Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
Downtown Castle Rock schedules first Restaurant WeekNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel roomsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora cracks down on gift card fraud, catalytic converter theftDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Lone Tree announces potential road reconstruction to meet population growthNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Related
Westword
Anthony Edwards Killed Himself as Aurora Cops Shot at Him, Denver Police Say
Most agencies tasked with investigating a police shooting by officers from another law enforcement organization tend to keep quiet until that investigation is complete. But on September 27, the Denver Police Department shared additional information about a fatal shooting involving Aurora Police Department officers within Denver city limits. The DPD...
KDVR.com
Pipe bomb threat at Littleton Safeway
Courtney Fromm is at a Safeway in Littleton where police and a bomb squad are investigating the potential threat. Weekend to see cooler temps, increased rain chances. Aurora PD chief candidates intro themselves to community. Woman scammed out of $3K by fencing company. Finalists for Aurora police chief raise concerns.
sentinelcolorado.com
Police: Man shot by officers in Aurora Saturday died by suicide
AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings
GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cpr.org
This Aurora resident was towed illegally and charged $500. With the help of a new Colorado law, she got her money back
From the beginning, Felicia Bryant suspected there was something weird about the way her car was towed in August. She was in the middle of moving into a new apartment complex in Aurora. After a long day of unpacking, she parked her white Kia Rio on the street outside her front door, making sure to hang a parking permit on her rearview mirror.
Pipe bomb disabled by bomb squad at Littleton Safeway
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office bomb squad technicians disabled a real pipe bomb behind a Safeway grocery store Tuesday afternoon, the Littleton Police Department said.
More than 10 pieces of Victorian furniture stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the theft of Victorian furniture taken from a self storage business on Sunday.
'Sophisticated' explosive device found at Colorado grocery store
According to the Littleton Police Department, a report of a possible explosive device behind the Safeway grocery story at 181 West Mineral Avenue was received on Tuesday at about 12:36 PM. The Littleton Police Department, along with the Arapahoe County Sheriff Bomb Squad, investigated the claim and determined that the device was indeed an explosive. The team was able to deactivate the explosive. The scene has been since determined to be safe. This announcement went out at roughly 4 PM. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
57 cars stolen during large auto theft schemes across Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver. From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.
KKTV
Car crashes into a Colorado home, teen driver released to her parents and is suspected of DUI
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is facing serious charges after she allegedly crashed into a Colorado home. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared some details with the public on the incident that occurred Friday night. At about 10:45 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they were called in regards to shots being fired along Miners Place in Highlands Ranch. The neighborhood is south of C-470 between S. University Boulevard and S. Colorado Boulevard. While responding, a deputy saw a white Mercedes SUV leave the scene at a “high rate of speed,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.
Pipe bomb found behind grocery store in Colorado suburb: Police
DENVER — An active pipe bomb was found behind a grocery store in a Denver suburb Tuesday, authorities said. Police responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a possible explosive device found behind a Safeway grocery store in Littleton, about 10 miles south of Denver. A contractor working at the store spotted the bomb, police said.
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Patrol to commercial vehicles: Carrying chains is law
Colorado State Patrol issued a reminder on Tuesday that the state's chain-up law simply boils down to this:"Between September 1st and May 31 on I-70, west of Denver, you are required to carry chains if you are a commercial motor vehicle," Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol explained Tuesday.The idea being a snowstorm could hit anytime between those dates in Colorado, and commercial truckers need to be prepared for anything. The issue is, this is a state law which means many truckers are unaware, traveling across the country. "We're from Florida, so no, no chain laws," truck driver Willime Piere said. Drivers like Piere were given a warning this time, letting them know they needed to buy chains and most importantly know how to use them should they run into issues. "There could be any number of reasons that someone would think they don't need chains, sometimes it is hubris and bravado thinking they can master it," Lewis said. "Sometimes they don't want to take the time, sometimes they don't know how to do it.Ultimately, there is no good excuse, no good reason and that is what we are trying to prevent, catastrophes before they do happen."
KDVR.com
Finalists for Aurora police chief raise concerns
Candice Bailey and former members of Aurora's now-dissolved oversight task force are speaking out in light of the announcement of the final two candidates to become Aurora's next chief of police. Talya Cunningham reports.
2 men identified in Lakewood car wash murder
Two men have been identified in connection to a shooting at a Lakewood car wash that killed a Denver man.
Restaurant fed up with crime invests in security cameras
One Denver restaurant is showing security video and offering a reward to catch a thief that's been targeting their parking lot for repeated car thefts. Adelita's has a sign on the door that reads, "Bringing the heart and soul of Mexico to South Broadway." But something else has been coming to this area: crime.The restaurant's general manager Victor Ayala walked by the broken glass in the parking lot on Monday and referred to his relatively new security devices, "From the cameras, it looks like he came from that alley." The video posted on Instagram shows a man with a rock smashing the...
Woman hit by train while in police car takes steps toward lawsuit
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — As she recovers at home in bed with nine broken ribs, a fractured sternum, and a broken arm and leg, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez’s legal case against police is just beginning. “She's in a lot of pain. And I think she just realizes there's a long road...
KDVR.com
Man killed in Westminster stabbing, police searching for information
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A 31-year-old man died after he was stabbed last year and police are searching for information to catch his killer. Westminster police said Justin Casados was found after being stabbed multiple times on Aug. 1, 2021, at 6980 Stuart St. Police said he died later from those injuries.
KDVR.com
Custody fight led to Arvada officer’s killing
A fight involving the custody of a couple’s children is what led up to the shooting and killing of an Arvada police officer, an arrest affidavit said. Nicole Fierro reports.
KDVR.com
Woman fears losing $3K from fencing company
A Denver woman is down $3,000 after the fencing company she hired never showed up to work. Shaul Turner investigates. Tom’s Diner reopens as Tom’s Starlight on Wednesday. Repairs still needed after Berkeley water main break. Pipe bomb disabled by bomb squad at Littleton Safeway. Littleton soccer coach...
Comments / 0