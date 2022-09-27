ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bliss, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Whistleblowers Aiding Migrant Children Feared Retaliation -Watchdog

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. government workers feared retaliation for raising concerns last year about the treatment of unaccompanied migrant children on a Texas military base, where children have been held amid record arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a watchdog report released on Tuesday. Two U.S. government employees said...
IMMIGRATION
News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught

WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Democrat tells Biden to share photos and videos of deportations to stop migrants coming: Rep. Henry Cuellar says White House needs stronger 'repercussions' for those who cross the border illegally

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar said the Biden administration should be showing videos of planeloads full of people being returned to their own countries in Latin America as a disincentive to cross the border and come to the U.S. In an appearance on CBS 'Face the Nation', Cuellar said the only...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fort Bliss, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Bliss, TX
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Security Guards#Central American#U S Mexico
Fox News

13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border

A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

The wives of border patrol agents running for Congress because they are fed up with the border crisis their husbands have had to deal with since the start of the Biden administration

The wives of border patrol agents are running for Congress after becoming fed up with what their husbands have to deal with under President Joe Biden's immigration policies. Of the three running for Congress, Representative Mayra Flores already won a special election in June to replace a Democratic congressman who left mid-term in Texas' 34th congressional district.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing

The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
DEL RIO, TX
thecentersquare.com

Border agents apprehend known terrorists, gang members who enter U.S. illegally

(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are apprehending individuals on the federal terrorist watch list, those with criminal convictions and wanted by law enforcement, and gang members attempting to enter the U.S. southern border illegally. In fiscal 2022 to date, federal agents apprehended 78 people...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy