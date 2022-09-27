Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Related
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Four Teams Reportedly Interested in Suns PF Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder's departure is inevitable from the Suns. Here's four potential suitors for the power forward.
Thunder Trade Vit Krejci to Hawks for Moe Harkless, Second Round Pick
Oklahoma City has dealt forward Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a pick.
Malik Beasley sends Jazz fans a Kawhi Leonard-esque message after Donovan Mitchell trade
Utah Jazz’ Malik Beasley displayed confidence at NBA media day. He also sent Jazz fans a Kawhi Leonard-esque message. Beasley was talking about his goals for the season and ended up explaining his personality and character, per HoopsHype on Twitter. “My off the court situation, I want to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe impressive, but role to be determined: ‘I think the talent is off the charts’
The Portland Trail Blazers’ undeniable tanking job last season netted them the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, which they used to select wing Shaedon Sharpe from the University of Kentucky, where he played exactly zero minutes. Jumping on a 19-year-old with zero college experience was certainly...
Full Details On Jae Crowder’s Phoenix Suns Trade Request
The Phoenix Suns are kicking off training camp with NBA media day today, the first time the entire team will be together in a few months. But, there will be one noticeable absence when things get underway. Veteran forward Jae Crowder, who has been an integral part of the team’s...
Yardbarker
Jazz Notes: Collin Sexton, Justin Zanik, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay
That is good news for the Jazz, as Sexton averaged 24.3 points with the Cavs in 2020-21, proving that he’s a young player who can always fill it up. And after trading Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz are gonna need some points. Sexton can fill that void immediately. Sexton was...
earnthenecklace.com
Who Is NBA Basketballer Rodney Hood’s Wife, Richa Jackson?
NBA trade rumors have recently been circulating about Rodney Hood. The newest Los Angeles Clippers signee’s personal life is also drawing attention. Richa Jackson, better known as Rodney Hood’s wife, is also the subject of NBA fans’ attention. Since the couple is low-key on social media, little is known about Jackson and their relationship. However, Rodney Hood’s wife, Richa Jackson, boasts an athletic background and knows a thing or two about her husband’s demanding career. So we delve into her background in this Richa Jackson wiki.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Portland Vies to Add WNBA Team, Keep Trail Blazers
Portland is vying for a WNBA team with the help of one of its federal representatives. Sen. Ron Wyden wrote a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, saying that a Portland WNBA team would be a “slam dunk success for the city and the league.”
ESPN
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade
With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
Warriors-Wizards games in Japan to woo NBA fans, sponsors
Japanese basketball fans will get to see NBA stars up close when the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in two preseason games
Yardbarker
West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies
The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
Memphis Grizzlies Land Jae Crowder In Major Trade Scenario
Everybody has needs. At a base level, we all have the same needs. If you don’t get food and water, you won’t survive – and good luck without shelter. NBA teams have needs too. At the same time, we have needs that are specific to ourselves as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff roster
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Sept. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding.
Potential Destinations if Maurice Harkless is Bought Out
What teams could Moe Harkless land on if he's bought out by the OKC Thunder?
Damian Lillard Previews Brothers Of Destruction Sneakers
Damian Lillard continues to prove his wrestling fandom. Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard took to social media to show off Dame8 Player Exclusives which feature The Undertaker and Kane inside the soles. Undertaker and Kane were known as the Brothers of Destruction during their run together in WWE. Lillard said...
KGW
Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0