ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Let’s hope Peter Jackson doesn’t find out how much ‘Rings of Power’ fans are loving the orcs
The Rings of Power is controversial amongst Tolkien fans for innumerable reasons, but there’s at least one aspect that seems to be getting universal approval. The first four episodes have slowly focused on orcs gradually taking over the Southlands, which it seems is destined to end up as the ruined land of Mordor.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
"House of the Dragon"'s Vhagar Is the Oldest Dragon Left Standing
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The first season of "House of the Dragon" is, as promised, filled with all sorts of dragons, from Daemon's red Caraxes to Rhaenyra's soaring Syrax. But in episode six, one dragon steps into the spotlight: Vhagar. In the episode, which aired Sept. 26, Vhagar is seen with her rider, Laena Velaryon, and she plays a pivotal role in Laena's death. We're breaking down the origins of this legendary dragon and where she'll probably go from here.
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.・
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
"Barbarian" is an original horror movie full of surprises, so this review is as spoiler-free as possible.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever
The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
msn.com
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
House of the Dragon: The 3 biggest talking points from episode 6
Tolstoy once wrote that “all happy families are alike, but every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way”. It is a credo that George RR Martin, author of the Game of Thrones series, carried through into his novels. And here, in the first episode where House of the Dragon takes a significant jump forward in time, the mantra is as true as ever. This is now the story of three, deeply unhappy, families.Family affairThe first of these families is headed by Princess Rhaenyra (now played by Emma D’Arcy) who has just given birth for the third time. Her...
TechRadar
Extraction 2 has twice the action of the first film – and a new intense one-shot sequence
Extraction 2 will feature double the amount of action sequences of it predecessor, according to a new behind-the-scenes look at the Netflix flick. Released as part of Netflix's Tudum 2022 festivities, the featurette takes viewers inside the making of the Chris Hemsworth-starring action film. And, based on what director Sam Hargrave teases, it sounds like Extraction 2 will really amp up the action from the Netflix movie that preceded it.
msn.com
The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight
"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
She-Hulk episode 7 release time on Disney Plus
The next installment of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to drop soon, giving true-blue Marvel fans a reason to be excited about it. After a disastrous wedding during the previous episode and a tease of Matt Murdock’s Daredevil with the one before that, those who are following the series on Disney Plus need to […] The post She-Hulk episode 7 release time on Disney Plus appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thedigitalfix.com
Chainsaw Man carves through billboard for his own anime series
Hype is currently building up more and more for the release of Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll on October 11. The ultra-violent and blood-drenched anime series is an adaptation of the successful manga books. And what better to send anticipation into overdrive than a 3D anamorphic billboard?. If you’re lucky enough...
House of the Dragon Killed Off Three Fan Favorites and the Internet Is Furious
Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!. House of the Dragon knows how to set the internet ablaze. The Sept. 25 episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series featured the deaths of three different characters—Laena Velaryon, Harwin Strong and Lyonel Strong—and, predictably, fans had some strong opinions.
ComicBook
Dead Space Remake Features Previously Unseen Characters
The remake of Dead Space will feature characters that were previously unseen in the original game, but mentioned or heard in audio logs and other forms. Dead Space is one of the most renowned survival horror games out there as it blended the gameplay of something like Resident Evil, updated it a bit, and put it in a sci-fi setting. It was incredibly effective and terrifying with the first game in the series featuring unique set pieces, gross monsters, chilling body horror, and a silent protagonist to immerse yourself in. By all accounts, it was a massive success and paved the way for an arguably much better sequel that updated a lot of these ideas and increased the scale.
thedigitalfix.com
What your favourite TV characters look like as Pokemon
Artificial intelligence has many uses, including what the stars of your favourite TV series might look like as Pokemon. A new piece of software will take the name of anyone you like, and return a pocket monster randomly generated to be their counter-part for the anime series or RPG games.
IGN
Netflix TUDUM 2022: Here Is Everything Announced Including the Witcher Season 3, Extraction 2, and a Lot More
Netflix's global fan event TUDUM debuted earlier this week for the second in a year, and the show brought out some exciting reveals, announcements and first looks at projects that will debut on the streaming platform in the near future. Here are some of our favorites reveals and first looks...
epicstream.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Viz Media Addresses The Anime's New Streaming Home
Bleach is finally returning to the small screens, and fans are hyped for its big anime comeback this fall. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo's popular shonen manga series, but many fans in the U.S. and other regions are still wondering where they can stream the new episodes.
Could Daenerys Targaryen Appear in the Jon Snow Spinoff Series 'Snow'?!
It seems like everyone who watched Season 8 of Game of Thrones was crushed by the fate of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) after nearly a decade of buildup. After demolishing King's Landing, Dany prepared to take the Iron Throne by force, but not before she was tearfully stabbed by Jon Snow (Kit Harington), her kind-of-boyfriend and canonical nephew.
