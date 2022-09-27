CORTLAND OH- When opposing teams make a scouting report for Lakeview, Brooke Schneider might not be on their list of players to keep an eye on. Maybe that is why Lakeview wins so much. If you don’t respect Schneider, you’ll learn pretty quickly what she means to the success of the Bulldogs. Since her sophomore year, Brooke has always been an excellent defender for Lakeview. She has always been a tough player to get a ball past. However, as the years have gone on her offensive skills have grown a lot. She can swing well from the outside with pretty good efficiency. Add that to the fact that her serve has become one of the most dangerous servers in the area, and you’ll find out how great of a player she actually is.

CORTLAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO