Somerset, OH

WHIZ

Dean Little Sharrer

Dean L. Sharrer, 73, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. Dean was born August 26, 1949 in Zanesville, Ohio, son of Opal Sharrer. Dean leaves several loved ones to cherish his memory. Per Dean’s wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zane State & OUZ Host 2022 Fall Fest

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Fall is in the air and it made for the perfect day for Zane State College and Ohio University Zanesville’s 2022 Fall Fest. Students, employees, and even prospective students were in attendance at the Zane State Campus Green Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. There...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Cookout

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Grab your favorite sweaters or dress the kids up in their Halloween costumes and head out to big brothers big sisters this Sunday for their fall community cookout. Anyone and everyone is welcome to join in the fun, put on with support and a generous grant...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

WHIZ Radio week seven football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week seven of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio it’s a showdown between long-time MVL foes as Sheridan hosts Philo. Sheridan looks to stay in first place in the big school division. Philo hopes to get above the .500 mark. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call.
ZANESVILLE, OH
City
Somerset, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
WHIZ

Senior Night at Bishop Rosecrans

ZANESVILLE, OH- It was senior night a bishop rosecrans for girls soccer. As the lady Bishops looked to send their seniors out with a bang. First half for Worthington Christian and it was Kaitlyn Fields passing it to Faith King and she gets the header for the first goal. Later...
ZANESVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Ladun and Adam Kral

Aug. 29, 2021 | A Friendsgiving event in 2016 first brought Ladun (Olateru-Olagbegi) and Adam Kral together. Ladun’s cousin was dating Adam’s childhood friend, warranting them both a seat at the table. “After making awkward small talk over desserts, we went our separate ways,” Ladun says. “Fast forward...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Columbus Zoo announces death of Clover the bison

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved bison. Clover died at the age of 19 on Saturday, according to the zoo. Clover was in good health up until about two weeks ago when the zoo said staff members noticed she was eating less and not moving around as much.
COLUMBUS, OH
#High School Football
WHIZ

Wilma J. Stotts

Wilma J. Stotts, 92 of Zanesville, peacefully went to be with our Lord on September 28, 2022. She was born on October 31, 1929, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Alexander and Helen (Rhoades) Alexander Israel. Wilma was a long-time active member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church of Zanesville, where she loved to sing in the choir and give her service to the Church. She worked as an administrative assistant for Dr. Fitz’s office and later worked at JC Penny Catalog until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, bowling, canning goods, baking, but most of all being there for her husband and children.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Patrick “Pat” Alan Connar

Patrick “Pat” Alan Connar, 66, passed peacefully at his residence on Saturday, September 24, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Zanesville to the late Thomas “Bill” William Connar and Phyllis (Lovell) Connar LaPlante. Anyone who knew Pat regarded him as a wonderful, gentle, kind-hearted man.
ZANESVILLE, OH
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 139,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Columbus, Ohio Metro

DUBLIN, Ohio – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio.
DUBLIN, OH
Delaware Gazette

Massive motorsports facility proposed

Resolute Motorsports Club (RMC) is exploring the development of a membership-based recreational, research and development, and educational training facility in central Ohio, and during Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council, representatives of the club presented a preliminary proposal for the facility to be constructed in Delaware. RMC is a...
DELAWARE, OH
WHIZ

Novella Ruthie Butts

Novella (Ruthie) Brown Butts, 89 of Zanesville passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, September 23, 2022. Ruthie was born on November 14, 1932 in Rochester, KY and was the daughter of late Elias Hammers and Lucy Francis Brown Hughes. Ruthie retired in 1996 from Diebold Inc. She was...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WKBN

Kickoff time set for Ohio State-Michigan State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A kickoff time has been set for Ohio State’s game Oct. 8 against Michigan State. The game in East Lansing, Michigan, will begin at 4 p.m. The third-ranked Buckeyes (4-0) are coming off a 52-21 win over Wisconsin, and before getting to the Spartans, they must face Rutgers on Saturday at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire destroys second floor of Hilltop home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire has destroyed the second floor of a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Hilltop area of Columbus. According to Columbus Division of Fire, no-one was home at the time when the fire broke out in the 400 block of Hilltonia Avenue. Investigators have been called […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Joel A. Foster

Joel A. Foster, 38 of Zanesville, died 3:40 AM, Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a two and one half year illness. He was born Monday, March 5, 1984, in Zanesville, the son Jim and Audrey (Brieno) Foster. Joel served his county as a member of...
ZANESVILLE, OH

