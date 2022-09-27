Read full article on original website
Bradley Keith Rankin
Graveside Services and Burial for 49-year-old Bradley Keith Rankin of Gilman City will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 26 in Greenwood Cemetery, Gallatin, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Monday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to the Mast Cell Disease Society, Inc. in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
kchi.com
Update On Chillicothe Industrial Park
The work on the layout of the new Chillicothe Industrial Park continues. City Administrator Roze Frampton says there is still a ways to go, but progress is being made. Frampton says they are also meeting with MoDOT about the Mitchell Road and US 36 interchange. She says when the Industrial Park opens there is potential for an increase of traffic using that intersection which is already an issue for large trucks.
northwestmoinfo.com
William L. Bill Hall
Services for 93-year-old William L. Bill Hall will be on Thursday September 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm the First Christian Church Bethany, Mo. Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Church. Services under the direction of Bethany Memorial Chapel. Memorial : First Christian Church and the Antioch.
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, September 26-October 2
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 26 – Oct. 2. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the...
mycouriertribune.com
Washington Street Walkway closed as Kearney building bows
KEARNEY — What has become a destination photo backdrop of public art in Kearney, the Washington Street Walkway, is partially at risk and the area has become a safety concern as a brick wall of the historic building at 117 E. Washington St. is bowing out. The walkway has been closed out of precaution.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Friday at about 2:45 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old DuvalMetri L Brown of Des Moines, IA on several charges or warrants, including alleged resisting arrest, following too close, speeding, no turn signal, failure to yield, no valid license, assault on law enforcement, a Harrison County warrant for alleged speeding and a Clinton County warrant for speeding – no insurance – no valid license. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kchi.com
Kingston Woman Injured In Crash
A two-vehicle crash left a Kingston woman with moderate injuries Monday morning. State Troopers investigated the crash on Route HH, 2 miles west of Kingston. At about 7:30 am, 20-year-old Gage R Simmons of Kingston was eastbound and attempting to overtake a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Rafael Bustos Vasquez of Arkansas and ran into the back of the vehicle. Simmons was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for Treatment; Vasquez was not injured.
northwestmoinfo.com
Rehabilitation Project Will Narrow Bridge in Trenton
A bridge rehabilitation project will narrow U.S. Route 65 over Route 6 in Trenton beginning October 10th. Crews expect the rehabilitation project to be completed in late December. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to direct motorists through the work zone and a 17-foot width restriction will be in...
northwestmoinfo.com
Dean Lesslie Ragan
Memorial Graveside Service with Military Rites and Burial for 60-year-old Dean Lesslie Ragan of Oak Grove and Bethany will be at 11:00 a.m., October 1, 2022 at Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to the Roberson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses at P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah Man Seriously Injured in Andrew County Accident Monday
(ANDREW COUNTY, MO) – A Savannah man is suffering from serious injuries following a motorcycle accident that occurred in Andrew County Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 2:37 P.M. 55-year-old Kyle W. Karr was eastbound on Route T when his 1990 Harley Davidson was following another vehicle too closely.
Missouri woman injured after semi, SUV crash
HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Monday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 International semi driven by Billie L. Cronk, 80, Maryville, was westbound on U.S. 59 a mile and one half east of Craig. A westbound Dodge...
kttn.com
Motorcyclist strikes animal in roadway
The operator of a motorcycle received serious injuries in an accident Sunday night in Ray County. Fifty-six-year-old Laurence Atkinson of Lawson was taken to Liberty Hospital. A trooper said the motorcycle was northbound when it struck an animal on Ray County Route C north of West 126th Street. Extensive damage...
Missouri man hospitalized after car rear-ends pickup
CALDWELL COUNTY —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Chevy Malibu driven by Gage R. Simmons, 20, Kingston, was eastbound on Route HH two miles west of Kingston. The car was overtaking an...
northwestmoinfo.com
I-35 Lane Closure At Kearney Rescheduled
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced a delay in a scheduled lane closure on Interstate 35 at mile marker 25 in Kearney. Mo-Dot now plans to close the left lane of northbound I-35, at mile marker 25, for bridge construction from approximately 6 A.M. until 10 A.M. on Tuesday, October 4. This work was originally scheduled for today (Wednesday).
kttn.com
Man arrested by Chillicothe police for DWI serving 60 days in jail for second contempt of court offense
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe man initially arrested by the Chillicothe Police in June for alleged felony driving while intoxicated has been in contempt of court twice. Forty-seven-year-old Kelvin Kimler had a court appearance on August 3rd and was allegedly mouthing and cursing the judge. He was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man in Grundy County Court Today on Four Felony Charges
A Kansas City, Missouri, man will appear in Grundy County Court today on four felony charges. Court documents say Alejandro Abreu Martinez faces felony charges of stealing 750 dollars or more, fraudulent use of a credit/debit device, identity theft or attempted identity theft, and forgery. Records list all four charges...
kttn.com
Authorities arrest woman from Trenton and woman from Humphreys
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on September 27th on multiple charges and a Humphreys woman on a technical probation violation. Sixty-seven-year-old Brenda Fay Tharp has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on October 11th.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mary E. Peters
Mary E. Peters – age 100 of Polo, MO passed away Saturday morning September 24, 2022, at her home in Polo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Millville United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Millville United Methodist Church (43146 Hwy K Richmond MO 64085). The public may begin viewing at 1:00 PM, prior to the service at the church. There is no scheduled formal visitation. Burial will follow at Cowgill Cemetery, southeast of Cowgill. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
