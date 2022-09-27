Read full article on original website
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
Texas-Seattle Runs
Rangers first. Marcus Semien flies out to right field to Mitch Haniger. Nathaniel Lowe doubles to deep left center field. Adolis Garcia lines out to shortstop to J.P. Crawford. Josh Jung singles to center field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Jonah Heim called out on strikes. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors,...
Oakland-L.A. Angels Runs
Athletics first. Tony Kemp singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Matt Duffy. Vimael Machin strikes out swinging. Sean Murphy grounds out to second base, Luis Rengifo to Matt Thaiss. Tony Kemp to third. Seth Brown walks. Conner Capel singles to left field. Seth Brown to third. Tony Kemp scores. Jordan Diaz lines out to center field to Mike Trout.
Colorado-San Francisco Runs
Giants first. Joc Pederson singles to right field. J.D. Davis singles to right center field. Joc Pederson to third. Mike Yastrzemski singles to center field, advances to 3rd. J.D. Davis scores. Joc Pederson scores. Throwing error by Yonathan Daza. Evan Longoria walks. Brandon Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Sean Bouchard. Mike Yastrzemski scores. David Villar strikes out swinging. Jason Vosler flies out to shallow left field to Sean Bouchard.
L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs
Dodgers tenth. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow center field. Mookie Betts scores. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Max Muncy flies out to shallow infield to Juan Soto. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 1, Padres 0.
MLB roundup: Aaron Judge ties AL record with 61st HR
Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season to tie the American League record and the visiting New
Yankees prospects: Jasson Domínguez powers Somerset, but Scranton eliminated from contention
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 8-1 vs. Buffalo Bisons. Anthony Banda 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 K (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 9-2 vs. Erie SeaWolves (EAS Championship Series tied 1-1) SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 2B, K. CF Jasson Domínguez 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K.
Red Sox beat Orioles, 13-9, in wacky, sloppy battle; Triston Casas has 3 hits, including homer
BOSTON -- There are good games, bad games and ugly games over the course of a major league season. Then there are absolute atrocities like the 3-hour, 57-minute affair that played out between the Red Sox and Orioles on Tuesday night. Boston and Baltimore combined for 22 runs, 26 hits,...
Terrin Vavra sitting Monday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vavra is being replaced in left field by Kyle Stowers versus Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. In 82 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .271 batting average with a...
Jerar Encarnacion sitting for Miami Tuesday
The Miami Marlins did not include Jerar Encarnacion in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Encarnacion will sit out Tuesday's game as Brian Anderson takes over for him in right field, and Garrett Cooper starts at designated hitter and hits fourth. Encarnacion has made 81 plate...
The New York Mets should be going with Mark Vientos over Darin Ruf
Eight games are left to play, and the New York Mets have a one-game division lead. With everything at stake, the Mets have one lineup decision that should be clear. Mark Vientos should be in the order over Darin Ruf. The Mets are home the next two days for a...
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
