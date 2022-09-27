MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The max wind gust in Meridian on Wednesday was 31 mph, and these type of reports were common across the area. These winds plus low relative humidity led to a high risk for rapid fire growth if one was ignited. Thursday won’t be as windy, but wind gusts of at least 20 mph are expected. The atmosphere will remain dry, but according to the National Weather Service, the fire risk will remain lower than the Red Flag Warning threshhold. Regardless, you will still want to use extra caution if you plan to do any outdoor burning because a fire could still spread rapidly.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO