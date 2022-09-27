Vertical Coffee Company’s expansion taking the next step after a Cookeville Planning Commission approved a rezoning. Developer Lauren Metts said the tenants were having difficulty getting the signage they desired due to restrictions at its current zoning. She said now that the rezoning takes away those requirements, she said the goal is to get Vertical Coffee Company moved into the expanded location as soon as its signage is complete.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO