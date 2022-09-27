ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA News 12 Jobs Map

(KSLA) — Looking for work? Check out the KSLA News 12 Jobs Map:. Prysmian Group will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South in Marshall, Texas. This job fair is in response to Prysmian’s recent $50 million investment and expansion project, which was commemorated with a groundbreaking at the facility in June 2022.
MARSHALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Business
KTBS

What's Happening: Sept. 30-Oct.2

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. At the Natchitoches Parish Fair and Rodeo we have been showcasing the talents of the kids and adults of Natchitoches Parish since 1937. Your fair is a family oriented week of fun and entertainment. There is something for everyone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Almost 400 too many. Caddo Correctional Center has a major overcrowding problem that’s being described as dire. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss possible solutions. [RELATED: Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center]. Right...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Mcdaniel Financial#Ksla News
KSLA

Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall

The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. The 4-vehicle crash happened at E. Kings at E. 70th. Former Bossier City residents find themselves in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from NWLA already responding to areas hit by Hurricane Ian. The Office of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

LSUS hosts open house for diversity office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement (DICE) at Louisiana State University Shreveport held an open house for their new facility on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The opening of the office is meant to be a physical representation of the campus’ commitment to DICE initiatives.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KSLA

Gov. Edwards tours paper mill facility in Shreveport making $250 million investment in state

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is giving Pratt Industries big praises after a visit to the Shreveport facility early Monday morning (Sept. 26). Pratt Industries is a paper mill company with facilities across the United States. The company is celebrating its $250 million investment in Louisiana. Gov. Edwards says this money will help the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

How grant from Project Safe Neighborhood will help SPD target crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At a news conference held Tuesday, Sept. 28, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith announced the department has once again been awarded a Project Safe Neighborhood grant. [RELATED: Shreveport mayor & SPD chief speak on violent crime statistics, hopes for future]. “Just recently we’ve been awarded Project...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Gov. Edwards to visit Shreveport Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay a visit to Shreveport on Monday. He'll tour Pratt Industries' state-of-the-art paper mill and celebrate the company's recent milestone of reaching $250 million of investment in the state of Louisiana. Pratt is America's 5th largest corrugated packaging company and the world's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport Leaders Say Jail Crowding Is Now Critical Problem

Jail overcrowding in Caddo Parish is now an emergency and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee is desperately looking for ways to ease the problem. Sheriff Steve Prator called the panel together to address the rising numbers at Caddo Correctional Center. He says the jail currently has 1,506. The lockup was built to house 1,070 prisoners. The emergency number was bumped up to 1500 during Katrina when inmates were moved to Caddo from south Louisiana.
CADDO PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy