ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

John Hood: Add work requirement to Medicaid expansion

By Bobby Burns
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdHAR_0iBZQgnH00

Are Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and Republican Senate leader Phil Berger about to strike a deal to expand North Carolina’s Medicaid program?

I don’t know. The three leaders have been negotiating for months. While they broadly agree on the expansion itself, Berger’s chamber is the only one to have passed a bill — by a 44-2 vote — and it included some deregulatory measures to expand the supply of medical services to North Carolinians.

Special-interest groups that benefit from the current regulatory structure dislike the Senate version. Hospitals, in particular, strongly dislike the idea of having to compete for your business, which is what the bill’s certificate-of-need reforms would encourage. Many House members disagree with the Senate’s approach, as well. So does Cooper. Still, they’d rather enact it than nothing, so the governor has publicly called for the interest groups to give in. A few days ago, the hospitals offered what they termed a compromise, though Berger called it more “public relations than a substantive or serious proposal.”

If North Carolina acts on Medicaid, we certainly ought to accompany expansion with the Senate’s pro-competition reforms. We need to reduce the actual cost of delivering health care, not simply transfer the bill from patients or employers to taxpayer-funded Medicaid. While our leaders have been negotiating, however, events in a neighboring state have reopened an issue once thought dead: work requirements.

As originally written, the Affordable Care Act didn’t really leave state governments any choice in the matter: they had to expand Medicaid. After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down that part of the bill in 2012, many Republican-led states signaled that they were willing to forego the massive federal subsidies attached to Medicaid expansion because of their concerns about long-term fiscal impact and increased dependency on public assistance (Medicaid is already America’s largest welfare program).

Allowing states to require work in exchange for Medicaid enrollment would have made expansion more palatable. The Obama administration sounded at first like this might be a real option, but it soon became clear that President Obama would never allow the enforcement of serious work requirements.

The next administration saw things very differently. During President Trump’s four-year term, 13 states received federal waivers to implement work rules for Medicaid. Several other states were in the process of seeking such approval when President Biden won election. States were instructed not to bother submitting such applications. All previously granted waivers were rescinded.

Most of these work requirements had never been implemented, anyway. Progressive groups had successfully sued to strike them down. The cases hadn’t yet reached the U.S. Supreme Court when the Biden administration rescinded the waivers. Earlier this year, the Court declared the cases moot.

But what if Biden’s action was itself illegal? That’s what the State of Georgia argued in a lawsuit filed in January. Last month, a federal judge sided with Georgia, calling the administration’s actions arbitrary, capricious and contrary to “reasoned decision making.” For now, at least, Georgia is authorized to proceed with its work requirement for non-disabled Medicaid recipients.

Given this development, I think Berger and Moore ought to consider adding another provision to any compromise: a work requirement for the childless adults who make up the majority of potential beneficiaries of Medicaid expansion. Cooper and Democratic lawmakers won’t like it, of course, but would they truly prefer no Medicaid expansion at all?

I think Cooper knows his negotiating position will probably be weaker after the 2022 election. Democrats might also conclude that the Biden administration will refuse to grant such a waiver, anyway, and thus there’d be no risk in allowing Republicans to include work requirements in an expansion bill.

If that’s true, what would be the point of adding it? Well, I would argue that as a general proposition all public-assistance programs — cash, nutrition, housing and health care — should have work requirements. Let the president say otherwise. Then let voters say what they think about that in 2024.

John Hood is past president of the John Locke Foundation and current president of the John William Pope foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Senate advances bill to prevent government shutdown

Washington — The Senate on Wednesday advanced a stopgap measure to keep federal agencies operating ahead of Friday's deadline to avert a partial government shutdown, after Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday announced he asked Democratic leaders to drop a permitting reform measure that initially complicated its passage. The Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Senate advances stopgap funding bill minus Manchin language

The Senate on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to start debate on a stopgap government funding bill without Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting reform language. The stopgap bill, known as a continuing resolution, would keep the government’s lights on through Dec. 16 and include $12.4 billion in aid for Ukraine against Russia, $4.5 billion for natural disaster assistance, $1 billion to help with heating homes this coming winter and $20 million to deal with the water crisis in Jackson, Miss., among other things.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll

Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
The Hill

Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority

Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Pipeline bill fails to proceed in US Senate

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – The U.S. Senate was set to vote Tuesday , Sept. 27, 2022, on a motion that could have spelled “the beginning of the end” for the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia. However, within an hour of when the vote was set to begin, U.S. Senator Manchin (D-WV) […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Expansion#Republican Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Medical Insurance#Medical Services#General Health#Democratic#House#North Carolinians
The Hill

Shutdown threat grows as lawmakers struggle to reach final deal

The heat is dialing up on Congress to quickly strike an agreement on government funding as lawmakers stare down a critical deadline to avert a shutdown at week’s end. Lawmakers on both sides have been pressing for a short-term funding bill, often referred to as a continuing resolution (CR), that would keep the government funded at current levels until after the midterm elections and buy time for a larger deal on government spending for fiscal 2023.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Republicans have a ‘very first bill’ in mind (and it’s a mess)

There’s nothing necessarily wrong with the fact that House Republicans are making legislative plans for the next Congress. It’s a little premature — there’s no guarantee that there will be a GOP majority — but in the abstract, it can be a good thing for a party leadership to think ahead and prepare to hit the ground running.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gary Franks: Dems lose white voters as border crisis continues

Every year America allows around 1 million legal immigrants to enter America. The crisis at our porous border is forecast to reach a record 2 million encounters with illegal migrants. It is sad, cynical, and regrettable that it took the acts of GOP governors in border states and Florida to actually get the attention of the liberal media and the White House. Transporting illegals to Chicago, New York City and...
IMMIGRATION
Idaho Capital Sun

Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December.  Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a final vote later this week — a […] The post Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Daily Advance

N.C. Supreme Court to hold October session in Edenton next week

EDENTON — Local residents will get a rare chance to see the state’s highest court in action when the N.C. Supreme Court holds its October session in Edenton next week. The seven-member court will hear five cases at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse — three on Monday and two on Tuesday. “We are delighted that Edenton is hosting the Supreme Court once again,” Chief Justice Paul Newby said in...
EDENTON, NC
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators from both parties said Wednesday they hope to negotiate an energy permitting reform bill yet this year, reviving efforts to streamline the process after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III had to pull back his plan amid broad opposition. The Manchin proposal was attached to a must-pass government funding bill […] The post Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy