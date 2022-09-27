Read full article on original website
Dragons second at D2 sectional; 4 local golfers advance to district
PORTSMOUTH — It was 1-out-of-5 teams and 4-out-of-5 for local golfers at the Class AA sectional tournament. One team — the Fairland Dragons – and four individuals took all but one qualifying spots in next week’s district tournament. Gallipolis won the sectional title with a team...
DHBS invitational set for Saturday
COAL GROVE — Nine schools from across the region will compete on Saturday in Coal Grove. The Dawson-Bryant High School Marching Band Invitational is set to return to campus. High schools from around the Tri-State will take the field, followed by a performance from the host school under director Aaron Statler. The event starts at 5 p.m. and admission is $5.
Gaining momentum (WITH GALLERY)
River Run sees more runners take part in second year. For its second year, the number of participants in the Ironton River Run increased by 25 percent. “We had more than 80 today,” Amanda Cleary, co-founder of nonprofit Third and Center, the group organizing the 5K race, said. “And we have so many young people this year.”
Lawrence County Trick or Treat times
Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:. • The businesses of Ironton will hold Trick or Treat from 5:30–7 p.m. • Coal Grove will hold Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. If it rains, it will be rescheduled for the same time on Oct. 29. Oct....
Counseling Center has grand opening
For the past year, residents of Ironton have seen construction going on across from the Lawrence County Courthouse and, on Friday, the results could be seen as the Counseling Center hosted a grand opening for its Lawrence County facility. The drug and alcohol addiction recovery facility is the sixth for...
Win by default
ASHLAND, Ky. — Saturday came and went and YouTuber Chille DeCastro, as promised, did not show up for a cage match between him and Ironton Police officer Sgt. Chad Gue. But that didn’t stop YouTubers from raising thousands of dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Henry Stevenson
Henry “Hank” Garland Stevenson, 75, of Scottown, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at home. He is survived by his wife, Kay Bowman. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Phil Bowman officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, with military rites being held by VFW Post 6878.
Tales from the ages (WITH GALLERY)
One of the most popular draws in county events brought out its typically strong crowd on Saturday, as the Historic Walk returned to Woodland Cemetery. “It’s a great way to get the community to learn local history,” Nicole Cox, a trustee for the Lawrence County Museum, who organizes the walk, said.
HOME IMPROVEMENT: The Dream Closet
Cleary helps people organize home, find space and more. Amanda Cleary has taken her love of redecorating and fixing up to help others around Ironton as part of the arts-based group Third and Center and she has also made into job helping. people organize their homes and garages. For the...
H&H Industries to expand its Oak Hill operations
OAK HILL – H&H Industries, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership, announced this week an investment of $233,000 to expand their production capacity, creating five new jobs in Jackson County. Family-owned and operated since 1972, H&H Industries is a global...
EDITORIAL: Bringing color to the city
It’s been a summer of new murals for the City of Ironton. Whether it is restoring existing works on the flood wall at the Ohio riverfront or the addition of new murals from groups such as Third and Center, Be Hope Church and Impact Prevention, the city has seen a visual revitalization to public spaces.
HOME IMPROVEMENT: Second Hand Rose has changing offerings of furniture, home décor
ASHLAND, Ky. — “You’ll never know what you’ll find in here,” a woman, stopping to glance at another item on her way out from the checkout said. It is a common experience for customers at Second Hand Rose’s furniture and home décor shop, located at 3205 13th St.
Mutliple Scioto County police agencies have enforcement drive
PORTSMOUTH – Through multiple public health and safety collaborations to strengthen and improve efforts to reduce drug overdoses and vehicle fatalities in Scioto County, a two-day impaired driving, narcotics, and fugitive enforcement initiative was completed from Sept. 17-18. With the support of community leaders, the Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Southern Ohio Organized Major Crimes Task Force, Scioto County Adult Probation Department, and the Scioto County Quick Response Team for the initiative.
