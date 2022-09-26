Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
Woog's World: Staples High in wartime and its start in the arts
Westporters are justifiably proud of Staples High School. It ranks near the top of many “best” surveys. Its breadth of offerings and excellence in the four “A”s – academics, arts, athletics and activities – is astounding. But all of that did not just happen....
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: It’s time to teach our youth nonviolence
Back-to-school season heralds a whirlwind of activities — homework, exams, sports, fundraisers, extracurriculars — but frighteningly, it also brings with it the specter of school shootings. We in Connecticut are still haunted by the tragedy of Sandy Hook a decade ago. Just last May, we faced another incidence of violence in our own backyard, when a Fairfield Prep student was killed at a house party in Shelton.
sheltonherald.com
Teens accused of social media threats targeting Waterbury schools
WATERBURY — City police say they have arrested two teens suspected of making threats that caused two schools to shelter-in-place this week. Waterbury police said the two 16-year-olds were charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. On Monday, Waterbury police said they learned of two separate posts...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Abolish class rank at Hamden High School
Class rank must be abolished at Hamden High School. The entire system is flawed. Based on recent decisions, the administrators charged with fixing it are only making the system worse. The issue of class rank at Hamden High became an acute concern in June when we, 11th graders at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case
MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
sheltonherald.com
Rampant illness impacts Shelton school bus runs
SHELTON — Illnesses have run through the city-run bus company, preventing several bus runs last week, with impacts expected to continue into this week. Superintendent Ken Saranich and Mayor Mark Lauretti, in a joint statement to parents Friday, said the city-owned Shelton Student Transportation Service experienced a 15 percent staff absence due to illness last week.
sheltonherald.com
Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
sheltonherald.com
New Haven man accused of stealing cars at gunpoint that were listed for sale online
A New Haven man is facing federal charges after he stole cars at gunpoint after test driving the vehicles that were listed for sale online, authorities said. Tihaja "TJ" Ortiz-Tucker,19, of New Haven, is also accused of carjacking Uber drivers at gunpoint during a five-month crime spree involving others earlier this year, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
After Stamford absentee ballot fraud scandal, what's been done to clean up the town clerk's office?
STAMFORD — Since she became Stamford’s town clerk in 2017, Lyda Ruijter said she has made moves to "clean up" the office she inherited from her predecessor, who recently admitted in court that she broke the law that dictates how absentee ballots are handled. After she took office,...
sheltonherald.com
Former Fairfield town officials seek probation in dumping case
BRIDGEPORT – Five former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, accused of allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, are seeking a pretrial probation program. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public Works superintendent; Joseph Michelangelo, former director of public works; Brian Carey, the interim public works...
sheltonherald.com
Ex-Hillhouse hoop standout Kaseem Johnson named head boys basketball coach at Amistad
Another member of the Hillhouse boys basketball coaching fraternity has landed a varsity head coaching job. And he remains in the Elm City. Kaseem Johnson, a former standout player and assistant with the Academics, has taken over as head coach at Amistad in New Haven. This is the first head position for Johnson, 35, who graduated from Hillhouse in 2004.
sheltonherald.com
Drew Pyne records career bests, Tyler Van Dyke update: How CT college QBs fared this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut natives were starting quarterbacks in major college football games this weekend. Will Levis of Madison and Xavier High led Kentucky to their 19th straight non-conference victory by recording his sixth 300+ yard passing game. New Canaan's Drew Pyne finished 24 of 34 for 289 yards and three touchdowns, all three are career bests to lead Notre Dame.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sheltonherald.com
UConn football team shifting players to new positions as injuries mount: 'Trying to find guys'
STORRS — The worst of the schedule is over for the UConn football team, which has dropped three straight games against Power Five opponents. The latter half of the slate has left room for optimism, with seemingly winnable games against more evenly-matched opponents. But UConn, which hosts Fresno State...
sheltonherald.com
Weeks before Election Day, judge still to decide Bridgeport primary result
BRIDGEPORT – The hearing of evidence concluded Tuesday in the three-week hearing to determine whether there should be a new Democratic primary for the 127th state house district. Superior Court Judge Barry Stevens said he will issue his decision within 10 days of Oct. 3 when all sides are...
sheltonherald.com
Quinnipiac, Yale rank in top 10 of USA Today Women's Hockey Poll
The USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine dropped their 2022-2023 Women’s College Hockey poll this week and two Connecticut schools rank in the top ten. Quinnipiac and Yale traded spots in this week’s rankings. Once No. 8, the Bobcats rose to No. 7 in the poll and the Bulldogs fell from No. 7 to No.8. UConn received nine votes and barely missed climbing into the top 15.
Comments / 0