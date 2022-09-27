Read full article on original website
Amador High School varsity football season over due to investigation
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador High School varsity football team’s season is over due to the scope of the allegations made about a group chat involving players, the Superintendent of Amador County schools said. Initially, the district suspended the varsity team on Sept. 17 as they awaited an administrative review of the allegations. […]
Remainder of Amador High Varsity football season canceled as investigation into "disturbing" chat continues
SUTTER CREEK - The Amador High varsity football won't be returning to the field this season, after the investigation into a "highly inappropriate chat thread" involving members of the team escalated, and some allegations were referred to law enforcement. The Amador County Unified School District made the announcement Monday after a September 17 chat thread the district calls "disturbing" was discovered. The district did not go into detail about the thread but some parents CBS13 spoke to said the chat had racial undertones.As a result, games, and practices were put on hold and three staff members were placed on administrative leave....
Fallout from Amador High's cancelled football season will be felt by other teams
SUTTER CREEK - The canceling of Amador High School's varsity football season may have indirect consequences on other school sports. The district decided to cancel Amador's season for an ongoing investigation into an inappropriate group chat involving players and coaches. The group chat is still under review, but some belief it to have "racial undertones" towards players at another high school.With Amador High School football season now canceled, it will likely leave a hole in the school's booster club revenue.Booster clubs play a critical role in paying for sports-related expenses. It pays not only for football but often the expenses for...
KCRA.com
2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
SBLive's Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 football rankings: No. 1 Folsom's win at De La Salle proves historical
The Sac-Joaquin Section is the second latest of the 10 in the state, and it is the largest in Northern California with 174 schools. So how does it size up in NorCal? Quite well, thank you very much. Folsom's body of work is considerable, including four CIF State championships since 2010 and beating ...
Davis and Placer high schools ranked amongst top 100 in California
(KTXL) — Niche released its rankings for the top 100 best public high schools in California and Davis Senior High School and Granite Bay High School earned spots on that list. Davis Senior High was ranked 45th and Granite Bay High was ranked 62nd. Sacramento Country Day School also ranked as the 59th best private […]
KCRA.com
Stockton school named after hometown hero encourages Latino youth to pursue STEM careers
STOCKTON, Calif. — Statistics currently show that only 8% of the Latino population in the United States pursue careers in science, engineering, math and technology. But in Stockton, a new school is inspiring Latino youth to go after these STEM careers. El Concilio, a nonprofit community-based organization that provides...
One killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting in Sacramento Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. on 6th Avenue. According to police, once on scene officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken […]
Calaveras Enterprise
Record-breaking attendance at Dinner with a Scientist
The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Office of Education. Angels Camp – On Sept. 22, 2022 students and teachers from Calaveras and Amador County schools gathered to spend the evening with scientists at the annual student event, Dinner With a Scientist. The total number of attendees for the evening exceeded 200, marking the highest attendance to date, with 14 schools represented, 130 students, 40 teachers, 26 scientists, and 15 dedicated volunteers.
Parents concerned after daughter was suspended fighting back against alleged attacker
STOCKTON, Calif. — Concerned parents said they don't feel safe sending their daughter back to school after a caught-on-camera video revealed their teenage daughter being punched multiple times at school. The fight happened at Christa McAuliffe Middle School in the Lodi Unified School District. Hunter Worsham, the father of...
Fox40
Sheriff: El Dorado Hills student sent home after ‘suspicious statements’
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.
Sierra Sun
Murderer sentenced in South Tahoe; Family of victim addresses killer
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Court was called into session under the honorable Suzanne Kingsbury just before 9 a.m. September 27, 2022 and by 2:15 p.m. that afternoon Michael Green was sentenced to 15 years-to-life for the 1985 murder of El Dorado hills journalist, Jane Hylton. The extraordinary case...
KCRA.com
Body of Washington woman found at Davis Recology Center
DAVIS, Calif. — The body of a woman from the state of Washington was found at a recycling and composting center in Davis, police said Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Davis Police Department said its officers on Monday around 7:10 a.m. found the body of a woman at the Davis Recology Center.
Sacramento County Deputy involved in shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was involved in a shooting in the area of Fruitridge Road and Enrico Boulevard on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to the area for reports of a suicidal person. When law enforcement arrived a man with a machete “advanced” […]
abc10.com
Undefeated Oak Ridge Trojans join ABC10 to talk about upcoming battle against Folsom Bulldogs
Undefeated Oak Ridge Trojans prepare for battle against Folsom Bulldogs. The Oak Ridge Trojans will host the Folsom Bulldogs Friday.
KCRA.com
Watch the KCRA 3 special: Project CommUNITY: California's Hispanic Heritage
During Hispanic Heritage month, KCRA 3 is highlighting groups and people making a difference in the lives of California’s Hispanic population. You can watch the full Project CommUNITY special "California's Hispanic Heritage" in the video player above. Learn more about the stories featured in the special below. How Sacramento’s...
One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
KCRA.com
Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
villagelife.com
Murderer gets 15 to life for cold case killing
Judge Suzanne Kingsbury on Sept. 27 sentenced Michael Green to 15 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder in 1985 of Jane Anker Hylton. In late July Green pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for the 1985 killing — a crime once thought committed by another man, Ricky Davis, who undeservedly served 15 years in state prison.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman
Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
