeing participation reach normal levels after COVID. Clay County Director Sandra Wix said its membership has increased slightly with several new senior residents moving in. ‘We have been doing great,” Wix said. “We have continued...
ucbjournal.com
Supply Chain Issues Force Cancellation of Wine on The WestSide￼
Cookeville – Wine on The WestSide is a tradition in Cookeville, Tn. Craft beer lovers and wine adorers gather yearly to enjoy the best of both offered around the Upper Cumberland area. Described as a “street party” where you can “sip and stroll”, last year people from all around gathered in Cookeville’s WestSide cultural district to enjoy the featured 125 wines and craft beers, 35 tasting tents, two live bands, DJ and food samplings.
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
newstalk941.com
Wine On The Westside in Cookeville Will Not Happen This Year
Cookeville Cityscape’s Wine on the Westside event will not happen this year. Board Chair Tiffany Davidson said it was a disappointing decision, but supply chain issues caused issues in securing materials needed to host the event. “We changed the date of Wine on the Westside from August to October...
newstalk941.com
Livingston Academy Hires JROTC Officer
Livingston Academy taking the next step after hiring an officer for its incoming JROTC program. Director of Schools Donnie Holman said Lieutenant Colonel James Bryant will fill the position. Bryant is a retiring military science professor from Tennessee Tech. He said the school is on track to have the program begin with the next school year.
newstalk941.com
Putnam Schools Hosting Fall Break Intercession Days Oct. 3 And 4th
Putnam Schools helping students play catch up through fall break intercession days hosted at the high schools. Communications Supervisor Hannah Davis said students attending can help make up credit hours or missing assignments. She said most of the students who attend intercession days have chronic absenteeism. “Anytime you can get...
ucbjournal.com
Uptown Boutique Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Pictured, l. to r.: – Tonya Anderson, Kelsey Anderson Melton. Uptown Boutique recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of their grand opening. What started as an online boutique now is a brick and mortar. They carry styles for all ages with brands such as KanCan, Cello, Zenana and many more.
newstalk941.com
Overton School Messaging System Sending Out Confirmation Texts
Overton County parents that signed up for school text alerts during online registration will receive a confirmation text that requires a response. Technology Supervisor Brent Thrasher said the message is not spam. “We had some parents that had called in and they were just concerned,” Thrasher said. “It can get...
WDEF
Hamilton County Fair cancelled
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The reboot of the Hamilton County Fair has hit a snag, and it’s name is Ian. County officials on Wednesday announced they are cancelling the two day event scheduled for this weekend. Predicted rain from Hurricane Ian proved it’s undoing. “The possibility...
newstalk941.com
Vertical Coffee Company Expansion Taking Next Step Following Rezoning
Vertical Coffee Company’s expansion taking the next step after a Cookeville Planning Commission approved a rezoning. Developer Lauren Metts said the tenants were having difficulty getting the signage they desired due to restrictions at its current zoning. She said now that the rezoning takes away those requirements, she said the goal is to get Vertical Coffee Company moved into the expanded location as soon as its signage is complete.
newstalk941.com
High School Playbook: The Region 4-AAAA Race Heats Up
Upperman and Macon County battle for a top spot in the Region 4-AAAA standings. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Upperman tries to keep their hopes for another Region championship alive. Cookeville hosts powerhouse Alcoa. Jackson County looks to keep momentum going into Region play. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
East Tennessee community comes together to build blind woman a ramp to her home
Nearly 40 volunteers can together to help an East Tennessee woman who is blind safely get in and out of her house by constructing a ramp and remodeling her porch.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Planning Approves New Zoning Code For Moderate Density Single-Family Development
Cookeville Planning Commission approved a new zoning code Monday night in hopes of finding a middle ground density for single-family development homes. Community Development Director Jon Ward said the new zoning is intended to serve as a moderate single-family residential environment where public wastewater services are available. He said the Planning Department developed this zoning code after recent conversations with the commission about rezoning requests for higher density development.
luxury-houses.net
Landmark Estate With Extraordinary Panoramic Views of Pristine Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown Asks $14M
The Estate in Byrdstown is a magnificent lake view home with dramatic 2 story resort-style, now available for sale. This home located at 5156 Turney Groce Rd, Byrdstown, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 31,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charles (Charlie) Neese – Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (615-429-3589) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Byrdstown.
