MOONEY NO MATCH FOR THE REBELS
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview still hasn’t lost a set all season. On Wednesday that continued as the Rebels won their third non conference game against Mooney. The match was won in three straight sets. (25-9 25-14 25-13) Grace Auer finished the night with a double double finishing with 15 kills...
RED DEVILS FINISH STRONG IN FIVE SET THRILLER
WARREN OH- Campbell continued to rack up wins on Tuesday night as they traveled to Champion in a MVAC showdown. It wasn’t easy, as the Devils and Flashes went back and forth for five sets. It was Campbell that made the final push though and pulled out the victory. (22-25 25-19 25-19 23-25 15-13)
ROCCO RUNS THE SHOW
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Rocco Odom has arguably the most important job on the football field for the Austintown Fitch offense, that is being the Center. Odom has been pretty good at that for the Falcons during his varsity career, being dawned as an All-Conference performer. He has helped lead a Fitch offense that has been one of the most explosive ones we have seen across the area this year, and he hopes that this journey through his last season can continue for quite a while longer.
FITZGERALD AND THE FALCONS FLY HIGH
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Austintown Fitch’s identity for much of the 2022 season has been its physicality, which has helped Fitch get off to a 5-1 start through the first six weeks of the season. You don’t have to look past 6’4″ lineman Josh Fitzgerald to see a reason for why Austintown has dominated like they have. Fitzgerald is part of a Fitch line that has paved the way for one of the most impressive rushing attacks in the area. Fitzgerald’s play has not gone unnoticed on the field as well, as he currently possesses five collegiate offers, including two from Division I programs (Saint Francis (PA), Youngstown State). Fitch faces a test this week from a Division I opponent in Strongsville and will need Fitzgerald to have another big week if the Falcons want to grab their sixth win of the season.
VAUGHN TAKES HOME BIG DOG OF THE VALLEY
Austintown, OH- Junior quarterback and safety Deshawn Vaughn has won this past weeks Big Dogs of The Valley competition. Vaughn has been a key leader to the Falcons this season after losing quarterback Devin Sherwood from last year. Vaughn has led the Falcons to a 5-1 start, with a plethora of big time wins against: Foothill (NV), Ursuline, Canton McKinley, and Lewis J. Bennett(NY).
SUPERIOR SMITH
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Football has been a part of the family way for generations, and Austintown Fitch senior Cam Smith has done a great job carrying on the family legacy. Smith, an Iowa State commit, has been a leader on the field all year long for the Falcons. A multi-sport athlete for Austintown Fitch, Smith possesses many abilities that make him a standout on the field, as he combines his hard-hitting strength with his track speed which will make him a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12 for the next few years after graduation.
AUSTINTOWN FITCH FALCONS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 1) WITH TJ PARKER
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons are coming off their first taste of defeat during the 2022 season, falling to the Massillon Washington Tigers 49-28 in front of a packed house at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. The Falcons have a lot to take away though from a game where they held their own with not only one of the best teams in Division II but one of the best teams in the state of Ohio regardless of. division. With Massillon’s defense doing a great job neutralizing the normally dominant Fitch rushing attack, Quarterback DeShawn Vaughn Jr. stepped up in a big way for the Falcons, completing 16-of-his-23 pass attempts for 266 yards and three touchdowns, which were caught by Jayden Eley, Dominic Perry, and Jamell James. The Falcons showed as a team that they are threatening offensively in multiple ways, and that is something that will surely go a long way as the season progresses, with the playoffs only being a few weeks away.
NO LUCK NEEDED FOR FITCH
YOUNGSTOWN OH- The No. 15 ranked Austintown-Fitch Lady Falcons went on the road Tuesday evening to take on the Ursuline Lady Irish in a highly anticipated volleyball matchup. Fitch was coming in off a loss the night before, which was just their second of the year, and Ursuline was looking to pull the massive upset. That would ultimately not be the case as Fitch bounced back off the loss with a near perfect game against the Irish.
RESERVE WRAPS UP ROCKETS
BERLIN CENTER OH- Conference play was in full effect amongst both tiers of The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) on Tuesday night. On the scarlet side, The Western Reserve Blue Devils hosted The Lowellville Rockets for their second matchup of the season. A straight set sweep for Western Reserve was the result in Lowellville back on September 1st.
SCHNEIDER IS LAKEVIEW’S SECRET WEAPON
CORTLAND OH- When opposing teams make a scouting report for Lakeview, Brooke Schneider might not be on their list of players to keep an eye on. Maybe that is why Lakeview wins so much. If you don’t respect Schneider, you’ll learn pretty quickly what she means to the success of the Bulldogs. Since her sophomore year, Brooke has always been an excellent defender for Lakeview. She has always been a tough player to get a ball past. However, as the years have gone on her offensive skills have grown a lot. She can swing well from the outside with pretty good efficiency. Add that to the fact that her serve has become one of the most dangerous servers in the area, and you’ll find out how great of a player she actually is.
AUER COMPLETES THE ACE RECORD TRIFECTA
COLUMBIANA OH- Grace Auer has already locked in some impressive serving records this season. Coming in to Tuesday, Auer already had the record for aces in a career, and aces in a match. All she needed was aces in a season. With 8 of them on the night Auer broke the record with 80 and counting in the campaign. The Rebels were also able to sweep Newton Falls. (25-9 25-15 25-10)
NO ONE DOES IT LIKE VINNY
LOWELLVILLE OH- Having a quarterback can either make a team succeed or make a team struggle. The 2022 season has shown success for Vinny Ballone and the Lowellville Rockets who are 6 and 0 on the season with Ballone throwing for 35 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. Vinny Ballone has not...
TIGERS HUNT DOWN BOARDMAN
HOWLAND OH- It was a cold and wet Monday evening in Howland as the Lady Tigers played host to the Boardman Lady Spartans. The Tigers got off to a quick start as Gracie Villwock snagged the first goal of the day within the first fifteen minutes of play. But from there it was a slow defensive battle for quite some time as neither team could get anything past midfield. Boardman in the middle of the first half was able to grab a goal thanks to a great run from Morgan Auck to even the contest back up. However, the Lady Tigers would quickly take another goal from Ava Yannucci to recapture the lead at the end of the first half. In the second half of play it was all Tigers, Kalliopi Liakaris would score the first goal and Villwock would take the second, which was also the second of the day for her.
GARFIELD KEEPS UP THEIR PACE
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Going into Tuesday night, The Liberty Lady Leopards volleyball team were a team dubbed “The Cardiac Cats” for the amount of 5-set matches they have competed in this year. Traveling to Garfield, The Leopards looked to avenge a straight set loss to The Lady G-Men earlier this month.
LOWELLVILLE FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH ANDREW MAMULA
LOWELLVILLE OH- Back in 2002, The Lowellville Rockets and coach Andrew Mamula went undefeated in the regular season. Unfortunately, a second round exit against Cuyahoga Heights cost them a chance at a possible state championship. This time, the team is undefeated yet again and looking to continue their undefeated streak under Mamula.
GROPE WINS WEEK 5 VOLLEYBALL BIG DOG OF THE VALLEY
North Jackson, OH- Senior Jackson-Milton standout Paige Grope won this past weeks Baird Brothers Big Dog of the Valley. Grope just recently surpassed 1,000 assists in the match against Sebring on September 8th. Grope is the only Blue Jay ever to record 1,000 assists throughout her high school career. Grope...
RAIDERS SNEAK PAST HUBBARD
CANFIEKD OH- South Range came in to Tuesday night needing to gather momentum in to the second half of the season. They took a big home victory over Hubbard in four sets. (25-23 24-26 25-22 25-21) Maria Primavera had a monster day going for a double double with 17 kills,...
VANHORN HELPS JFK GET ON THE MAP
WARREN OH- Warren JFK gets a lot of attention during the fall sports season. Although most of that attention usually falls to their football team that is state championship caliber. However, no matter the sport, success brings eyes upon you. For the Eagles golf program they have found a bunch of success in 2022. One of the big reasons for that is their leader Bryce Vanhorn. Vanhorn is statistically one of the best golfers in Trumbull county. One thing is for sure, he didn’t wake up and grab a club and all of sudden swing with precision. Bryce works harder than just about anyone at his craft. With golf, that is so important. You’ll never be great if you don’t take it upon yourself to get better on your own. Bryce has never been shy to work hard. Now this season, he is being rewarded for his hard work with huge results.
