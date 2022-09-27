Read full article on original website
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
tipranks.com
Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times
Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in.
1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
FOXBusiness
Stocks reverse, 10-year Treasury yield nears 4%, Hurricane Ian hits oil
Inflation hit: Brace for heating bill sticker shot this winter. Durable goods orders fall for a second month in August. New home price growth rises at slowest pace since 2020. Sales of new single‐family houses jumped 28.8% in August compared to July, the Commerce Department reported. The median new...
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
Map: How fast sellers are slashing home prices in America’s 97 biggest housing markets
The Pandemic Housing Boom saw U.S. home prices spike an unprecedented 43% in just over two years. But that’s over now: Spiked mortgage rates have pushed the U.S. housing market into a sharp slowdown that could threaten some of those gains. Some firms—including John Burns Real Estate Consulting, Zonda,...
The Federal Reserve finally let us know the end game for its housing 'reset'
The Federal Reserve finally let us know the end game for its housing "reset."
tipranks.com
BM Technologies (NYSE American:BMTX) Stock: Should You Place a Bet?
With about 197% upside potential, BM Technologies, a penny stock, has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about BMTX stock. Investors willing to bet on high-risk penny stocks can make good use of TipRanks’ penny stock screener to find future winners. Using the tool, we zeroed in on BM Technologies (NYSE AMERICAN:BMTX) stock, which offers a digital banking platform. This penny stock sports an Outperform Smart Score rating on TipRanks and has considerable upside potential (based on an analyst’s price target), making BMTX an attractive bet for investors.
tipranks.com
3 Stocks to Buy That Are Singularly Fantastic
A big fad on Wall Street right now is single-stock ETFs that invest in a single foreign issuer that’s not traded on a U.S. stock exchange. Here’s a better alternative to the single-stock trend. The latest fad on Wall Street is single-stock ETFs that, as the name implies,...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices See Mixed Results as Investors Remain Uncertain
Stock indices saw mixed results on Tuesday after another volatile trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell by 0.43%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) declined by 0.21%. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ 100 (NDX) saw a surprise gain of 0.16%. The 10-Year Treasury yield saw another increase today as the...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall
Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
tipranks.com
‘It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better’: Carl Icahn Uses These 2 Dividend Stocks to Protect His Portfolio
After a grisly 1H22 which represented the stock market’s worst performance since 1970, the second half is shaping up to be a bit of a disappointment too. After clawing back some of the losses, it’s been onto the slide again with the S&P 500 almost back to the mid-June lows.
tipranks.com
How Cathie Wood Sent Ginkgo Bioworks Stock (NYSE:DNA) Higher
Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) soared over 20% in Wednesday’s trading session. The increase can be attributed to the news of Cathie Wood adding 146,200 shares of the company to its fund. Is DNA Stock a Buy?. Turning to Wall Street, it appears that analysts share Cathie Wood’s optimism....
tipranks.com
5 Stocks to Watch as Lumber Prices Fall
Lumber prices are falling to their pre-pandemic lows. Let us look at five lumber stocks with reasonable upside potential and healthy dividend payments. Now that lumber prices are showing signs of easing, let us look at five lumber stocks that could prove to be beneficial to your portfolio. UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFP), West Fraser Timber Co. (NYSE:WFG) (TSE:WFG), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP), and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are five companies that have reasonable upside potential and pay regular dividends.
tipranks.com
These Retailers are Protecting their Stock to Boost their Stocks
American retailers are challenged with the risk of increased thefts. While retailers are using tactics to avoid pilferage, consumers are not happy to see empty shelves. The pandemic-triggered and war-fueled economic slowdown has increased the incidents of theft and organized crime at American retailers. Consumer electronics giant Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) and home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE:HD) have resorted to extreme measures to protect their stock from theft, including locking them up in storage, a WSJ report stated. In the long run, these measures could help boost BBY and HD stocks.
