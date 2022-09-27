Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Suspects arrested months after N.Y. bishop and wife robbed of around $1M in jewelry during livestreamed service
Two Brooklyn, New York, men were arrested Wednesday and charged with robbing a bishop and his wife of around $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed church service. A third man remains at large, the Justice Department said in a news release. Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack, both 23, were...
South Carolina braces for Hurricane Ian’s expected landfall as category 1 storm
Ian has strengthened back into a category 1 hurricane ahead of its expected landfall in Georgia and South Carolina. NBC News Kathy Park breaks down how officials and residents are preparing for the storm’s impact. Sept. 30, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Through a Mexican grandfather's story, the WWII-era Bracero program becomes living history
Iliana Sosa’s family lives on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. She remembers her grandfather, Julián Moreno, taking 13-hour bus rides every month from Durango in northwest Mexico to El Paso, Texas, where she grew up. Now a filmmaker, Sosa has directed an award-winning documentary about her grandfather,...
NBC News
506K+
Followers
56K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0