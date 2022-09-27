Read full article on original website
princesspinkygirl.com
No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
This easy no bake Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe is prepared in only 15 minutes using classic cheesecake ingredients to create a light and creamy filling that sits inside a crunchy graham crust. Full of fall flavor and plenty of pumpkin spice, this delicious dessert sets in the freezer while you walk...
Instagram Has Heart Eyes For Whole Foods' Discount Gouda Guide
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. With holidays around the corner, more people are going to be looking for ways to brighten up their usual fare, especially when guests are involved, and luckily, Whole Foods has your cheese needs covered. What better way to celebrate fall than with an autumn-inspired charcuterie board? However, when it comes to finding the perfect cheeses to pair with those fresh in-season figs and apples, the process can be a tricky one if you're not a cheese professional. While you could take the cheese advice of select TikTok users, why not go to the grocer directly?
butterwithasideofbread.com
STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE COBBLER
Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler made from scratch with fresh strawberries and bits of cream cheese. Sweet strawberry dessert that is delicious all year long!. We love cobbler. What’s not to like about a delicious dessert made with fruit that is super easy to make from scratch? Cobblers are made with a simple crust that tastes a little more like a cookie than pie. Add some fruit and bake. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream and everyone will love it! Make sure to try our Chocolate Cherry Cobbler, Snickerdoodle Apple Cobbler or our Easy Peach Cobbler made with a cake mix!
Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor
As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
Popculture
M&M's Debuts New Color and Character - But Not Exactly
M&M's is adding another color and character to its roster, but there is a catch. Purple, the first female peanut M&M, was introduced on Wednesday, making her the first new M&M's character in a decade. Unfortunately, fans will not get to eat purple M&M's out of bags you can buy from a supermarket just yet.
TikTok Is Left Stunned By An Alarming Starbucks Drink Order
There are a lot of things that Starbucks employees wish you knew. For instance, were you aware that asking for a certain topping makes you a Karen, according to baristas? Other Starbucks workers have taken to social media to share everything from how much syrup is in certain drinks to why ordering certain money-saving beverage hacks isn't fair to staff members (via TikTok).
Epicurious
Simple Bread Pudding With Melted Ice Cream Sauce
Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 1 hour 5 minutes, plus cooling time. Bread pudding is a delicious and satisfying way to use up. , but it’s also an easy, crowd-pleasing dessert that’s worth making for a special occasion. I keep things simple here with brioche and a custard that’s gently spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Challah would also be a great option. The best bread for bread pudding is soft and tender—avoid using hearty sourdough or dense rye breads.
How To Get Your Hands On A Free Krispy Kreme Donut And Coffee
Is there another phrase in the English language that inspires instant cravings in the same way as "donut and coffee?" Maybe — if you put the words "free Krispy Kreme" in front of it. This Thursday, fans of the chain will be able to grab a free Krispy Kreme donut and coffee for a limited time.
Jet Tila's Avocado Hack Will Tell You When It's Ripe
If you're a Millennial-identifying diner, you know that avocados can be incorporated into almost every meal. Following the rise of the iconic Instagram-worthy avocado toast, the hype for avocados has been real and growing every day. Considering the sheer variety of avocado recipes, from guacamole to green eggs and tomato salad to ceviche, it's no wonder the fruit flies off the shelves at nearly every grocery store.
Recipe: Honey Bunches of Oats Cookies
One study showed that about 56% of people in America eat cereal for breakfast every day. It's quick, easy, and can be relatively healthy depending on which one you choose. But have you ever thought of using your breakfast cereal to make a sweet treat? Krutea, a baker on Tiktok, has. She recently started a series where she shares cookie recipes made with beloved cereals like Honey Bunches of Oats, Golden Grahams, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
Why butter boards are the latest viral food trend
Butter boards started with Justine Doiron who spread some butter on a wooden board and topped it with salt, herbs and more.
Baskin-Robbins' new October flavor
Because Halloween is in October, restaurants usually do fun things for their customers. There are plenty of Halloween-themed treats during the entire month. The burger chain Shake Shack has a pumpkin-laced Pumpkin Patch Shake, a Choco Salted Toffee Shake, and an Apple Cider Donut Shake. The luxury candy brand Sugarfina's Halloween collection features spooky chocolate-coated Graveyard Cookies and strawberry-flavored Zombie Brains.
BHG
I Tried TikTok’s Trending Twist on Avocado Toast, and It’s Now an A.M. Go-To
Avocado toast has been a breakfast (or brunch) of choice for many of us for years now, and, unsurprisingly, what feels like hundreds of variations on the classic avocado-and-toast combo have popped up since its rise to peak popularity. Recently, TikTok introduced us to an interesting variation: avocado and cottage cheese. Called Green Goddess Toast (inspired by the popular Trader Joe’s dressing) by some creators, all you need are those two ingredients to make an avocado toast that may be unlike any you’ve tried before.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CARAMEL APPLE FLUFF
Caramel Apple Fluff made in minutes with only 6 ingredients. Simple fluff recipe that tastes like caramel apples!. Fluff dessert salads are a favorite of mine because they are so easy to make and everyone loves them! They are also extremely versatile – they can be served as a side dish, but they are sweet enough to be dessert. Fluff recipes usually only require a few ingredients and come together in just a few minutes.
Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Is Making A Comeback For One Day Only
There are more than 40 different doughnuts available on Krispy Kreme's current menu, but none are more famous than its iconic Original Glazed. The sugary flavor was the only one available when the bakery first opened its doors in 1937, and has stayed a customer fave ever since. In fact, one Mashed survey found that 48% of people consider the classic treat to be the best doughnut at Krispy Kreme. Additionally, a taste test performed by Insider in 2019 deemed KK's Original Glazed Doughnut to be the best when compared to similar fare from Dunkin', Starbucks, and Tim Hortons. "There's something about its chewiness and sweetness that makes it addictive," Insider's Sarah Schmalbach explained.
thepioneerwoman.com
Pumpkin Truffles
These decadent pumpkin truffles are proof that you don't need to visit a fancy chocolate shop to enjoy this fabulous treat at home. And unlike a fancy chocolate shop, you don't need special equipment or expensive chocolate either! Pumpkin pie inspires this fall dessert with pumpkin puree, warm pumpkin pie spice, and graham cracker crumbs (great for texture and firming up the mixture). Chilling the mix makes it easy to scoop, shape, and dip in the melted chocolate. Add these truffles to your pumpkin desserts to try this fall or package them in a pretty box with ribbon and they make a great homemade food gift for the holidays.
This Sweet Potato Bread Recipe Is Perfect For Fall Gatherings
Sweet potatoes are fantastically versatile. They make excellent fries, a tasty taco filling and even a particularly luscious breakfast pancake. Take advantage of their adaptable nature with this recipe for sweet potato bread from Kitchn. If you’ve got a bake sale coming up, this will be a nice alternative to the usual pumpkin and zucchini breads.
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back A Mega Fan-Favorite, But You Have To Vote On It
Is there anything worse than pulling up to the drive-thru and ordering your go-to item, only to be told it's no longer on the menu? When a fast food chain discontinues a favorite, it can feel like a personal attack. (We're looking at you, McDonald's snack wrap.) Unfortunately, most of us have little bargaining power when it comes to whether or not a fast food chain will grant a popular discontinued menu item a comeback tour.
thepioneerwoman.com
Pumpkin Pancakes
Once the leaves change colors and the air turns crisp and cool, it's time to revisit The Pioneer Woman's favorite pumpkin recipes. This new pumpkin pancake recipe will make a great addition to Ree Drummond's list this year... and deserves a spot on your table! Pair them with a pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls for the best seasonal fall breakfast.
Pear tart and banoffee pavlova: Chetna Makan’s easy baking recipes
Two easy baked puddings to see you through early autumn. First, my banana chocolate pavlova, a dreamy combination of banoffee on a chocolate-flavoured meringue – the combination of crunch, cream and caramel makes it outstandingly decadent, belying its simplicity. The tarte tatin, meanwhile, is ideal at this time of the year, using seasonal pears, which, when cooked with the star anise caramel, absorb the warmth of the spice. Dark chocolate and hazelnuts add drama, as do lashings of fresh cream or ice-cream.
