KSLA
Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
KSLA
KSLA News 12 Jobs Map
(KSLA) — Looking for work? Check out the KSLA News 12 Jobs Map:. Prysmian Group will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South in Marshall, Texas. This job fair is in response to Prysmian’s recent $50 million investment and expansion project, which was commemorated with a groundbreaking at the facility in June 2022.
One of Shreveport’s Busiest Intersections to Be Closed For Days
The good news is that the posse is coming to make things better for one of Shreveport's busiest intersections. The bad news is that the work is going to cause the intersection to be completely closed for at least five days. And, in all likelihood, future closures will happen as the work progresses.
KSLA
Shreveport law firm demands cease and desist for Fair Grounds Field demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. The letter was sent to Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office, as well as other city officials and state agencies, late in the day Monday, Sept. 26. In the letter, attorney Jerald...
KTBS
What's Happening: Sept. 30-Oct.2
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. At the Natchitoches Parish Fair and Rodeo we have been showcasing the talents of the kids and adults of Natchitoches Parish since 1937. Your fair is a family oriented week of fun and entertainment. There is something for everyone.
KSLA
Forest Estates residents say short notice on rent increase ‘ridiculous’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents of Forest Estates are speaking out after they say there was a sudden spike to their rent. Some say they had just one month notice before the rent on their lots nearly doubled. “With this rent increase, from less than $300 to $525 is ridiculous....
KSLA
Former Bossier resident finds himself in the path of Hurricane Ian
(KSLA) — A former Bossier Parish resident has found himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. And now Jason Colgin, who was involved in missions work while in Louisiana, says he stands ready to help his fellow Floridians once the storm passes.
KSLA
Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Almost 400 too many. Caddo Correctional Center has a major overcrowding problem that’s being described as dire. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss possible solutions. [RELATED: Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center]. Right...
KSLA
Shreveport organization collecting supplies for Floridians as Hurricane Ian approaches
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Florida residents bracing for Hurricane Ian, an organization in the ArkLaTex is preparing to lend a hand. Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) is collecting supplies that will be shipped to Florida this week. “We are going to be collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, and clothes,” Keith...
KSLA
Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall
The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. The 4-vehicle crash happened at E. Kings at E. 70th. Former Bossier City residents find themselves in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from NWLA already responding to areas hit by Hurricane Ian. The Office of...
Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes
A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
KSLA
LSUS hosts open house for diversity office
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement (DICE) at Louisiana State University Shreveport held an open house for their new facility on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The opening of the office is meant to be a physical representation of the campus’ commitment to DICE initiatives.
KSLA
Real-Time Crime Center says ‘small cases’ to blame for delay in camera installations
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a year ago, the City of Shreveport unveiled the Real-Time Crime Center, a central network of cameras that multiple agencies can access to respond to emergencies and crimes. Only two cameras have been permanently installed, aside from cameras registered with citizens. During Mayor Adrian...
KSLA
Shreveport mayor & SPD chief speak on violent crime statistics, hopes for future
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and SPD Chief Wayne Smith held a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to address violent crime. “Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration,” said Perkins. Officials say 2021 was the deadliest year in the city’s history when...
KSLA
Gov. Edwards tours paper mill facility in Shreveport making $250 million investment in state
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is giving Pratt Industries big praises after a visit to the Shreveport facility early Monday morning (Sept. 26). Pratt Industries is a paper mill company with facilities across the United States. The company is celebrating its $250 million investment in Louisiana. Gov. Edwards says this money will help the state.
KSLA
Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
KSLA
How grant from Project Safe Neighborhood will help SPD target crime
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At a news conference held Tuesday, Sept. 28, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith announced the department has once again been awarded a Project Safe Neighborhood grant. [RELATED: Shreveport mayor & SPD chief speak on violent crime statistics, hopes for future]. “Just recently we’ve been awarded Project...
KTBS
Gov. Edwards to visit Shreveport Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay a visit to Shreveport on Monday. He'll tour Pratt Industries' state-of-the-art paper mill and celebrate the company's recent milestone of reaching $250 million of investment in the state of Louisiana. Pratt is America's 5th largest corrugated packaging company and the world's...
Man Shot Sunday While Driving On I-20 In Shreveport
While I'm not sure if you have ever considered this possibility, it has certainly occurred to me. Has Shreveport gotten so dangerous that simply driving down one of the city's roads get a person shot?. The answer, sad, but true, is yes. It just happened yesterday for sixty one year...
Shreveport Leaders Say Jail Crowding Is Now Critical Problem
Jail overcrowding in Caddo Parish is now an emergency and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee is desperately looking for ways to ease the problem. Sheriff Steve Prator called the panel together to address the rising numbers at Caddo Correctional Center. He says the jail currently has 1,506. The lockup was built to house 1,070 prisoners. The emergency number was bumped up to 1500 during Katrina when inmates were moved to Caddo from south Louisiana.
