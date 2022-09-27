ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Slumps More Than 3%, Leading Sharp Falls in Asia Session

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led sharp losses in Asia-Pacific markets after the S&P 500 set a new 2022 low overnight on Wall Street. The offshore and onshore Chinese yuan reached weakest levels since 2008 and the Indian rupee also marked a record low.
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Vice

Shocking: Report Finds That Sydneysiders Are the Biggest Coke Users in Australia

A report studying wastewater from across Australia has tallied up the nation’s drug and alcohol usage with surprising (and not-so-surprising) results. When it comes to city stereotypes in Australia, Sydney – believing itself to be the business capital of the nation – lives up to the name, snorting the most coke. But aside from wired suits looking for a little fun, the other capital cities of Australia hold their own when it comes to drug use.
The Independent

Liz Truss bad for Britain on world stage, majority of voters say OLD REDIRECTED

Liz Truss does not have what it takes to best represent British interests when dealing with senior international leaders, according to more than half the people who have taken part in a newly published poll.More than 52 per cent say they have little or no confidence that the prime minister will perform well on the world stage, with the same number holding that this comes after the country’s reputation was already seriously tarnished during the Boris Johnson years.Pessimism about what lies ahead was also echoed by a majority (52 per cent) who believe that Brexit has damaged Britain, ...
BBC

Labour can’t win election with Brexit negativity, shadow minister says

Labour cannot win the next general election by pointing out the negatives of Brexit, the party's shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle has said. The party was accused of admitting defeat on the case for closer ties with Europe at a Labour conference event. But Mr Kyle said Labour wanted...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

UK Already in a Full-Year Recession as Europe Faces Tough Winter, S&P Global Says

It predicted that the U.K. is already in the throes of a "moderate four-quarter recession that started in the second quarter," as households face inflation running at around 10% and expected to rise further over the winter, quashing consumer spending over the coming quarters. S&P expects the Bank of England...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Do Not Bet': China's Central Bank Warns Against Yuan Speculation

BEIJING — The People's Bank of China has warned against betting on the yuan, after its rapid decline against the U.S. dollar this week. "Do not bet on a one-sided appreciation or deprecation of the renminbi exchange rate," the central bank said in a Chinese statement on its website late Wednesday, according to a CNBC translation.
Reuters

Marketmind: Gilty party

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street's cash tourniquet on the gilt market is holding, with the relief rally driving 30-year yields down a wild 105 basis points in a few hours.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. For a while it looked hopeful U.S. stock markets had fallen as far as they could this year. Since June, stocks had been chugging back. Now we're in the early days of fall, and the S&P 500 is coming off a fresh 2022 low Tuesday. There could be more selling to come, as well. The Fed is sticking to its aggressive anti-inflation plan, while the upcoming batch of corporate earnings could offer some more dire news, even if companies have lowered expectations. Stock futures seesawed Wednesday morning following a new development from the UK (see below).
