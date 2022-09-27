Your state's military personnel want you to know that those loud jet noises are here to help.Two fully armed F-15 C fighter jets sit 24/7 at Northeast Portland's National Guard Base waiting for their call to action. "The horn goes off, and in minutes, I jump into an airplane and I'm airborne," said Oregon Air National Guard Col. Aaron Mathena, who looks like he was chosen for the role of commanding officer by a Hollywood casting director but who speaks with the authority and poise his uniforms suggests. The 142nd has a mission to remain deployable worldwide. Or, according to...

