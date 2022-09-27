ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

3rd deadly shooting outside of Sacramento bar in six months

By Madisen Keavy
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ETmR_0iBZVYvo00

Sacramento sees third deadly shooting outside a bar in six months 02:21

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento saw its third deadly shooting outside of a bar or nightclub in the last six months over the weekend. For families who have lost a loved one to gun violence, promises made back in April haven't come to fruition.

On April 3, six people were shot and killed outside of a Sacramento nightclub on 10th and K Streets in a gang-involved shooting. It was the worst mass shooting in the city's history. Hours after multiple city blocks were closed for the investigation, Sacramento Mayor Darryl Steinberg and other City Council Members spoke to the public and media about the changes. They said at the time that there would be solutions for the "sickness" that is gun violence not just in Sacramento, but across the country.

By July, another shooting outside of Mix Nightclub had areas of the city back on edge. One person, Gregory Najee Grimes, 31, was shot and killed.

Then, this weekend, there was a shooting outside of Barwest in Midtown Sacramento near 28th and J Streets.

https://twitter.com/CMKValenzuela/status/1574087512133234690?s=20&t=Zvus1tAkbOJvFRoob6M3pA

It's not just shootings outside of bars or nightclubs, as Anita Razo knows all too well. Her son, Giovanni "DJ Gio"  Pizano, was killed outside of his Natomas home in April alongside another man. It happened a week after the downtown shooting, and Razo says every time she sees another headline about a shooting in Sacramento her heart breaks all over again.

"I don't remember there being as many shootings as there have been in the last few months," said Razo.

She spoke to CBS13 at her son's gravesite where she said she comes every day if she can. She says she plays his music and favorite songs because she knows he would like it. This is a reality she said she never wanted to know, and now that she does, wants to be active for change.

"It brings everything back, it brings the actual scene, of myself seeing my son lying on the ground, fighting for his life, not being able to survive the number of bullets that were taken…that were shot at him," said Razo.

She said even over the weekend, to learn that another local family will have to bury their son like she did, was her reminder to speak out to prevent future deaths from gun violence locally.

CBS13 asked if she felt the promises she's heard from city leaders have come to fruition as a way to prevent future deaths.

"I understand they have a hard job to do, I also understand it can't just be them, but I just don't feel they're doing enough," said Razo.

Mayor Darryl Steinberg was unavailable for an interview on the subject Monday. Councilmember Katie Valenzuela, who represents Midtown as part of her district, was unavailable for an on-camera interview on the subject and directed CBS13 to a statement tweeted Sunday.

Community advocate Berry Accius told CBS13 there have been "minimal" changes since the April mass shooting. He said he had originally been hopeful about promises for more funding for youth programs and programs to prevent gun violence. But now, standing outside of another bar struck by gun violence, he's not convinced there's been significant change.

"In April when we were here before, the promises that were being made, unfortunately, it hasn't activated to the top of change that I thought It would've been," said Accius.

He added that while he knows none of the solutions would've been a quick fix, something is better than nothing.

On Monday, Sacramento police announced a suspect was arrested in Yolo County by the Regional SWAT Team. Michael Escobar, 23, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He'll make his first appearance in court this week on the charges.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Sacramento

Suspect reportedly armed with a machete shot, killed by deputy in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO - A suspect has died after a shooting involving a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy on Wednesday. According to a sheriff's office spokesperson, the incident happened in the area of Enrico Blvd. and Fruitridge Rd. The suspect was allegedly armed with a machete, the sheriff's office says, and has died after the shooting.No deputies were injured.CBS13 is working on obtaining more details about the incident. 
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Four homicides over 12-hour span puts gun violence back in the spotlight in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Gun violence in Sacramento is back in the spotlight after a string of deadly encounters: four homicides and three shooting scenes over a 12-hour period.The deadly shootings erupted in the neighborhoods of Natomas, Del Paso Heights, and Oak Park.Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester is calling it an "all-hands-on-deck moment."Debra Cummings lives in Del Paso Heights and is a volunteer with the organization Black Child Legacy. She helps victims' families impacted by violent crimes. She spent Tuesday morning at two of the three deadly shooting scenes in Sacramento."I was over in Natomas at that site and I'm just doubling...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 killed in shooting at South Natomas apartment complex

SACRAMENTO – A violent night in Sacramento has police investigating two separate homicide scenes, including one at an apartment complex that left two people dead.Both incidents happened around 11 p.m. Monday, Sacramento police say. The apartment complex incident was near Azevedo and Moontree drives. Witnesses reported hearing just over a dozen gunshots. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Two people were killed in the shooting, police say; one of the victims was 17 years old. Police are also investigating a second homicide that happened around the same time as the first, this one near Eleanor Avenue and Arcade Boulevard. One person was killed in this incident, police say. Investigators believe both incidents are not related. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police detectives looking into "patterns" emerging in city's homicides

STOCKTON – Stockton police say detectives are looking into "patterns" they are seeing in the dozens of homicides they've been investigating this year. In a statement released on Wednesday, the police department said they have investigated a total of 43 homicides already in 2022 – 9 more than the same time last year. Of those investigations, police say they've identified or arrested suspects in nearly 50 percent of them. Notably, however, police say they are now assembling a team of investigators who will be looking into the patterns they are seeing in some of the recent homicides."As detectives have been looking at the data and evidence for some of the recent homicides, they have noticed the homicides are occurring during the night or early morning hours and our victims were alone," Stockton police said. At the moment, detectives say they don't know if they are looking for multiple suspects or just one.Police are urging people with any relevant information about any of the cases to call the department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377. 
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead after shooting in Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Oak Park neighborhood Tuesday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 3800 block of 6th Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. That man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but police say he has since died. The name of the man has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.The 6th Avenue shooting marks the third homicide investigation Sacramento police are dealing with within the past 12 hours. Late Monday night, police started investigating two separate shootings – including one at an apartment complex in South Natomas that left two people dead. Police have said the two late Monday night shootings are not related. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Midtown Sacramento#Gun Violence#Nightclub#Youth Programs#Violent Crime#K Streets#City Council#Barwest#Natomas
ABC10

Sacramento County sees 4 homicides in less than 24 hours

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The homicides spanned from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. "They should be concerned. Our department is doing everything it can to stop these incidents from occurring,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Sheriff's Office deputy shoots, kills machete-wielding man

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after a deputy shot and killed a machete-wielding man this morning near the Fruitridge Park neighborhood.The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call from someone who said their family member was suicidal and had a machete. Lt. Rod Grassmann says deputies arrived around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when they saw the 55-year-old suspect in the front of the home holding the machete. They say the deputy told the man to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. That's when deputies say he advanced on the deputy before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fight inside bar in downtown Sacramento ends with shooting death

SACRAMENTO -- A man who was shot in the area of 28th and J streets in Sacramento just before 1 a.m. Sunday died on the scene.Officers responded to the midtown area regarding multiple reports of a shooting. They arrive to find the victim near the intersection suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a police department news release.Police say the incident started as a fight between two men in Barwest and then spilled out into the street. One person got a gun from a vehicle and shot and killed one of the men involved in the fight. Witnesses at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Mayor Darrell Steinberg responds in wake of deadly 24 hours in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg addressed the latest wave of violence in Sacramento that led to four deaths in the past 24 hours. The mayor acknowledged the tragedies that have occurred and resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He and other city officials continue to voice their assurances of safety in Sacramento’s Downtown and Midtown areas -- despite these deadly and high profile, yet seemingly isolated, incidents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento police arrest suspect for Sunday morning homicide

The Sacramento Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a Sacramento nightclub. Homicide Investigation Update – Arrest – 28th Street and J Street. UPDATE: Detectives worked tirelessly and identified Michael Escobar, 23, as the suspect from this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

1 injured in Fairfield shooting at apartment complex

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Fairfield Monday night, the Fairfield Police Department said. Police said the victim was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex on East Tabor Avenue when he “exchanged words” with two other men who walked by. According to police, one […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
villagelife.com

Murderer gets 15 to life for cold case killing

Judge Suzanne Kingsbury on Sept. 27 sentenced Michael Green to 15 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder in 1985 of Jane Anker Hylton. In late July Green pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for the 1985 killing — a crime once thought committed by another man, Ricky Davis, who undeservedly served 15 years in state prison.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
106K+
Followers
19K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy