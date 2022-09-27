ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup

The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
SFGate

Texas-Seattle Runs

Rangers first. Marcus Semien flies out to right field to Mitch Haniger. Nathaniel Lowe doubles to deep left center field. Adolis Garcia lines out to shortstop to J.P. Crawford. Josh Jung singles to center field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Jonah Heim called out on strikes. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors,...
SFGate

Oakland-L.A. Angels Runs

Athletics first. Tony Kemp singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Matt Duffy. Vimael Machin strikes out swinging. Sean Murphy grounds out to second base, Luis Rengifo to Matt Thaiss. Tony Kemp to third. Seth Brown walks. Conner Capel singles to left field. Seth Brown to third. Tony Kemp scores. Jordan Diaz lines out to center field to Mike Trout.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Colorado-San Francisco Runs

Giants first. Joc Pederson singles to right field. J.D. Davis singles to right center field. Joc Pederson to third. Mike Yastrzemski singles to center field, advances to 3rd. J.D. Davis scores. Joc Pederson scores. Throwing error by Yonathan Daza. Evan Longoria walks. Brandon Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Sean Bouchard. Mike Yastrzemski scores. David Villar strikes out swinging. Jason Vosler flies out to shallow left field to Sean Bouchard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs

Dodgers tenth. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow center field. Mookie Betts scores. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Max Muncy flies out to shallow infield to Juan Soto. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Padres 0.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Orioles
numberfire.com

Terrin Vavra sitting Monday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vavra is being replaced in left field by Kyle Stowers versus Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. In 82 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .271 batting average with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jerar Encarnacion sitting for Miami Tuesday

The Miami Marlins did not include Jerar Encarnacion in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Encarnacion will sit out Tuesday's game as Brian Anderson takes over for him in right field, and Garrett Cooper starts at designated hitter and hits fourth. Encarnacion has made 81 plate...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
BRONX, NY

