Gloversville, NY

WNYT

Four people charged in Albany gun investigation

Four people are facing charges after a gun was fired in downtown Albany last month. Police say Wednesday afternoon, they stopped Hazziez Wallace on Washington Avenue. Wallace and three other people were taken into custody. They all now face weapons and drug charges. Police say they found a stolen handgun,...
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Bear Breaks Into Car in Hudson Valley; Watch Officers Remove Her

A Hudson Valley car owner discovered a bear sitting inside their vehicle and wisely left it to professionals to figure out how to remove her. Imagine approaching your car and seeing something moving inside. You'd probably assume it was a thief rifling through your belongings or attempting to steal your vehicle. For one Ulster County car owner, the truth was way worse than anything they could have imagined.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Simply Staggering’ Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged

A Hudson Valley teacher is among 36 charged in "Operation Final Blow." The "dismantled a widespread criminal organization" sold a "staggering" amount of drugs. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden joined other officials in announcing arrests stemming from a Tri-State narcotics enforcement action centered in western Orange County, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania, and Vernon, New Jersey.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
YONKERS, NY
WCAX

Police: Saranac woman arrested driving drunk with child in car

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Saranac, New York, woman faces aggravated DWI charges after being pulled over with a child in the car. It happened Sunday afternoon on General Leroy Manor Road in Beekmantown. New York State Police say they pulled over Stephanie Wood, 37, for not having her headlights on in the rain. Troopers later determined she had a .20% BAC, over two times the legal limit. They say she was also driving with a six-year-old in the car.
SARANAC, NY
WNYT

Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge

An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Driver served order of protection before store crash

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (News10)-A Troy man is being held without bail after police say he intentionally drove his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store and then allegedly damaged the inside of the store with a baseball bat. Court documents reveal the incident happened after the man was served with an order of protection. The […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

