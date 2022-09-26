ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

Related
sheltonherald.com

Woog's World: Staples High in wartime and its start in the arts

Westporters are justifiably proud of Staples High School. It ranks near the top of many “best” surveys. Its breadth of offerings and excellence in the four “A”s – academics, arts, athletics and activities – is astounding. But all of that did not just happen....
WESTPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: It’s time to teach our youth nonviolence

Back-to-school season heralds a whirlwind of activities — homework, exams, sports, fundraisers, extracurriculars — but frighteningly, it also brings with it the specter of school shootings. We in Connecticut are still haunted by the tragedy of Sandy Hook a decade ago. Just last May, we faced another incidence of violence in our own backyard, when a Fairfield Prep student was killed at a house party in Shelton.
STRATFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Teens accused of social media threats targeting Waterbury schools

WATERBURY — City police say they have arrested two teens suspected of making threats that caused two schools to shelter-in-place this week. Waterbury police said the two 16-year-olds were charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. On Monday, Waterbury police said they learned of two separate posts...
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Abolish class rank at Hamden High School

Class rank must be abolished at Hamden High School. The entire system is flawed. Based on recent decisions, the administrators charged with fixing it are only making the system worse. The issue of class rank at Hamden High became an acute concern in June when we, 11th graders at the...
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Greenwich, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case

MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Rampant illness impacts Shelton school bus runs

SHELTON — Illnesses have run through the city-run bus company, preventing several bus runs last week, with impacts expected to continue into this week. Superintendent Ken Saranich and Mayor Mark Lauretti, in a joint statement to parents Friday, said the city-owned Shelton Student Transportation Service experienced a 15 percent staff absence due to illness last week.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

New Haven man accused of stealing cars at gunpoint that were listed for sale online

A New Haven man is facing federal charges after he stole cars at gunpoint after test driving the vehicles that were listed for sale online, authorities said. Tihaja "TJ" Ortiz-Tucker,19, of New Haven, is also accused of carjacking Uber drivers at gunpoint during a five-month crime spree involving others earlier this year, authorities said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Tot
sheltonherald.com

Former Fairfield town officials seek probation in dumping case

BRIDGEPORT – Five former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, accused of allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, are seeking a pretrial probation program. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public Works superintendent; Joseph Michelangelo, former director of public works; Brian Carey, the interim public works...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Ex-Hillhouse hoop standout Kaseem Johnson named head boys basketball coach at Amistad

Another member of the Hillhouse boys basketball coaching fraternity has landed a varsity head coaching job. And he remains in the Elm City. Kaseem Johnson, a former standout player and assistant with the Academics, has taken over as head coach at Amistad in New Haven. This is the first head position for Johnson, 35, who graduated from Hillhouse in 2004.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Drew Pyne records career bests, Tyler Van Dyke update: How CT college QBs fared this weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut natives were starting quarterbacks in major college football games this weekend. Will Levis of Madison and Xavier High led Kentucky to their 19th straight non-conference victory by recording his sixth 300+ yard passing game. New Canaan's Drew Pyne finished 24 of 34 for 289 yards and three touchdowns, all three are career bests to lead Notre Dame.
NEW CANAAN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
sheltonherald.com

Quinnipiac, Yale rank in top 10 of USA Today Women's Hockey Poll

The USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine dropped their 2022-2023 Women’s College Hockey poll this week and two Connecticut schools rank in the top ten. Quinnipiac and Yale traded spots in this week’s rankings. Once No. 8, the Bobcats rose to No. 7 in the poll and the Bulldogs fell from No. 7 to No.8. UConn received nine votes and barely missed climbing into the top 15.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy