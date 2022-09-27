Read full article on original website
Remote work has made it easier than ever for white-collar workers to find a job — but this could flip if roles get outsourced to Latin America and Asia
Remote work expert Nick Bloom predicts a growing number of jobs to move overseas by 2025. It would cut costs for US businesses, but hurt job seekers.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
CNBC
Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them
The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
JOBS・
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
Pitt News
Student doordashers reflect on its pros and cons
For many working students on campus, having to deal with an annoying boss can be frustrating. Some students, like Austin Beasly have avoided that situation entirely by becoming DoorDash gig workers. “In high school, I worked at fast food and I hated it,” Beasly, a junior psychology and law, criminal...
Pitt News
Opinion | Everyone needs to work a customer service job
I was 15 years old when I got my first customer service job. I had my interview in the squeaky plastic booths of a small town’s frozen custard shop. I even wore dark pants and a thick blouse despite the 80-degree weather, just because I wanted to make a good impression for my first-ever interview.
JOBS・
Women Who Work In The Tech Field Are Sharing Their Stories, And It'll Make You Rethink Your Profession
"I grew up very poor, and I am now living a stable life. You can too!"
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
furninfo.com
TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth
Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
LinkedIn’s recent social research reveals what helps get people jobs
Souvik Banerjee / UnsplashThe Microsoft-owned company is the latest platform to conduct social experiments on its users—here’s what they learned.
geekwire.com
In the hybrid work era, tech companies experiment with new office layouts
Many tech companies are reducing their real estate footprints as they adopt permanent hybrid work policies spurred by the pandemic. They’re also rethinking how existing space is designed and used as the physical office becomes more about gathering and collaborating in this new era of work. Zillow Group was...
beckerspayer.com
Transforming the traditional utilization management process with AI
Utilization management (UM) has become a huge administrative burden for both providers and payers due to multiple data sources and manual processes. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and real-time data, all parties can significantly reduce current utilization management review time. In a Becker's webinar sponsored by XSOLIS, Matt Brink,...
consumergoods.com
L'Oréal Invests in Beauty Tech of the Future With New Research and Innovation Center
L’Oreal is doubling down on building out tech that could transform the future of beauty. As part of this strategy, it is investing $140 million in a research and innovation center in Clark, New Jersey that will be fully operational by 2024. The new center will focus on innovations...
TechCrunch
The Startup Battlefield 200: Hardware, Robotics, AI+ML & Mobility + Transportation
That’s a whole lotta noteworthy startups, so we’re going to break it down a bit for you and highlight them by vertical. Today it’s hardware, robotics and mobility. Hungry for more? You can find them all listed in the Exhibitor Directory. Startup Battlefield 200: Hardware, Robotics, AI+ML...
constructiondive.com
ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems
ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
Taoglas’ New Multi-band GNSS Front Ends Simplify and Accelerate Product Development for High Precision Applications
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Taoglas ®, a leading provider of advanced components for a smarter world, launches their first in a new series of high precision, multi-band GNSS front ends for autonomous vehicles, precision agriculture, automotive, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and robotics at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005495/en/ New Taoglas multi-band GNSS front ends support autonomous vehicle, precision agriculture, automotive, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and robotics applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CARS・
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
The best university for blockchain in 2022 is the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, which started the city’s first degree program in blockchain four years ago. The faculty as well as instructors teaching blockchain and related subjects are members or leaders of some of the most influential professional and industry organizations in the world, and bring their expertise to bear in the classroom and in research projects.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Italy
Around the world, artificial intelligence is revolutionizing every industry. It is helpful to know how different startups are using AI to address problems in the real world. This article covers startups founded in Italy to watch out for that are transforming the artificial intelligence sector in various ways. Their data-backed...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski. In this episode, we talk with our special guests, Dr. Marion Ball and Tori Shaw Morawski, about health informatics and innovative strategies for interprofessional leadership in healthcare. Marion is an international...
marktechpost.com
Deepmind Introduces ‘Sparrow,’ An Artificial Intelligence-Powered Chatbot Developed To Build Safer Machine Learning Systems
Technological advancements strive to develop AI models that communicate more efficiently, accurately, and safely. Large language models (LLMs) have achieved outstanding success in recent years on various tasks, including question answering, summarizing, and discussion. Given that it allows for flexible and dynamic communication, dialogue is a task that particularly fascinates researchers. However, dialogue agents powered by LLMs frequently present false or made-up material, discriminatory language, or promote risky behavior. Researchers may be able to develop dialogue agents that are safer by learning from user comments. New techniques for training dialogue agents that show promise for a safer system can be investigated using reinforcement learning based on feedback from research participants.
