NO LUCK NEEDED FOR FITCH
YOUNGSTOWN OH- The No. 15 ranked Austintown-Fitch Lady Falcons went on the road Tuesday evening to take on the Ursuline Lady Irish in a highly anticipated volleyball matchup. Fitch was coming in off a loss the night before, which was just their second of the year, and Ursuline was looking to pull the massive upset. That would ultimately not be the case as Fitch bounced back off the loss with a near perfect game against the Irish.
MOONEY NO MATCH FOR THE REBELS
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview still hasn’t lost a set all season. On Wednesday that continued as the Rebels won their third non conference game against Mooney. The match was won in three straight sets. (25-9 25-14 25-13) Grace Auer finished the night with a double double finishing with 15 kills...
FITZGERALD AND THE FALCONS FLY HIGH
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Austintown Fitch’s identity for much of the 2022 season has been its physicality, which has helped Fitch get off to a 5-1 start through the first six weeks of the season. You don’t have to look past 6’4″ lineman Josh Fitzgerald to see a reason for why Austintown has dominated like they have. Fitzgerald is part of a Fitch line that has paved the way for one of the most impressive rushing attacks in the area. Fitzgerald’s play has not gone unnoticed on the field as well, as he currently possesses five collegiate offers, including two from Division I programs (Saint Francis (PA), Youngstown State). Fitch faces a test this week from a Division I opponent in Strongsville and will need Fitzgerald to have another big week if the Falcons want to grab their sixth win of the season.
VAUGHN TAKES HOME BIG DOG OF THE VALLEY
Austintown, OH- Junior quarterback and safety Deshawn Vaughn has won this past weeks Big Dogs of The Valley competition. Vaughn has been a key leader to the Falcons this season after losing quarterback Devin Sherwood from last year. Vaughn has led the Falcons to a 5-1 start, with a plethora of big time wins against: Foothill (NV), Ursuline, Canton McKinley, and Lewis J. Bennett(NY).
SCHNEIDER IS LAKEVIEW’S SECRET WEAPON
CORTLAND OH- When opposing teams make a scouting report for Lakeview, Brooke Schneider might not be on their list of players to keep an eye on. Maybe that is why Lakeview wins so much. If you don’t respect Schneider, you’ll learn pretty quickly what she means to the success of the Bulldogs. Since her sophomore year, Brooke has always been an excellent defender for Lakeview. She has always been a tough player to get a ball past. However, as the years have gone on her offensive skills have grown a lot. She can swing well from the outside with pretty good efficiency. Add that to the fact that her serve has become one of the most dangerous servers in the area, and you’ll find out how great of a player she actually is.
SUPERIOR SMITH
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Football has been a part of the family way for generations, and Austintown Fitch senior Cam Smith has done a great job carrying on the family legacy. Smith, an Iowa State commit, has been a leader on the field all year long for the Falcons. A multi-sport athlete for Austintown Fitch, Smith possesses many abilities that make him a standout on the field, as he combines his hard-hitting strength with his track speed which will make him a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12 for the next few years after graduation.
NO ONE DOES IT LIKE VINNY
LOWELLVILLE OH- Having a quarterback can either make a team succeed or make a team struggle. The 2022 season has shown success for Vinny Ballone and the Lowellville Rockets who are 6 and 0 on the season with Ballone throwing for 35 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. Vinny Ballone has not...
RED DEVILS FINISH STRONG IN FIVE SET THRILLER
WARREN OH- Campbell continued to rack up wins on Tuesday night as they traveled to Champion in a MVAC showdown. It wasn’t easy, as the Devils and Flashes went back and forth for five sets. It was Campbell that made the final push though and pulled out the victory. (22-25 25-19 25-19 23-25 15-13)
LANDON LEADS THE WAY
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Landon Charles is one of many athletes that Ursuline possesses on this year’s squad that can turn a small play into a big one. Charles, who has been one of the most impressive players on the defensive side of the ball, coming into Week 7 tied for third on the team with 35 tackles, truly embodies everything it takes to be successful within this program. Landon is also one of seven different players on defense this year for the Irish to record an interception, which came back in Ursuline’s victory over Brookfield in Week 1.
RAIDERS SNEAK PAST HUBBARD
CANFIEKD OH- South Range came in to Tuesday night needing to gather momentum in to the second half of the season. They took a big home victory over Hubbard in four sets. (25-23 24-26 25-22 25-21) Maria Primavera had a monster day going for a double double with 17 kills,...
LOWELLVILLE FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH ANDREW MAMULA
LOWELLVILLE OH- Back in 2002, The Lowellville Rockets and coach Andrew Mamula went undefeated in the regular season. Unfortunately, a second round exit against Cuyahoga Heights cost them a chance at a possible state championship. This time, the team is undefeated yet again and looking to continue their undefeated streak under Mamula.
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 6) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Coming off a victory in one of the most thrilling games in the Mahoning Valley this season over Chaney, the Ursuline Irish need to turn the page quickly mentally as they face another very tough opponent this week that has given them trouble in the past in Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s. St. V’s, also dubbed the “fighting Irish” have had their way historically with Ursuline on the gridiron, as the Irish have not taken down St. V’s in a decade. Both teams come into this battle with only one loss on the season, St. V’s loss coming to Glenville way back in Week 1 25-0, while Ursuline’s only blemish on their record came to the hands of Austintown Fitch back in Week 4, where the Irish fell 42-34.
A RACE TO THE FINISH
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – It takes a lot of mental toughness when it comes to excelling at the sport of Cross Country, not only do you have to be in pristine physical shape, but you also have to be able to have the courage inside you to be able to push yourself when your body doesn’t want to go any further. Jarett Gordulic and Rachel Klucinec each embody what it takes to be successful at such a difficult sport. Jarett and Rachel are both coming off great performances at the Canfield Fairgrounds where they were able to place Top 50 in their events!
SPRINGFIELD TAKES BATTLE OF THE TIGERS
NEWTON FALLS OH- Two Tigers met on Monday evening, but only one would be allowed to call themselves victors. It was a thrilling finish, but eventually Springfield came out in a five set win. (15-25 25-17 21-25 25-23 15-7) Baelyn Brungard led the way for the Tigers with 12 kills...
