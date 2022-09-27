Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
US News and World Report
U.S. Whistleblowers Aiding Migrant Children Feared Retaliation -Watchdog
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. government workers feared retaliation for raising concerns last year about the treatment of unaccompanied migrant children on a Texas military base, where children have been held amid record arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a watchdog report released on Tuesday. Two U.S. government employees said...
Migrant Kids in Biden Administration's Tent Camp Faced Distress and Panic Attacks Because of Dysfunction
Migrant children housed in a tent camp inside a Texas Army base languished for weeks because of dysfunction and inadequate staff training, leading to distress and in some cases panic attacks, a report released Tuesday by the Health and Human Services Inspector General found. The inspector general report further substantiates...
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
Democrat tells Biden to share photos and videos of deportations to stop migrants coming: Rep. Henry Cuellar says White House needs stronger 'repercussions' for those who cross the border illegally
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar said the Biden administration should be showing videos of planeloads full of people being returned to their own countries in Latin America as a disincentive to cross the border and come to the U.S. In an appearance on CBS 'Face the Nation', Cuellar said the only...
Conservatives slam VP Harris visit to Korean border as illegal immigration surges in US: 'America Last'
Conservatives are blasting Vice President Kamala Harris following news she plans to travel to the demilitarized border between North and South Korea rather than the border between Mexico and the United States as the illegal immigrant influx there continues to surge. The White House confirmed this week that Harris is...
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Border Patrol ordered agents not to assign migrants registration numbers to clear over-crowded facilities
In the fiscal year 2021, Border Patrol did not always assign migrants an "alien registration number" before they were released into the U.S. in an effort to speed up processing and move migrants out of overcrowded facilities, according to a new report. The report, from the Department of Homeland Security...
Frustrated Haitian migrants causing uproar as time drags on in Mexican shelters, nun says
Haitian migrants who are frustrated after months, and sometimes years, of trying to cross into South Texas from Reynosa, Mexico, are acting out at area shelters and protesting, Border Report has learned.
13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border
A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
Why Biden Finally Spoke Up About The Buses Of Asylum Seekers
But the Democratic president still faces pressure to coordinate a more organized response to the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
3 in Texas charged with trying to smuggle migrants by air
Three of the six migrants were held as material witnesses until their testimony could be recorded. The Salvadoran nationals said they had been driven to the airport to be flown deeper into the U.S.
A year after Biden falsely accused Border Patrol agents of whipping migrants, there's still no apology
It has been a year since President Biden lashed out at Border Patrol agents, falsely accusing them of having "strapped" migrants in a clash at the border in Del Rio and promising they would "pay" –— statements that Biden has still neither corrected nor apologized for. On Sept....
The wives of border patrol agents running for Congress because they are fed up with the border crisis their husbands have had to deal with since the start of the Biden administration
The wives of border patrol agents are running for Congress after becoming fed up with what their husbands have to deal with under President Joe Biden's immigration policies. Of the three running for Congress, Representative Mayra Flores already won a special election in June to replace a Democratic congressman who left mid-term in Texas' 34th congressional district.
A Year After Being Chased By Border Patrol, Haitian Migrants Are Still Traumatized
Haitians at the southern border were tortured last year, according to a report that urges the U.S. immigration system to confront its “systemic anti-Black racism."
Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing
The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
thecentersquare.com
Border agents apprehend known terrorists, gang members who enter U.S. illegally
(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are apprehending individuals on the federal terrorist watch list, those with criminal convictions and wanted by law enforcement, and gang members attempting to enter the U.S. southern border illegally. In fiscal 2022 to date, federal agents apprehended 78 people...
U.S. ambassador tours migrant facilities in El Paso and Juarez
U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar was in Juarez on Tuesday to tour a migrant shelter and attend a reading fair with the wife of the president of Mexico. He was also in El Paso to visit a U.S. Border Patrol’s temporary processing facility near the border wall.
California Border Protection agents arrest US citizen for allegedly driving 'cloned' Border Patrol SUV
Border Protection agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was allegedly driving an SUV that was made to look like a Border Patrol vehicle.
WATCH: Retired Border Patrol agent reveals why she left Democratic Party
A retired Texas Border Patrol agent told Fox News on Monday that she flipped parties after Democrats ignored the immigration crisis for decades and let it spiral out of control.
