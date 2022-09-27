Read full article on original website
Dean Little Sharrer
Dean L. Sharrer, 73, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. Dean was born August 26, 1949 in Zanesville, Ohio, son of Opal Sharrer. Dean leaves several loved ones to cherish his memory. Per Dean’s wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Wilma J. Stotts
Wilma J. Stotts, 92 of Zanesville, peacefully went to be with our Lord on September 28, 2022. She was born on October 31, 1929, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Alexander and Helen (Rhoades) Alexander Israel. Wilma was a long-time active member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church of Zanesville, where she loved to sing in the choir and give her service to the Church. She worked as an administrative assistant for Dr. Fitz’s office and later worked at JC Penny Catalog until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, bowling, canning goods, baking, but most of all being there for her husband and children.
Patrick “Pat” Alan Connar
Patrick “Pat” Alan Connar, 66, passed peacefully at his residence on Saturday, September 24, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Zanesville to the late Thomas “Bill” William Connar and Phyllis (Lovell) Connar LaPlante. Anyone who knew Pat regarded him as a wonderful, gentle, kind-hearted man.
Novella Ruthie Butts
Novella (Ruthie) Brown Butts, 89 of Zanesville passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, September 23, 2022. Ruthie was born on November 14, 1932 in Rochester, KY and was the daughter of late Elias Hammers and Lucy Francis Brown Hughes. Ruthie retired in 1996 from Diebold Inc. She was...
Joel A. Foster
Joel A. Foster, 38 of Zanesville, died 3:40 AM, Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a two and one half year illness. He was born Monday, March 5, 1984, in Zanesville, the son Jim and Audrey (Brieno) Foster. Joel served his county as a member of...
