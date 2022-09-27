ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk941.com

Tennessee Tech’s Kappa Sigma Fraternity Earns National Recognition

Tennessee Tech’s Kappa Sigma fraternity earned national recognition as one of the top chapters in North America. The Kappa-Mu chapter was awarded the Founders Award of Chapter Excellence (FACE), the benchmark award in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Chapter President Nolan Burgess said it recognizes outstanding chapter management, achievement, and program development in all areas of operation.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Warren Co Judge Starting First CASA Program, Hosting First Meeting

Warren County General Sessions Judge Ryan Moore taking steps to form the county’s first mentor program for neglected children. It is called Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA. Moore said starting the program was a goal of his after being elected as Judge in August. “I believe that every...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White County, TN
Government
County
Jackson County, TN
Overton County, TN
Government
County
Overton County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Putnam County, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
Jackson County, TN
Government
Putnam County, TN
Government
County
White County, TN
Putnam County, TN
Business
City
Jackson, TN
newstalk941.com

Senior Centers Seeing Membership Return To Pre-COVID Levels

September is National Senior Center Month. Center’s across the Upper Cumberland are celebrating and seeing participation reach normal levels after COVID. Clay County Director Sandra Wix said its membership has increased slightly with several new senior residents moving in. ‘We have been doing great,” Wix said. “We have continued...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Supply Chain Issues Force Cancellation of Wine on The WestSide￼

Cookeville – Wine on The WestSide is a tradition in Cookeville, Tn. Craft beer lovers and wine adorers gather yearly to enjoy the best of both offered around the Upper Cumberland area. Described as a “street party” where you can “sip and stroll”, last year people from all around gathered in Cookeville’s WestSide cultural district to enjoy the featured 125 wines and craft beers, 35 tasting tents, two live bands, DJ and food samplings.
COOKEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Generation
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
newstalk941.com

Wine On The Westside in Cookeville Will Not Happen This Year

Cookeville Cityscape’s Wine on the Westside event will not happen this year. Board Chair Tiffany Davidson said it was a disappointing decision, but supply chain issues caused issues in securing materials needed to host the event. “We changed the date of Wine on the Westside from August to October...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Livingston Academy Hires JROTC Officer

Livingston Academy taking the next step after hiring an officer for its incoming JROTC program. Director of Schools Donnie Holman said Lieutenant Colonel James Bryant will fill the position. Bryant is a retiring military science professor from Tennessee Tech. He said the school is on track to have the program begin with the next school year.
LIVINGSTON, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam Schools Hosting Fall Break Intercession Days Oct. 3 And 4th

Putnam Schools helping students play catch up through fall break intercession days hosted at the high schools. Communications Supervisor Hannah Davis said students attending can help make up credit hours or missing assignments. She said most of the students who attend intercession days have chronic absenteeism. “Anytime you can get...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
ucbjournal.com

Uptown Boutique Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Pictured, l. to r.: – Tonya Anderson, Kelsey Anderson Melton. Uptown Boutique recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of their grand opening. What started as an online boutique now is a brick and mortar. They carry styles for all ages with brands such as KanCan, Cello, Zenana and many more.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Overton School Messaging System Sending Out Confirmation Texts

Overton County parents that signed up for school text alerts during online registration will receive a confirmation text that requires a response. Technology Supervisor Brent Thrasher said the message is not spam. “We had some parents that had called in and they were just concerned,” Thrasher said. “It can get...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County Fair cancelled

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The reboot of the Hamilton County Fair has hit a snag, and it’s name is Ian. County officials on Wednesday announced they are cancelling the two day event scheduled for this weekend. Predicted rain from Hurricane Ian proved it’s undoing. “The possibility...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Vertical Coffee Company Expansion Taking Next Step Following Rezoning

Vertical Coffee Company’s expansion taking the next step after a Cookeville Planning Commission approved a rezoning. Developer Lauren Metts said the tenants were having difficulty getting the signage they desired due to restrictions at its current zoning. She said now that the rezoning takes away those requirements, she said the goal is to get Vertical Coffee Company moved into the expanded location as soon as its signage is complete.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

High School Playbook: The Region 4-AAAA Race Heats Up

Upperman and Macon County battle for a top spot in the Region 4-AAAA standings. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Upperman tries to keep their hopes for another Region championship alive. Cookeville hosts powerhouse Alcoa. Jackson County looks to keep momentum going into Region play. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
BAXTER, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Planning Approves New Zoning Code For Moderate Density Single-Family Development

Cookeville Planning Commission approved a new zoning code Monday night in hopes of finding a middle ground density for single-family development homes. Community Development Director Jon Ward said the new zoning is intended to serve as a moderate single-family residential environment where public wastewater services are available. He said the Planning Department developed this zoning code after recent conversations with the commission about rezoning requests for higher density development.
COOKEVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Landmark Estate With Extraordinary Panoramic Views of Pristine Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown Asks $14M

The Estate in Byrdstown is a magnificent lake view home with dramatic 2 story resort-style, now available for sale. This home located at 5156 Turney Groce Rd, Byrdstown, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 31,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charles (Charlie) Neese – Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (615-429-3589) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Byrdstown.
BYRDSTOWN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy