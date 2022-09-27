ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them

The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
JOBS
The Associated Press

Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Art#Anthropology#Design#University#Dnid#English#Sci
Pitt News

Student doordashers reflect on its pros and cons

For many working students on campus, having to deal with an annoying boss can be frustrating. Some students, like Austin Beasly have avoided that situation entirely by becoming DoorDash gig workers. “In high school, I worked at fast food and I hated it,” Beasly, a junior psychology and law, criminal...
EDUCATION
Pitt News

Opinion | Everyone needs to work a customer service job

I was 15 years old when I got my first customer service job. I had my interview in the squeaky plastic booths of a small town’s frozen custard shop. I even wore dark pants and a thick blouse despite the 80-degree weather, just because I wanted to make a good impression for my first-ever interview.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
furninfo.com

TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

In the hybrid work era, tech companies experiment with new office layouts

Many tech companies are reducing their real estate footprints as they adopt permanent hybrid work policies spurred by the pandemic. They’re also rethinking how existing space is designed and used as the physical office becomes more about gathering and collaborating in this new era of work. Zillow Group was...
SEATTLE, WA
beckerspayer.com

Transforming the traditional utilization management process with AI

Utilization management (UM) has become a huge administrative burden for both providers and payers due to multiple data sources and manual processes. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and real-time data, all parties can significantly reduce current utilization management review time. In a Becker's webinar sponsored by XSOLIS, Matt Brink,...
SOFTWARE
constructiondive.com

ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems

ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
ENGINEERING
The Associated Press

Taoglas’ New Multi-band GNSS Front Ends Simplify and Accelerate Product Development for High Precision Applications

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Taoglas ®, a leading provider of advanced components for a smarter world, launches their first in a new series of high precision, multi-band GNSS front ends for autonomous vehicles, precision agriculture, automotive, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and robotics at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005495/en/ New Taoglas multi-band GNSS front ends support autonomous vehicle, precision agriculture, automotive, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and robotics applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CARS
CoinDesk

Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

The best university for blockchain in 2022 is the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, which started the city’s first degree program in blockchain four years ago. The faculty as well as instructors teaching blockchain and related subjects are members or leaders of some of the most influential professional and industry organizations in the world, and bring their expertise to bear in the classroom and in research projects.
EDUCATION
marktechpost.com

Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Italy

Around the world, artificial intelligence is revolutionizing every industry. It is helpful to know how different startups are using AI to address problems in the real world. This article covers startups founded in Italy to watch out for that are transforming the artificial intelligence sector in various ways. Their data-backed...
WORLD
healthpodcastnetwork.com

#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski

#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski. In this episode, we talk with our special guests, Dr. Marion Ball and Tori Shaw Morawski, about health informatics and innovative strategies for interprofessional leadership in healthcare. Marion is an international...
EDUCATION
marktechpost.com

Deepmind Introduces ‘Sparrow,’ An Artificial Intelligence-Powered Chatbot Developed To Build Safer Machine Learning Systems

Technological advancements strive to develop AI models that communicate more efficiently, accurately, and safely. Large language models (LLMs) have achieved outstanding success in recent years on various tasks, including question answering, summarizing, and discussion. Given that it allows for flexible and dynamic communication, dialogue is a task that particularly fascinates researchers. However, dialogue agents powered by LLMs frequently present false or made-up material, discriminatory language, or promote risky behavior. Researchers may be able to develop dialogue agents that are safer by learning from user comments. New techniques for training dialogue agents that show promise for a safer system can be investigated using reinforcement learning based on feedback from research participants.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy