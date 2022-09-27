Read full article on original website
Related
Thomas Tallies Five Hits in Reno’s 11-1 Rout of Tacoma in Regular-Season Finale
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Alek Thomas’ perfect 5-for-5 day set the tone for the Reno Aces’ (85-63) offense in an 11-1 triumph over the Tacoma Rainiers (72-78) to close out the 2022 regular season Wednesday afternoon in front of 3,404 attendees at Greater Nevada Field. Thomas was...
First look at the 2022 Nevada Wolf Pack Women’s Basketball Team
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The seats are empty at Lawlor Events Center September 27, but that will not be the case come November. The Nevada Women’s Basketball Team is back at practice. Tuesday the media got a chance to meet with the new team. The group is looking to build on a 20-win season from a year ago. That’s the second highest win total for a season in program history.
12th Annual Run on Tuna
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time is running out to get in on the 12th Annual Run on Tuna. The overall goal of the campaign is to collect as many cans of tuna or cash donations to purchase cans of tuna throughout the month to give to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Nonprofits in Northern Nevada send relief efforts to Florida
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Red Cross sent volunteers to Florida before the rain even started. “We are certainly ready to lend some of our team, some of our volunteers and some of our resources to the area of impact with Hurricane Ian,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada.
Tahoe researcher Sudeep Chandra to headline first Talks@Tahoe event
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe hosts the first event in its new public speakers series Wednesday. Talks@Tahoe encourages the community to join together for conversations on topics relevant to the local region. The first speaker of the series is Sudeep Chandra with...
City of Reno to close City Plaza Thursday for 6 weeks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing City Plaza to the public starting this Thursday. The plaza will be closed for approximately six weeks so the city can perform maintenance. The plaza is expected to reopen on Nov. 10. Work on City Plaza will include replacement...
BLM, Northern Nevada Correctional Center, announce wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Northern Nevada Correctional Center will hold a wild horse adoption event this October. The adoption event will be held on Oct. 8. As many as 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained filly will be offered up for adoption.
Get ready for the 5th annual Construction Career Day happening in mid-October
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 14 when a coalition of Reno Construction Industry Associations, trades and contracting companies will come to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Clint Stitser, Board President from Builders Association of Northern Nevada, Randy Canale from Building Trades and Theo Jasper representing AGC...
Reno Aces community relations team giving back a year-round effort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Fans come and support us. If we’re not supporting them then I don’t think we’re doing our jobs.”. A quote from Reno Aces Community Relations Manager Mary Knezovich on the origin of why does what she does. Knezovich works for the downtown...
Desperately seeking Kiwi: Man searches for his lost bird
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -You may see a number of unexpected sights on a stroll along the Truckee River downtown... but nothing like a man scanning the tree tops... whistling... with a small parrot perched on his shoulder. That would be Robert Gonzales and he’s on a lonely, but hopeful, quest.
Support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the Battle Born Burger Showdown
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Hunger Action Month. With one more event to recognize the work the Food Bank of Northern Nevada does for our neighbors, the non-profit is hosting the Battle Born Burger Showdown!. FBNN director of marketing and communications, Jocelyn Lantrip, and Mellow Fellow Gastropub owner, Ryan...
One person dies in Spanish Springs materials pit accident
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:15 P.M. UPDATE: One person died Wednesday morning in an industrial accident at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a report of an accident at 1500 Sha Neva Road at about 11 a.m. Deputies gave...
Coffee with a Cop coming to South Lake Tahoe this October
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Coffee with a Cop is coming to South Lake Tahoe on Oct. 5. Members of the community can come meet with members of the CHP South Lake Tahoe Office, the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and the El Dorado County Sheriff.
Puerto Ricans living in Reno react to impact of Hurricane Fiona
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nine days after hurricane Fiona, hundreds of thousands in Puerto Rico continue to struggle. Five years ago, Maria killed thousands and caused the longest blackout in U.S history. Now the island--still recovering from that--is dealing with the aftermath of Fiona. As of Tuesday, when most eyes...
Carson Children’s Museum hires new director
Wolf Pack Football focusing on developmental, competition portions of practice during bye week. Wolf Pack Football focusing on developmental, competition portions of practice during bye week. Updated: 10 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Tuesday Web Weather. Updated: 12 hours ago. After...
Cardboard Superheroes at the National Automobile Museum
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s an exhibition in Downtown Reno your family can marvel at. Cardboard Superheroes are on display at the National Automobile Museum. You’ll see some favorite heroes like Groot, Iron Man and more. Phil MacDougal, President of the National Automobile Museum, visited KOLO 8 to talk about how the unique creations came to Reno and the always changing exhibits at the museum.
Reward in Anna Scott murder investigation increases
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness has increased their reward for information in the Anna Scott homicide investigation. The new reward now stands at $5,000. Scott was found in a burned-out vehicle on I-580, Reno in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers found Scott dead inside the vehicle....
Sparks Police asking for help identifying 2 persons of interest
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in connection with a July shooting. The victim in this case is identified as 21-year-old Hasaan Renteria of Sparks. The department has identified 21-year-old Jovon Woodard. He is described...
1 killed in I-80 crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-80 east of Wells Avenue on Sept. 8. The preliminary investigation indicates a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Kenn Lawrence Steffan was traveling east on I-80 east of Wells Avenue approaching a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.
Following resignation, Delgado attends last Reno City Council session
Expect breezy conditions one more day, followed by a quiet, pleasant weather pattern through the weekend. No storms are expected through most of next week. -Jeff.
