16-year-old charged in shooting death of Allen High School sophomore
Allentown police have made an arrest in the weekend shooting death of Allen High School sophomore Treshawn Tracy.
Philadelphia high school football player killed Tuesday is identified
14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde was shot and killed following a scrimmage Tuesday afternoon
Teen Charged As Adult In Shooting Death Of William Allen High School Football Player
A teenager in Lehigh County will be charged as an adult for his role in the shooting death of a William Allen High School football player, authorities said. Elijah Patterson, 16, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 26, and charged with criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession of a firearm by a minor, in connection with the death of 15-year-old Treshawn Tracy, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
Easton police seek to ID person in shots fired incident
EASTON, Pa. - Police released surveillance photos related to a shots fired incident in Easton earlier this week. Investigators are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to gunfire that rang out just after 9 p.m. Monday in the area of 13th and Pine streets, police said. A home...
Officers to face trial in Pa. girl’s death after football game
Prosecutors contend the Sharon Hill officers negligently fired at a car they wrongly believed was involved in gunfire that broke out as a football game ended.
Mother who lost 2 sons to gun violence talks of fear, frustration after Allentown teen’s killing
The playground was empty Wednesday afternoon at Stevens Park in Allentown, but the park’s pavilion in the corner housed a small group of young people keeping watch. Spelled out in more than 100 candles was a memorial with the name Trey and a heart, with handwritten messages on ripped-out notebook pages plastered on the ground and a blue pavilion pole.
Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students
UPDATE (Sept. 29, 2022, 11:10 a.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, police told NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
Salisbury plane crash: Officials to use dental comparisons to identify man killed
A Salisbury plane crash Wednesday remains under investigation. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
Man, 73, dies after being struck by hit-and-run-driver; suspect surrenders
Police say the driver of a gold Honda Pilot ran the victim over and then fled the scene.
Bicycle Rider Struck and Killed By Car In Levittown
A bicycle rider was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang last night. Police said the car was on New Falls Road heading towards Falls Township. The bicycle rider was traveling towards the township building, crossing New Falls. Police are investigating to see exactly where the bicycle rider came from before the crash.
Allentown police defend use of force after video shows officer throwing man to the ground
The Allentown Police Department is defending one of its officers after video circulated on social media of an arrest in which a man was thrown to the ground and kneeled on. Police released a statement on Tuesday saying that the use of force during the Sept. 20 arrest “has been reviewed and is appropriate.”
Bucks County Family Honored for Saving a Young Boy From Drowning
The family was honored for saving the life of the young boy.image via Dino Ciliberti/Patch.com. Members of a family from Bucks County were recently honored for their efforts in rescuing a boy who was drowning in a local pool. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the recent act of heroism fro the Bensalem Patch.
1-year-old sent to hospital after crash on Route 22 in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Police say a one-year-old was taken to the hospital after a dump truck and another vehicle collided in Northampton County. Emergency dispatchers said it happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Route 22 East in Hanover Township. Police said the dump truck and a sedan crashed, with...
10-Year-Old Boy Choked By Uncle During Argument In West Chester: Police
A Chester County man was arrested after police say he assaulted his nephew. A 10-year-old boy told officers that his uncle, Stephen M. Reese, 35, of West Chester, had choked him during an argument inside a home on the 300 block of Fox Hollow Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, West Chester police said.
Police Need Help: 9 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating nine teenagers that have gone missing in the month of September. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Man sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting at Trout Creek Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another man on July 4, 2020 has learned his fate. Kenith Otero-Ruiz has been sentenced to 24-50 years in prison, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. His sentence included a string of other crimes, including burglary, theft and...
A ‘Most Gentle Soul': Mother Remembers Teen Son Slain in Football Scrimmage Shooting
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here. Meredith Elizalde ran toward the gunshots. Her instinct as a mother, something in the pit of her soul, knew her son was in danger. She had been waiting in...
2 parents, 2 teens arrested after brawl at Trenton, NJ high school
TRENTON — Five people including two teens where charged when they returned to a Trenton high school to retaliate for a school fight involving students on Monday, police said. Adults went to the 9th Grade Academy on Perry Street Tuesday and were let into the building by students despite...
Life sentence for Monroe County murderer
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man convicted of the deadly stabbing of two family members in Monroe County will spend the rest of his life in prison. Lancelot Fortune of Stroudsburg was sentenced Thursday morning. In July, Fortune was found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing to death his...
