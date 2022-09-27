Read full article on original website
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Slumps More Than 3%, Leading Sharp Falls in Asia Session
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led sharp losses in Asia-Pacific markets after the S&P 500 set a new 2022 low overnight on Wall Street. The offshore and onshore Chinese yuan reached weakest levels since 2008 and the Indian rupee also marked a record low.
Two Large Hong Kong IPOs Drop in Trading Debut: China EV Maker Leapmotor Plunges, Onewo Shares Dip
Shares of Onewo dropped from its offer price of 49.35 Hong Kong dollars ($6.29) per share in early trade, while Leapmotor's stock also fell compared to its offer price of 48 Hong Kong dollars per share. Onewo, a subsidiary of property developer China Vanke, raised 5.6 billion Hong Kong dollars...
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
Shocking: Report Finds That Sydneysiders Are the Biggest Coke Users in Australia
A report studying wastewater from across Australia has tallied up the nation’s drug and alcohol usage with surprising (and not-so-surprising) results. When it comes to city stereotypes in Australia, Sydney – believing itself to be the business capital of the nation – lives up to the name, snorting the most coke. But aside from wired suits looking for a little fun, the other capital cities of Australia hold their own when it comes to drug use.
Liz Truss bad for Britain on world stage, majority of voters say OLD REDIRECTED
Liz Truss does not have what it takes to best represent British interests when dealing with senior international leaders, according to more than half the people who have taken part in a newly published poll.More than 52 per cent say they have little or no confidence that the prime minister will perform well on the world stage, with the same number holding that this comes after the country’s reputation was already seriously tarnished during the Boris Johnson years.Pessimism about what lies ahead was also echoed by a majority (52 per cent) who believe that Brexit has damaged Britain, ...
UK wants closer ties with Indo-Pacific region - foreign minister
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain is committed to forming ever closer links with the Indo-Pacific region, including greater economic, security and defence cooperation, foreign minister James Cleverly will say in a speech in Singapore on Thursday.
Labour can’t win election with Brexit negativity, shadow minister says
Labour cannot win the next general election by pointing out the negatives of Brexit, the party's shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle has said. The party was accused of admitting defeat on the case for closer ties with Europe at a Labour conference event. But Mr Kyle said Labour wanted...
A New Wave of UK Port Labor Strikes Begins, With ‘Massive Impact' for Christmas Supply Chain
The Unite union currently striking at the Port of Liverpool announced a second strike from Oct. 11-Oct. 17. The U.S. is the top trade partner, representing 30% of Port of Liverpool volume. Approximately $1 billion in trade is moved weekly at the Port of Liverpool. Unite, the union representing dock...
UK Already in a Full-Year Recession as Europe Faces Tough Winter, S&P Global Says
It predicted that the U.K. is already in the throes of a "moderate four-quarter recession that started in the second quarter," as households face inflation running at around 10% and expected to rise further over the winter, quashing consumer spending over the coming quarters. S&P expects the Bank of England...
Tory grassroots darling Kemi Badenoch to tell New York big wigs that Britain is ‘open for business’
KEMI Badenoch will tell New York big wigs Britain is back open for business in her first trade mission to the States. The Trade Secretary will say the UK is going big for growth by canning the planned corporation tax rise - and now is the time to jump in and invest in UK PLC.
‘Do Not Bet': China's Central Bank Warns Against Yuan Speculation
BEIJING — The People's Bank of China has warned against betting on the yuan, after its rapid decline against the U.S. dollar this week. "Do not bet on a one-sided appreciation or deprecation of the renminbi exchange rate," the central bank said in a Chinese statement on its website late Wednesday, according to a CNBC translation.
German Tech Giant SAP Actually Benefits From Strong Dollar and Supply Chain Troubles, CEO Says
SAP CEO Christian Klein says the stronger dollar is a tail wind for the European tech company because it reports in euros. SAP is the market leader in enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software, which helps track logistics, manufacturing and human resources. Demand is rising due to global supply chain...
Marketmind: Gilty party
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street's cash tourniquet on the gilt market is holding, with the relief rally driving 30-year yields down a wild 105 basis points in a few hours.
As Long as the World Needs Oil and Gas, We'll Give It, Says UAE Climate Change Minister
"As long as the world needs oil and gas, we're going to give it to them," UAE's Minister for Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on the sidelines of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to the UAE. Scholz visited the Gulf region over the weekend, focusing...
USA And Japan Win First Quota Spots for Paris 2024 Games, ISA World Surfing Games
After colossal waves and heated UV rays, two nations have earned the first two Olympic quota spots for the Paris 2024 Games: Japan’s men’s national team and USA’s women’s national team. The United States and Japan will be setting out for the gold in Paris in...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. For a while it looked hopeful U.S. stock markets had fallen as far as they could this year. Since June, stocks had been chugging back. Now we're in the early days of fall, and the S&P 500 is coming off a fresh 2022 low Tuesday. There could be more selling to come, as well. The Fed is sticking to its aggressive anti-inflation plan, while the upcoming batch of corporate earnings could offer some more dire news, even if companies have lowered expectations. Stock futures seesawed Wednesday morning following a new development from the UK (see below).
Lego Sales Jump 17% in First Half of 2022, Boosted by Star Wars and Harry Potter Sets
Lego revenue jumped 17% during the first six months of 2022, reaching $27 billion Danish krone, or about $3.5 billion. Top building sets included models from Lego Star Wars and Lego Harry Potter, as well as its homegrown Lego Technic and Lego City. During the first half of the year,...
Many Large-Cap Active Managers Are Beating Their Benchmarks, Despite 2022's Market Tumult
A volatile market is traditionally a strain on active managers as they navigate their clients' portfolios, but 2022 has proven to be an unconventional year for their operations. According to the SPIVA U.S. Scorecard, a new study by S&P Global, large-cap active managers are experiencing the best year against their...
