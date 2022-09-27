Read full article on original website
TIGERS CONTINUE TO GAIN TRACTION
ATWATER OH- Springfield has gone on a roll since their week 4 loss to Lowellville. After starting 0-4 on the campaign, the Tigers have banned together to refocus and lock in. On Friday they traveled to Waterloo and got their third win in a row 41-14. It wasn’t a fast start for the Tigers, they only led 14-7 at the half. However, some adjustments in the locker room let the Tigers explode to 20 3rd quarter points.
WATERLOO GETS BY G-MEN
ATWATER OH- Waterloo completed their busy week with their third game in the last seven days on Thursday. They hosted a good Garfield team and picked up the 4-1 win. Rose Couts impressed everyone with a hat trick for the Vikings. The Vikings also got a goal from Olivia Boyle. Kaira English, Kayla Thompson, and Boyle all collected assists as well as Sydney Jackson. Sophia Wood was a walk at the goal with 4 saves.
WARRIORS PROVE TOO MUCH FOR MARLINGTON
ALLIANCE OH- After a back and forth first quarter where the Warriors only led 14-13, West Branch was able to pull away and defeat EBC rival Marlington 53-16 on Friday night. The win pushes the Warriors record to 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in the EBC. It also sets up a key matchup with co-league leader Alliance next Friday.
LISBON HAS LATE BURST TO VICTORY
WELLSVILLE OH- It was an offensive of shootout on Friday night as Wellsville welcomed in Lisbon. It was back and forth for the first three quarters, but in the final frame Lisbon scored 21 unanswered points to win 57-26. Trevor Siefke had a good day tossing the rock going 14-21...
WILDCATS KNOCK JEFFERSON DOWN A PEG
STRUTHERS OH- Jefferson came in to Friday having an incredible season. Their 5-1 record had them set at 2nd in Division 4 Region 13. Struthers season was on the other end of the spectrum. They have been on the wrong end of plenty of endings they’d rather forget. Winning is a good way to clear bad memories from the mind, and that’s exactly what the Wildcats were able to do with a 42-14 thumping of Jefferson.
VALLEY SETS THEIR SIGHTS FORWARD
COLUMBIANA OH- Valley Christian worked all week on staying focused on their current opponent. While fans and media members set their sights on Southern Local next week, the Eagles however we’re locked in to Columbiana. They got a no doubt victory 40-10. Tyree Washington led the Eagles in rushing...
MINERAL RIDGE MAKES STATEMENT ON THE ROAD
NORTH JACKSON, OH- The battle of the 5-1 teams between Mineral Ridge and Jackson-Milton looked to be a must-watch matchup coming into week 7. But the Rams had other ideas. The game was scoreless after the first, but Ridge’s Ian Erb changed the direction of the game by punching in two touchdowns on the ground to help the Rams go up 14-0. The BlueJays found some source of life with a Alex Schiavi to Ashton Green 77-yard passing touchdown to cut Ridge’s lead to 14-7. After that resurgence by Jackson-Milton, The Rams would control the rest of the play on both sides of the ball with steady offense and forceful defense to lead them to a demanding 42-7 victory over the BlueJays.
POLAND SILENCES THE DOUBTERS
POLAND OH- Poland has had a roller coaster of a season to say the least. They’ve had plenty of tough opponents on their schedule, and so far they’ve been hit or miss. On Friday night against 5-1 Girard, it was all hit for the Bulldogs. They got a huge win over the Indians 21-19.
REBELS RAM THROUGH LABRAE ON THE ROAD
LEAVITTSBURG, OH- Another game, another big night from Crestview Senior, Rocco Bettura in a 22-7 victory over LaBrae on Friday night. Bettura accounted for all three scores on the Rebel’s side on plunges of 5, 14, and 4 yards away. Crestview as a team combined for 312 total yards, 263 of those yards coming on the ground-178 from Bettura himself.
FALCONS OUTMUSCLE STRONGSVILLE
STRONGSVILLE OH- Coming off a loss in Week 6, The Austintown Fitch Falcons looked to bounce back on the road in Week 7. Going from Division 2 Massillon Washington to Division 1 Strongsville, Fitch had the goal of getting back to the run on offense, while putting up better defensive stands. Going into the first possessions, one thing was made very clear, a defensive battle was to be expected. With The Mustangs showing poise and confidence in their red zone and goal line defense against a dangerous, quick-striking, Austintown offense. Forcing fumbles near the goal line, Strongsville was able to create key turnovers that stalled multiple drives by The Falcons. However, Fitch was able to break through on a 21 yard connection from DeShawn Vaughn Jr. to Dominic Perry to help put Austintown up 7-0. The touchdown by Perry marks three consecutive games where the receiver has scored.
WARRIORS STAY IN THE GROOVE
NEWTON FALLS OH- The Brookfield Warriors hit the road in week 7 as they ventured into Tiger Town for the second time this season as they took on Newton Falls. Last time the Warriors took on a Tiger named team they came out on top 27-14. This time around the Warriors would play even better as they pitched their first shutout of the year. Brookfield’s defense played great all night forcing two turnovers, including one that ended up being a special team’stouchdown for the Warriors. They did not allow a single pass completion all night long and consistently forced the Tigers offense to stall out once they crossed the fifty-yard line. Christian Davis would take home player of the game as he picked up his second straight one-hundred-yard rushing game of the season and added a touchdown to his totals.
KELLY KEEPS THE PIN IN SIGHT
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- If you are looking for one of the most exciting golfers around, head a little south to East Liverpool and check out Nate Kelly. The Potter standout has done nothing but dominate his domain on the golf course. The biggest reason for his success, is his unshakable ability to stay positive and mentally focus through the ups and downs of the golf course. Mental toughness is so crucial in the sport, and Kelly has a ton of it.
GARFIELD GETS ONE MORE CHANCE
GARRETTSVILLE OH- The Garrettsville Garfield Lady G-Men’s volleyball team continued their path on their conference schedule, stopping by Newton Falls to take on The Tigers Thursday night. Garfield sits in second place in The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s (MVAC) Gray Tier, with only The Crestview Lady Rebels ahead of them.
RAIDERS SLAY THE DRAGONS ON HOMECOMING
CANFIELD, OH- On what seemed to be a perfect night for football in Northeast, Ohio on Friday night proved to be exactly that for South Range, and senior Billy Skripac as well with a 55-0 victory over Niles in Week 7. Skripac’s night started out by being crowned Homecoming King...
SOUTHERN HAS BIG TEST ON THE HORIZON
LEETONIA, OH- The Southern Local Indians came into week 7 against Leetonia on an absolute roll like no other, looking to not only keep that going, but they also were looking to secure their spot in the EOAC championship game. Southern’s juggernaut offense was too much for the Bears as Southern took a demanding victory, 48-6.
LOWELLVILLE MAKES SWIFT WORK OF THE TROJANS
Lowellville OH- The Rockets have had their best start to the season under coach Mamula and looked to continue their success Friday against Sebring in a MVAC Scarlet Tier rivalry week seven and Division seven matchup. The last time Sebring beat the rockets was back in 2015 by the final of 28-14. They also beat them back in 2011 by the final of 31-14 and were looking for their third win of the 2000s against them under new coach Anthony Agresta.
URSULINE BATTLES TO THE END BUT FALLS SHORT AGAINST STVM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- It was a battle of the Irish on Friday night at Stambaugh Stadium, as St. Vincent-St. Mary came down to Youngstown to continue the non-conference rivalry with Ursuline. These two programs have matched up 11 times since 2011 after last nights ballgame. STVM had a nine game winning streak against Ursuline on the line, and some late turnovers bit Ursuline to end that losing streak.
COLUMBIANA FIGHTS OFF BLUE DEVILS
LISBON OH- It was never east, but Columbiana was able to battle their way through Lisbon in four sets to earn their 12th win of the season. (25-23 25-20 13-25 25-20) Ava Heinrich led the Clippers offense with 11 kills. She completed a double double with an awesome 21 digs. Cameron Perkins also had a double double with 20 digs, and 15 assists. Ellie Jackson was the third Clipper to earn a double double with 21 digs, and 12 assists. She also added 7 kills.
SALEM LEAVES THE EAGLES GROUNDED
SALEM OH- The Quakers made a dramatic return to non conference play on Thursday as they took down Hubbard at home 6-1. Abbie Davidson led the Quakers offense with a pair goals put in the back of the net. Chloe Wilhelm, Mikaylynn Murphy, Rylee Hutton, and Lauryn Barton all added goals for the Quakers offense. On the assist side, Davidson grabbed one, along with Hutton. Hanna Gaithers earned an assist as well. Kaylee Carlisle put up a solid performance in the net totaling in 2 saves.
A FIELD GOAL IS ENOUGH FOR HOWLAND
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Sometimes it’s not about how much you score, but when you score. That was a true statement for Howland on Friday night as they scored a 4th quarter field goal to win 3-0 over East. Freshman Jack Litton was the kicker that played hero for the Tigers.
