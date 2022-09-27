Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Zeitgeist Hosts Catalyst Content Festival
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve got a great idea for a breakthrough movie or television script Duluth is the place to be this week. Where else would you pitch your idea other than at Pitchworld?. It was only one of the events kicking off the Catalyst Content Festival...
OPINION: Addition Of Drag Storytime At ‘Boo At The Zoo’ A Shining Example Of Duluth Inclusivity
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in an opinion piece on our website are specifically those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the station. Boo At The Zoo is happening in just a few short weeks and will run on 3 separate weekends...
FOX 21 Online
Estuary Extravaganza
DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis River Alliance held an Estuary Extravaganza to honor the designation of the St. Louis River Estuary National Water Trail. The St. Louis River Estuary was officially designated in 2020, but due to COVID concerns, an official ribbon cutting was held off until today. Up until its designation, people were unable to recreate freely on the river due to pollution.
Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park
The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
FOX 21 Online
Lincoln Park Middle School Launches Weather Balloon
DULUTH, Minn. – “It was awesome, it was super fun. I got to go out of class and launch a balloon into outer space,” Lincoln Park Middle School 8th Grade Student, Zelalem Oestreich said. 8th graders in a pre-engineering class at Lincoln Park Middle School took part...
FOX 21 Online
DECC Announces New Lineup of Concession Stand Food
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, the Duluth Entertainment Center (DECC) served up a feast of new concession food. People were able to taste test the grub before the bulldog hockey team hits the ice this weekend. There are many creative additions in this seasons lineup. Everything from themed pizzas...
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date
Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
FOX 21 Online
Charter Fishing Season In Duluth Coming To An End
DULUTH, Minn. — It was a summer of great memories and good luck for those in the charter fishing business and their customers. The boats will soon be getting in shape to rest and survive the winter. For crew members, it was another season in which they could share their passion with others.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Webfest Highlights Short Form Content Creators During Duluth Superior Film Festival
DULUTH, Minn.–The Minnesota Webfest kicked off today as part of the Duluth Superior Film Festival. The Webfest focuses on the shortest type of film content on the internet. For example, it highlights podcasts, Tik Tok videos, and Instagram reels. Really any type of film content that’s on a smaller scale than typical movies. And its convenient to access that ultra-short film content using your cellphone or computer.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Homecoming Week Kickoff
DULUTH, Minn. – It’s homecoming week at UMD, and festivities kicked off Monday. It was Merch Monday and the first 150 students to show up at the Kirby student center got a chance at what else? Free UMD merch. They could choose between a tote bag or a...
Take The Lazy Observer Car Fall Foliage Tour In Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin
While fall is the precursor to the cold, ice, and snow of a Northland winter, it brings a lot of beauty with it. The change in temperatures brings a change of colors in the trees around the region. While some think you have to hike deep into the forest to enjoy the beauty autumn has to offer, you can actually enjoy quite a bit right from your car.
Go Winter Camping In This Cozy Wisconsin Cabin
Camping can be a wonderful experience but if the weather turns on you, if can quickly evolve into a nightmare. You can avoid a tumultuous camping experience with a trip to this campground in Wisconsin with multiple cozy cabins to hide in from the elements. I personally love camping but...
FOX 21 Online
MN Red Cross Volunteers Respond to Hurricane Ian
DULUTH, Minn. — Thousands of crisis response workers from many states are heading to Florida, including Red Cross volunteers who are based in Minnesota. 12 people from the northland are already in Florida, bringing three emergency response vehicles with them. 40 more minnesota-based red cross volunteers are there as...
kdal610.com
Rice Lake Road Roundabouts Meeting
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A public meeting is being held on Tuesday by the St. Louis County Public Works Department regarding the proposal to construct roundabouts at a couple of intersections on the Rice Lake Road. The reconstruction of the Rice Lake Road from the Ridgeview Road to a...
FOX 21 Online
DECC talks about New Plans for Harbor Drive
DULUTH, Minn. – It was disappointing news to many that rising costs of the sea wall reconstruction project forced Duluth to scale back its original vision of a plaza behind the DECC. Now, the drawing of a new, scaled-down version has been released that still re-imagines what Harbor Drive will look like.
Salvation Army Thrift Store In Superior In Danger Of Closing, Needs Shoppers
It truly is a cycle and one that so many in the community depends upon. The Salvation Army Thrift Store location on Belknap Street in Superior is facing the realities that many other businesses are: Increasing costs, staff shortages, reduced hours, and finding ways to expand its customer base. The...
wtmj.com
Man in Clintonville wanted for carjacking no longer hiding in woods
BAYFIELD COUNTY – A man in Clintonville suspected of stealing a car is no longer hiding in the woods, according to a Facebook post on the Bayfield County Sherriff’s Office Tuesday. Seth Genereau is being accused of stealing an 81-year-old man’s black Chrysler Pacifica last week at a...
FOX 21 Online
Northland Red Cross Volunteers Leave To Help In Florida As Hurricane Ian Approaches
DULUTH, Minn. — Northland agencies are stepping up and heading south to offer help to those facing Hurricane Ian. The Northland Chapter of the Red Cross has already sent a “large handful” of volunteers to Florida. It’s Red Cross Emergency Response vehicle left at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday....
Will We See Any Impacts From Hurricane Ian In Duluth + Superior?
You've likely heard about Hurricane Ian by now. The massive storm is set to hit Florida very soon. (At the time of writing, it had yet to make landfall but was headed that way.) While it may seem impossible for a tropical storm or hurricane to make it all the...
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
