CSU studies Hurricane Ian track
Even in landlocked Colorado, researchers are studying Hurricane Ian's track. Katie Orth reports. Pedophile catcher falsely claimed nonprofit status. Company vows to build quantum computers in Colorado. Motorcyclist who struck moose plans to eat it. Woman in police car hit by train plans to sue. Rainy weekend ahead. Floridians feeling...
Hurricane Ian latest as storm closes in on Florida
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, many residents are now evacuating. Matt Mauro details the expected strength of the storm as it approaches landfall.
Low turnout for new targeted omicron booster
The new omicron booster shot has been available in Colorado for about three weeks, and so far about 157,000 people have received it. 2 identified in connection to Lakewood car wash murder. Ski mountaineer from Telluride missing in Nepal. Rain, cooler weather in the 70s approaching Colorado. Pepsi breaks ground...
Tracking Hurricane Ian as it gets closer to Florida
Tracking Hurricane Ian as it gets closer to Florida, Carly Cassady reports. Tracking Hurricane Ian as it gets closer to Florida. Northbound I-225 closed near Colfax Avenue in Aurora. Slight rain chance Tuesday afternoon; Cold front …. Big Get: Andrew Mason. Rain chance moves in Tuesday. Documents describe custody dispute...
Colorado up there in drinking, low in heart disease
The FOX31 Data Desk found that Colorado ranks fourth among states in the number of people who have had a drink in the last 30 days, or 61%. DJ Summers has the details.
Motorcyclist who struck moose plans to eat it
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminded drivers in the high country to brace for these types of crashes. Rogelio Mares reports.
GDC Celebrates National Pancake Day with Local Spot ‘Syrup’
This morning on Great Day Colorado we celebrated National Pancake Day with our local favorite, ‘Syrup’! This spot knows how to take the breakfast experience to the next level, especially it’s pancake menu. GDC caught up with owner, Tim Doherty, to learn more about a special deal for Great Day Colorado viewers only!
Ergun Tercan European Salon Chats About Fall Hair Trends
Great Day Colorado sat down with Rockstar Master Stylist, Ergun Tercan, from Ergun Tercan European Salon to talk about the latest fall trends you can expect to see throughout the season!. He also showed us the amazing transformations happening in his hair salon on a daily basis. Plus, there is...
Hobbs, Lake locked in tight race for Arizona governor: polls
Two new Arizona gubernatorial polls show Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs in a tight contest with Election Day six weeks away. A Marist poll of registered Arizona voters released on Wednesday shows Lake, a former TV journalist, with 46 percent support, a 1-point edge over her Democratic opponent, who is also Arizona’s secretary of state.
Low interest in new booster
A new COVID booster is out but Coloradans aren't running to the nearest clinic to get a shot. Showing of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ prompts …. ‘She was definitely a standout,’ Hilaree Nelson’s …. President Biden wants airline fees to be more clear. Tracking Hurricane...
57 cars stolen during large auto theft schemes across Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver. From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.
aVIva Medical Hosts Anniversary Celebration
Great Day Colorado Host, Spencer Thomas, talked with Founder of aVIva Medical, Ellen Neufeld, to learn all about the services they offer that will help everyone achieve total body wellness! aVIva is also celebrating its ‘Anniversary Happy Hour Event’, on Thursday, September 29th from 2pm to 7pm. There will be Over $5,000 in raffles, swag bags for all guests, free demos, and its the lowest pricing of the year!
3-year-old pushed into Lake Michigan has died, family source says
CHICAGO (WGN) — A 3-year-old boy whose aunt is charged with pushing him into Lake Michigan has died, according to a family source. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-year-old boy with a description matching the boy who was pushed off Navy Pier in Chicago last week — along with a matching time and place of the incident — died at 10:16 a.m. Sunday morning.
Students share how their science teacher encourages them to achieve
Recently, three Colorado teachers were chosen for the Advocate Program through the Society for Science. GDC’s Jenna Middaugh spoke with one of the teachers — John Wiley, a 7th and 8th grade science teacher at Challenge School in the Cherry Creek School District. Jenna has shared stories about each of the three teachers over the past few weeks. You can read her past stories here and here.
Ryan leading Vance by 3 points in Ohio Senate race: poll
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) is leading Republican J.D. Vance by 3 percentage points in Ohio’s closely watched Senate race, according to a new Spectrum News-Siena College poll. Forty-six percent of likely Ohio voters indicated support for Ryan, compared to 43 percent who said they would vote for Vance, a gap within the poll’s margin of error. Nine percent said they didn’t know or had no opinion.
Climate Solutions
Billions of dollars in U.S manufacturing investments are fueling the clean energy industry, but what does it mean for people right here in Colorado? Potentially jobs, lower costs, and new opportunities to save money. GDC spoke with Senior Director at the Center for American Progress, Dr. Frances Colón, to learn...
Pritzker, Duckworth hold strong leads in Illinois: poll
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) are on a glide path to reelection in November, according to a new Emerson College Polling/WGN-TV/The Hill survey released Wednesday that showed both Democrats breaking 50 percent support among voters in their state. Pritzker, a scion of the wealthy Pritzker...
Coloradans approval of Biden, Polis varies by demographic
Approval for state and federal executives, Jared Polis and Joe Biden, varies between different ethnic demographics. DJ Summers breaks down the numbers.
