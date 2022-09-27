In the last 50 years, there has only been one instance of an independent or third-party senator not caucusing with either major party in the U.S. Senate. Sen. Dean Barkley was a member of the Independence Party who served in the Senate for two months following the death of Sen. Paul Wellstone, D-Minn. Barkley was appointed by Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, known also as Jesse “The Body” Ventura of professional wrestling fame. Barkley chose not to caucus with either party, a backroom deal which left Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D., in power as Majority Leader.

