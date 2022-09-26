Read full article on original website
AMD Returns to the CES® Keynote Stage
Dr. Lisa Su, AMD Chair and CEO is taking the keynote stage to showcase AMD’s vision on how high-performance and adaptive computing transforms lives by addressing the world’s toughest problems. From driving greater efficiency and sustainability in the cloud to powering exascale supercomputing, today’s AMD is woven into our lives.
Medbio LLC, a US-based Full-Service Medical Contract Manufacturer, Implements Predisys’ Azure Cloud-Based, Quality Control and Analytics Solution for the Medical Device and Biotech Industries
Predisys Inc., a global provider of quality control and analytics software, announced that Medbio LLC, a U.S.-based, full-service medical contract manufacturer, went live with their new enterprise-wide Statistical Process Control (SPC) and Quality Data Analytics. The Predisys Analytical Suite, an Azure cloud-based SPC software, facilitates predictive quality control by digitizing quality records, managing them in a secure cloud environment, providing real time access to the data with advanced analytics and informing the organization about potential issues before they materialize. This, in turn, helps reduce process variation, improves manufacturing efficiency, and lowers overall costs of quality.
Swissbit Expands Berlin Manufacturing Capability with New System-In-Package Components Production Line
Multi-million-dollar investment establishes manufacturing capability for solderable electronic components that is unmatched in Europe. Westford, MA USA; Berlin, Germany.– Swissbit is continuing with its strategic expansion plans at its established production facility in Berlin, Germany by adding a new semiconductor packaging line to its electronics production. The assembly line offers a significant performance boost and operates on average up to 50 percent more efficiently than existing lines. It is used for the fully automated production of highly integrated memory solutions, including ultra-compact e.MMCs. The new equipment also positions Swissbit as one of the only businesses in Europe able to produce solderable components such as BGAs (ball grid arrays) from small batches to high volumes, with a capacity of up to three million pieces per month. This type of component is used, among others, in automation, automotive and network technology. By acquiring equipment from the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging and Test divisions, Swissbit is bolstering the growth of its production capabilities. Around five million euros have been invested overall. Since 2008, Swissbit has exclusively manufactured in Berlin, and at the end of 2019, the company opened a new facility on more than 20,000 m2 of land. There are currently 250 employees there, and the number is growing.
Automotive IC Marketshare Seen Rising to 10% by 2026.
Automotive IC sales expected to post average annual growth of 13.4%; Communications and Computer segments remain largest applications. IC Insights released its 3Q Update to the 2022 McClean Report in August. This Update included a 2020-2026 IC database that segmented the IC market by major product type including Consumer, Auto, Computer, Industrial, Communications, and Government/Military end-use applications in the Americas, Europe, Japan, China, and Asia-Pacific regions.
North American EMS Industry Up 14.9 Percent in August
IPC announced the August 2022 findings from its North American Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Statistical Program. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.31. Total North American EMS shipments in August 2022 were up 14.9 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, August shipments increased 9.5 percent.
Indium Corporation Introduces New Talent Acquisition Supervisor Nate Discavage
Indium Corporation is pleased to announce that Nate Discavage has joined the company as a talent acquisition supervisor. In this role, Discavage is responsible for developing improvements for recruiting and attracting top talent, engaging in strategic community outreach activities to develop contact with groups and organizations. He also manages Indium Corporation’s award-winning internship program, and implements diversity recruiting strategies consistent with Indium Corporation’s affirmative action plan and objectives.
