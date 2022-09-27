Read full article on original website
WNYT
Four people charged in Albany gun investigation
Four people are facing charges after a gun was fired in downtown Albany last month. Police say Wednesday afternoon, they stopped Hazziez Wallace on Washington Avenue. Wallace and three other people were taken into custody. They all now face weapons and drug charges. Police say they found a stolen handgun,...
Bear Breaks Into Car in Hudson Valley; Watch Officers Remove Her
A Hudson Valley car owner discovered a bear sitting inside their vehicle and wisely left it to professionals to figure out how to remove her. Imagine approaching your car and seeing something moving inside. You'd probably assume it was a thief rifling through your belongings or attempting to steal your vehicle. For one Ulster County car owner, the truth was way worse than anything they could have imagined.
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
PD: Hudson Valley, New York Man Paid For Pizza, Drinks With Fake Money
A Hudson Valley man was arrested following a month-long investigation into fake money found at a popular pizzeria. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced an arrest into alleged fake money that was used in Ulster County in August. Counterfeit Money Used At Saugerties, New York Pizzeria. On August 20,...
Gloversville Police find dead dog, seek answers
The Gloversville Police have launched an investigation after their animal control officer found a dead dog in Forest Street Park.
‘Simply Staggering’ Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged
A Hudson Valley teacher is among 36 charged in "Operation Final Blow." The "dismantled a widespread criminal organization" sold a "staggering" amount of drugs. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden joined other officials in announcing arrests stemming from a Tri-State narcotics enforcement action centered in western Orange County, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania, and Vernon, New Jersey.
Waitress In Schodack Steals Diner's Credit Card, Charges Over $1K, Police Say
A waitress in the Capital Region is facing charges for allegedly stealing a customer’s credit card and then going on a shopping spree. State police in Rensselaer County were called Thursday, Sept. 22, with reports that someone had made over $1,500 in unauthorized charges to the victim’s credit card.
Walmart Theft! NY State Police Asking; Do You Know These People?
New York State Police are asking for your help in identifying 2 individuals that could have information on a stolen wallet and cell phone. Take a look at the pictures below. Do you recognize the man or woman? Are you familiar with the vehicle they were driving?. This incident took...
Man Caught Urinating on Ex-Wife’s Grave in the Hudson Valley
Break-ups and divorces can get downright ugly. But could you imagine holding a grudge for 48 whole years? Could you also imagine being so bitter that you felt the need to disrespect your ex, in the absolute worst way possible, even after they had passed on? Some people just can't seem to move on with their lives.
Cops Looking for Suspects Who Allegedly Stole Purse from 83-Year-Old Woman in Yes, a Church Parking Lot
UPDATE: 09/28/2022 1434 Police are asking residents for assistance finding not only the suspects but also the purse in an alleged robbery on September 26, 2022. Police are asking for help from the public identifying and locating the suspects in a robbery that took place in a church parking lot in Oneida County.
WKTV
Sheriff: Woman charged with animal cruelty in Otsego County was offered help for months prior to arrest
BUTTERNUTS, N.Y. – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman accused of severely neglecting more than 20 farm animals in the town of Butternuts. Katherina Cassata, 42, is facing nine counts of animal cruelty under New York’s agriculture and markets law. The...
Saratoga Springs man arrested for rape
A Saratoga Springs man was charged with rape. Police said that, years ago, Jason Storms sexually assaulted someone under age 15.
New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman
A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
New York Woman Fatally Hit By Car Walking in Hudson Valley
Police are trying to figure out why a Hudson Valley woman was walking in the Hudson Valley in the middle of the night. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
WCAX
Police: Saranac woman arrested driving drunk with child in car
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Saranac, New York, woman faces aggravated DWI charges after being pulled over with a child in the car. It happened Sunday afternoon on General Leroy Manor Road in Beekmantown. New York State Police say they pulled over Stephanie Wood, 37, for not having her headlights on in the rain. Troopers later determined she had a .20% BAC, over two times the legal limit. They say she was also driving with a six-year-old in the car.
Lake George woman accused in string of thefts
Troopers found more than they bargained for on Sunday when they carried out a search warrant on a Lake George woman's car.
Hudson Valley Man Accused of Doing Unthinkable to Dog and Puppies
Police are searching for a Hudson Valley man who is accused of animal cruelty charges. Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate Brandon Gonzalez of Loch Sheldrake. Gonzales is accused of animal cruelty after officers discovered a horrific scene at his home. On Saturday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's...
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area
Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.
WNYT
Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge
An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
Driver served order of protection before store crash
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (News10)-A Troy man is being held without bail after police say he intentionally drove his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store and then allegedly damaged the inside of the store with a baseball bat. Court documents reveal the incident happened after the man was served with an order of protection. The […]
