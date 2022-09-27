Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Tailgate Preview: Wildcats prep for Pearl
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week six of Football Friday is around the corner and Meridian High School gets ready to take on Pearl. The Wildcats are coming off of a tough loss to Northwest Ranking on the road, but they look to bounce back at home on Friday, which will be only their second home game of the season.
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Lamar Middle School Volleyball
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Lamar Middle School Volleyball team. The Lady Raiders have their last game of the season this week and they remain undefeated at 16-0 and look to make it a perfect season. Congratulations to Lamar...
kicks96news.com
Photo: East Central CC announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Members of the 2022 East Central Community College Homecoming Court and their respective hometowns and high schools include (front row, from left) freshman maids Neely Hawthorne of Morton and East Rankin Academy, Belle Hollingsworth of Newton and Newton County Academy, Kaitlyn Jackson of Little Rock and Newton County High School, and Skylar Miles of Morton and Morton High School; (middle row, from left) sophomore maids Jocey Bell of Forest and Scott Central High School, Anslee Boyd of Morton and East Rankin Academy, and Nahriah Brown of Decatur and Newton County High School; and (back row, from left) Anna Gray of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School and Natalie Verry of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School.
WTOK-TV
Brian Andrew “Scotty” McInally
A celebration of life service for Brian Andrew “Scotty” McInally, 75, of Butler will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home. Mr. McInally passed away September 22, 2022, at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born July...
WTOK-TV
Not as windy Thursday, but gusts will still get over 20mph
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The max wind gust in Meridian on Wednesday was 31 mph, and these type of reports were common across the area. These winds plus low relative humidity led to a high risk for rapid fire growth if one was ignited. Thursday won’t be as windy, but wind gusts of at least 20 mph are expected. The atmosphere will remain dry, but according to the National Weather Service, the fire risk will remain lower than the Red Flag Warning threshhold. Regardless, you will still want to use extra caution if you plan to do any outdoor burning because a fire could still spread rapidly.
WTOK-TV
EMBDC names membership director
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation has named musician, businessman and music promoter Dan Confait as its new membership director. The owner of DC Guitar Studio has provided musical instruction and instruments since 2019 in historic downtown Meridian. He also operates a DC Guitar Studio near Jackson, opened in 2014. After two years, the studio moved to larger quarters in nearby Gluckstadt, with an expanded retail store. It now teaches more than 200 students, offering lessons in several stringed instruments, drums, piano and voice.
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County School District’s students lend a helping hand
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Ever since the tornado ripped through Clarkdale, the community has never been the same, and students from all over Lauderdale County are lending a helping hand where ever they can. “Well, the tornado is what took out her shed, and so she, you know, can’t lift up...
WTOK-TV
Static display dedicated at East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday was a big day for the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park, a special gathering for the park and the anniversary of Meridian’s Air Guard. A crowd of veterans, current members of the military, city leaders and citizens filled the property at Key Field. With...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County student receives Ala. Farmers Federation scholarship
AUBURN, Ala. - The Alabama Farmers Federation is cultivating growth and inspiring future leaders as it awards more than $140,000 in scholarships to students pursuing degrees in agriculture, forestry and related fields at Auburn University. Eighty-two students were recognized during the organization’s annual scholarship reception Sept. 26 at Lazenby Farms...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Walter Lamar King
Funeral services for Mr. Walter Lamar King will begin at 11:30 AM Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Andrew Chapel Church with the Reverends Gilbert Prince and Charlie Laird officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Walter...
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County School District announces new CTE Center
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District announced its plan to open the first-ever centralized LCSD Career & Technical Education Center. The announcement took place at the district’s 1st annual LCSD CTE Industry Dinner Monday. The new center will expand offerings by the district, which could include...
WTOK-TV
Sherry Monroe Broadhead
Sherry Monroe Broadhead passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 following a brief illness. Sherry was the devoted wife of Paul E. Broadhead, who passed in 2007. She lived a full, authentic, and adventurous life filled with love, family, friends, and laughter for 85 years. Sherry’s countless memories are blessings for all who knew and loved her, and which inspire her legacy for generations to come.
WTOK-TV
The Preserve opens in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new assisted living facility in Meridian is standing out because of the quality of life it offers for senior citizens. The Preserve at Meridian held its grand opening last week. “We probably had just over 200 people show up. We had wonderful support from the...
kicks96news.com
MDE: Neshoba Ranks Highest Among Local Schools
For the first time since 2019, the report cards are in for Mississippi’s schools. The State Department of Education has released unofficial accountability grades for all of the schools and districts for last year. Locally, Neshoba County was the highest-rated district, scoring an A. And it ranked 11th-highest in the entire state. The Kosciusko school district and the Attala County school district both got a B. The Leake County district and the Philadelphia district both scored C’s.
WTOK-TV
Highway 39/19 northbound lanes to reopen, southbound lanes to close
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The northbound lanes of Highway 39 that go under Interstate 20/59 have been closed since Sept. 14 and are scheduled to reopen by Friday, Sept. 30. On Monday, Oct. 3, MDOT will begin work on the southbound lanes. MDOT is currently lowering that portion of Highway...
WTOK-TV
MPSD hosts Parent Engagement Workshop
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Parent engagement is necessary for a child’s education, and Tuesday night the Meridian Public School District thought it was a good idea to help parents understand how important they actually are in a child’s learning process. A special speaker spoke about the role that...
WTOK-TV
Free vein screenings held at Ochsner Rush Vein Center
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clotting, cramping and swelling can all be the signs of having unhealthy veins. Ochsner Rush Health offered patients access to information about vein-related diseases and how they can be treated. A screening is mainly used as a preventative measure, but sometimes it finds some pretty severe...
WTOK-TV
Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of a man who was found dead on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Monday morning has been released. Randall Horner, 55, had been staying at a motel on South Frontage Road but did have family in the area. Meridian Police said Horner was hit overnight...
WTOK-TV
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was found early Monday morning on the side of the road in south Meridian. Authorities say the owner of the Astro Motel called 911 Monday around 6:00 a.m. after he saw a man lying in the grassy area between Interstate 20/59 and S. Frontage Road.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 09_22_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to locate Charles Ronald Hembree. Hembree is a 38-year-old White male who is approximately 5′ 9″ in height and weighs 180 pounds. He is wanted on eight different capiases out of the circuit court of Lauderdale...
