Whether you are a fan of pumpkin spice, or on the verge of starting a protest to ban it, there’s bound to be a beer made in Mass. to tickle your taste buds. Let’s support of local brewers and try out one (or all) of these bubbly autumn delights. Boston.com recently shared 10 seasonal suds that will have you hopping over to your local packie or bar.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO