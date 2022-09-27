Read full article on original website
15-year-old Allen High School sophomore, JV football player killed in broad daylight shooting near Allentown park
The 15-year-old fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Center City Allentown has been identified as an Allen High School sophomore and junior varsity football player, the eighth homicide in the city so far this year. Source: Morningcall.
Arrest of a prominent Bucks County activist rallies the Catholic anti-abortion right
The arrest of a prominent Catholic activist on charges he assaulted a Planned Parenthood volunteer outside a Philadelphia clinic has sparked a standoff between the anti-abortion movement and the federal government. Source: pennnews.
Lawsuit: Pa. nursing home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe
The mother of a woman with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities is suing the Philadelphia care home where her daughter Cheryl Yewdall died five days after she was found with a large paper towel or disinfecting wipe in her windpipe. Source: pennnews.
Upper Saucon couple killed in Route 309 crash
A couple from Upper Saucon Township were killed in a Friday afternoon crash along Route 309 near Coopersburg.
One person killed in Sunday afternoon shooting in Center City Allentown
A male was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Center City Allentown, police said.
Lowhill Township Planning Commission denies two controversial warehouse proposals
The Lowhill Township Planning Commission denied two controversial warehouse proposals during a meeting Monday night.
Top 3 Lehigh Valley area concerts: John Gorka, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Greta Van Fleet
This week’s Top 3 Lehigh Valley area concerts coming to Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem and PPL Center in Allentown.
