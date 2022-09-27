ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Teen Charged As Adult In Shooting Death Of William Allen High School Football Player

A teenager in Lehigh County will be charged as an adult for his role in the shooting death of a William Allen High School football player, authorities said. Elijah Patterson, 16, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 26, and charged with criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession of a firearm by a minor, in connection with the death of 15-year-old Treshawn Tracy, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton police seek to ID person in shots fired incident

EASTON, Pa. - Police released surveillance photos related to a shots fired incident in Easton earlier this week. Investigators are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to gunfire that rang out just after 9 p.m. Monday in the area of 13th and Pine streets, police said. A home...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Mother who lost 2 sons to gun violence talks of fear, frustration after Allentown teen’s killing

The playground was empty Wednesday afternoon at Stevens Park in Allentown, but the park’s pavilion in the corner housed a small group of young people keeping watch. Spelled out in more than 100 candles was a memorial with the name Trey and a heart, with handwritten messages on ripped-out notebook pages plastered on the ground and a blue pavilion pole.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students

UPDATE (Sept. 29, 2022, 11:10 a.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, police told NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Broad Daylight#Jv#Violent Crime#Allen High School
delawarevalleynews.com

Bicycle Rider Struck and Killed By Car In Levittown

A bicycle rider was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang last night. Police said the car was on New Falls Road heading towards Falls Township. The bicycle rider was traveling towards the township building, crossing New Falls. Police are investigating to see exactly where the bicycle rider came from before the crash.
LEVITTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Man sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting at Trout Creek Park in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another man on July 4, 2020 has learned his fate. Kenith Otero-Ruiz has been sentenced to 24-50 years in prison, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. His sentence included a string of other crimes, including burglary, theft and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Life sentence for Monroe County murderer

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man convicted of the deadly stabbing of two family members in Monroe County will spend the rest of his life in prison. Lancelot Fortune of Stroudsburg was sentenced Thursday morning. In July, Fortune was found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing to death his...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy