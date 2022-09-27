RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The seats are empty at Lawlor Events Center September 27, but that will not be the case come November. The Nevada Women’s Basketball Team is back at practice. Tuesday the media got a chance to meet with the new team. The group is looking to build on a 20-win season from a year ago. That’s the second highest win total for a season in program history.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO