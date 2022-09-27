ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston 2022 Gala [Photos]

By Box Staff
 2 days ago

On Friday, September 23rd, Bayou Place in Downtown Houston played host to the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston ‘s 2022 Knights in Shining Armor Black-Tie Gala. It was an evening to remember: Featuring a live performance by R&B singer Eric Benet, special attendees included Mayor Sylvester Turner , U.S. State Representative Sheila Jackson Lee , NBA Hall of Fame Legend Tracy McGrady , to name a few.

Members of the 100 Black Men and esteemed guests filled the event hall, taking time to celebrate members of the community who have a positive impact throughout the City of Houston.

Following the red carpet premier and gathering inside the venue, attendees were greeted and treated to fine dining and live music. So it goes without saying that as the evening went on, The Gala transformed into a vibrant celebration, as the honors and awards came to a close and the dance floor opened up for dancing.

About 100 Black Men
The 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston enhances educational and economic opportunities for black boys and young men grades 6-12 through mentorship and community service. Our chapter also supports its collegiate extension, the Collegiate 100, to continue the mentorship pipeline from high school to college and promote the social, emotional and educational needs of young Black men.

Learn more at 100blackmenhou.org

