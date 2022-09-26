Multi-million-dollar investment establishes manufacturing capability for solderable electronic components that is unmatched in Europe. Westford, MA USA; Berlin, Germany.– Swissbit is continuing with its strategic expansion plans at its established production facility in Berlin, Germany by adding a new semiconductor packaging line to its electronics production. The assembly line offers a significant performance boost and operates on average up to 50 percent more efficiently than existing lines. It is used for the fully automated production of highly integrated memory solutions, including ultra-compact e.MMCs. The new equipment also positions Swissbit as one of the only businesses in Europe able to produce solderable components such as BGAs (ball grid arrays) from small batches to high volumes, with a capacity of up to three million pieces per month. This type of component is used, among others, in automation, automotive and network technology. By acquiring equipment from the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging and Test divisions, Swissbit is bolstering the growth of its production capabilities. Around five million euros have been invested overall. Since 2008, Swissbit has exclusively manufactured in Berlin, and at the end of 2019, the company opened a new facility on more than 20,000 m2 of land. There are currently 250 employees there, and the number is growing.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO