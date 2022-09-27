Read full article on original website
Related
Ernie Hudson Says Quantum Leap's Magic 'Would Love to Get' Scott Bakula's Sam Beckett Back Home
In the original Quantum Leap series, which ran from 1989 to 1993 on NBC, Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Christopher Kirby) was just a soldier in the Vietnam War when Samuel Beckett (Scott Bakula) leaped into him in the Season 3 episode “The Leap Home, Part 2 (Vietnam).” Decades later, NBC’s upcoming revival — premiering Monday, Sept. 19 at 10/9c — now finds Magic (played by Ernie Hudson) heading up the rebooted Quantum Leap project with the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine, and the man who created it. “[Magic] spent pretty much all of his adult life in the military...
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works, Babak Anvari to Direct
Paramount Pictures has a new Cloverfield movie in active development, with Babak Anvari attached to direct the next installment of the popular franchise. Joe Barton was earlier brought on board by J.J. Abrams and Paramount Pictures to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions banner is producing the franchise sequel along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Levitan on Life After 'Modern Family' and Why 'Reboot' Is TV TherapyParamount Film Chief Plans to Ramp Up Theatrical Release Output'Star Trek' Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive) British-Iranian director Anvari followed up his debut feature Under the...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Elijah Wood Joins Major TV Show
Elijah Wood has joined the cast of one of the hottest shows on the air right now – Showtime's Yellowjackets. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Wood would hold a guest starring role for the entire second season of the acclaimed drama. Fans were eager to see what he could add to this strange dynamic.
David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Unveils First Look Ahead of November Premiere (TV News Roundup)
The first look of David E. Kelley’s investigative drama series “The Calling” were released Monday by Peacock, offering a glimpse into the show ahead of its Nov. 10 debut on the streamer. Adapted from a series of novels by author Dror Mishani, the show’s plot follows a New York Police Department detective named Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbush), who typically relies on spirituality to guide his pursuit of truth until one investigation makes him rethink his beliefs. The series stars Wilbush, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley. One image highlights a particularly tense, yet slightly absurd moment where Wilbush is locked...
Oscars: ‘Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Compete in Different Acting Categories (Exclusive)
A final decision has been made that Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be promoted for awards recognition in different acting categories — Farrell for lead actor and Gleeson for supporting actor — for their work in Martin McDonagh’s Searchlight film The Banshees of Inisherin, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The film, which elicited rave reviews and Oscar buzz following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival (where it received a 12-minute standing ovation) and North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, centers on two best friends whose relationship is suddenly terminated by one (Gleeson), prompting considerable distress for...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
The Ringer
How the Ime Udoka Story Was Reported
Bryan and David discuss the news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended following allegations about a relationship with a female member of the team’s staff. They dive into the chain of events since the news broke, talk through the details (or lack thereof), and ask critical questions about the allegations and how they’re being reported (0:30). Later, they pay respects to New York Times watchdog Allan Siegal and touch on the new media era, with a focus on MLB home run chases (30:06). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
‘Amsterdam’ Review: Christian Bale and Margot Robbie Head Starry Ensemble in David O. Russell’s Chaotic Cautionary Tale
David O. Russell’s Amsterdam is a lot of movies inelegantly squidged into one — a zany screwball comedy, a crime thriller, an earnest salute to pacts of love and friendship, an antifascist history lesson with fictional flourishes. Those competing strands all have their merits, bolstered by entertaining character work from an uncommonly high-wattage ensemble. But can any film be called satisfying when the storytelling is so convoluted it takes an hour or more to settle on the kind of story it wants to tell, let alone a cohesive tone in which to tell it? Only once Robert De Niro shows up as a distinguished war veteran drawn into a nefarious political conspiracy does momentum kick in.
The Ringer
‘Blonde’ and the Top 5 Essential Marilyn Monroe Movies
Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s long-awaited Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, is now available on Netflix. Sean and Amanda dissect the film’s handful of successes and numerous, puzzling failures, before discussing Monroe’s titanic impact on movie stardom and the various depictions of her throughout cinema history. Hosts:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paramount+ Releases First Look at Marsai Martin’s ‘Fantasy Football’ – Film News in Brief
Paramount+ has unveiled the first look at the upcoming family sports comedy “Fantasy Football,” set to premiere Nov. 25 on the streamer. Starring and produced by Marsai Martin, the sports fantasy film follows Callie A. Coleman (Martin), who discovers that she can magically control her father’s (Omari Hardwick) performance as a running back for the Atlanta Falcons. Along with Martin and Hardwick, the film stars Kelly Rowland, Rome Flynn, Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris and Isac Ivan. “Fantasy Football” is produced in partnership with The SpringHill Company and Genius Entertainment. Based on an original screenplay by Richard...
NFL・
The Ringer
Was the Time Jump in ‘House of the Dragon’ a Success?
Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss Episode 6 of House of the Dragon and the decision to jump 10 years into the future and thus change much of the original cast. They talk about the performances of the new cast members, what the point of the first five episodes was, and whether they found the time jump to be successful or not.
The Ringer
Explaining Alicent and Rhaenyra’s Decade-Long Feud
Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss Episode 6 of House of the Dragon and the dynamics between Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen that have persisted after the show took a 10-year time jump. They explain the relationship between the two characters in this episode, and how each one is constantly trying to one-up the other in various ways.
Collider
Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton, and Diana Silvers Join Filmmaker Drama ‘Billy Knight’
Alec Griffen Roth has found his leading stars for his upcoming indie feature, Billy Knight - and he’s boasting a killer lineup. Today it was revealed that Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton, and Diana Silvers will lead the film in what will be Roth’s feature debut as both a writer and director.
‘Average Joe’: Eric Dean Seaton To Direct First Episode Of BET+ Dark Comedy
EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dean Seaton, who has directed episodes of Superman & Lois, Batman and Black-ish among others, is set to direct the first episode of BET+’s upcoming dark comedy Average Joe, starring Deon Cole. The series, which received a cast contingent script-to-series order in February, hails from Robb Cullen and McG. Set in The Hill district of Pittsburgh and inspired by Cullen’s life, Average Joe follows blue-collar plumber Joe Washington (Cole), who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where...
NFL・
Al Pacino to star opposite Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new drama Billy Knight
Billy Knight is writer-director Alec Griffen Roth's first ever feature film
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire' Renewed for Second Season Ahead of Premiere
It seems Vampires are coming back in fashion! Today, it has been announced that AMC Networks has renewed Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for a second season! This announcement comes just days before the series premiere on AMC and AMC+ on October 2. The series is based on...
Kevin Bacon to join Eddie Murphy in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cops sequel
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth official installment in the franchise
Comments / 0