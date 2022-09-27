ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
The Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
FOXBusiness

Stocks reverse, 10-year Treasury yield nears 4%, Hurricane Ian hits oil

Inflation hit: Brace for heating bill sticker shot this winter. Durable goods orders fall for a second month in August. New home price growth rises at slowest pace since 2020. Sales of new single‐family houses jumped 28.8% in August compared to July, the Commerce Department reported. The median new...
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
tipranks.com

BM Technologies (NYSE American:BMTX) Stock: Should You Place a Bet?

With about 197% upside potential, BM Technologies, a penny stock, has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about BMTX stock. Investors willing to bet on high-risk penny stocks can make good use of TipRanks’ penny stock screener to find future winners. Using the tool, we zeroed in on BM Technologies (NYSE AMERICAN:BMTX) stock, which offers a digital banking platform. This penny stock sports an Outperform Smart Score rating on TipRanks and has considerable upside potential (based on an analyst’s price target), making BMTX an attractive bet for investors.
tipranks.com

3 Stocks to Buy That Are Singularly Fantastic

A big fad on Wall Street right now is single-stock ETFs that invest in a single foreign issuer that’s not traded on a U.S. stock exchange. Here’s a better alternative to the single-stock trend. The latest fad on Wall Street is single-stock ETFs that, as the name implies,...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Indices See Mixed Results as Investors Remain Uncertain

Stock indices saw mixed results on Tuesday after another volatile trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell by 0.43%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) declined by 0.21%. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ 100 (NDX) saw a surprise gain of 0.16%. The 10-Year Treasury yield saw another increase today as the...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall

Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
tipranks.com

How Cathie Wood Sent Ginkgo Bioworks Stock (NYSE:DNA) Higher

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) soared over 20% in Wednesday’s trading session. The increase can be attributed to the news of Cathie Wood adding 146,200 shares of the company to its fund. Is DNA Stock a Buy?. Turning to Wall Street, it appears that analysts share Cathie Wood’s optimism....
tipranks.com

5 Stocks to Watch as Lumber Prices Fall

Lumber prices are falling to their pre-pandemic lows. Let us look at five lumber stocks with reasonable upside potential and healthy dividend payments. Now that lumber prices are showing signs of easing, let us look at five lumber stocks that could prove to be beneficial to your portfolio. UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFP), West Fraser Timber Co. (NYSE:WFG) (TSE:WFG), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP), and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are five companies that have reasonable upside potential and pay regular dividends.
tipranks.com

These Retailers are Protecting their Stock to Boost their Stocks

American retailers are challenged with the risk of increased thefts. While retailers are using tactics to avoid pilferage, consumers are not happy to see empty shelves. The pandemic-triggered and war-fueled economic slowdown has increased the incidents of theft and organized crime at American retailers. Consumer electronics giant Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) and home improvement retailer Home Depot (NYSE:HD) have resorted to extreme measures to protect their stock from theft, including locking them up in storage, a WSJ report stated. In the long run, these measures could help boost BBY and HD stocks.
