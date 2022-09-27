Read full article on original website
Eight states file enforcement actions against crypto-lending platform Nexo
Eight states announced individual cease-and-desist orders against the crypto-lending platform Nexo. The filings state the company offered investors interest-earning accounts without first registering them as securities. The orders prevent Nexo from offering this product to residents until it meets the necessary registration requirements. Eight states announced on Monday they're bringing...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
A Ponzi scheme by any other name: the bursting of China’s property bubble
A little more than a year ago, a Chinese property developer largely unknown to the outside world said its cashflow was under “tremendous pressure” and it might not be able to pay back some of its eye-watering debts of $300bn (£275bn). Today, that company, China Evergrande Group,...
u.today
This Group of Bitcoin Investors Now Selling at Loss of 42% on Average: Details
Is Cryptocurrency Dead?
Last November, the world was riding an all-time crypto high — new coins showed substantial promise, millions of dollars for a JPEG of a monkey seemed slightly less ludicrous, many businesses started to accept tokens as a form of payment, and countries even accepted Bitcoin as legal tender. The promise was endless: from using NFTS as new ways to support the arts, picking coins that were seemingly “stable” (and therefore less volatile) by being pegged to the U.S. dollar, and even buying mortgage products via blockchain all seemed like worthy reasons for gaining a stake in crypto. It wasn’t just hearsay — Bitcoin ( (~BTCUSD) ) was named the highest-performing asset class of the decade by March 2021.
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
CNBC
Crypto lender Nexo gets U.S. bank charter after buying stake in regulated bank
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo said it has agreed to buy an undisclosed stake in Hulett Bancorp, which owns a little-known bank called Summit National Bank. Through Summit National Bank, Nexo plans to offer a range of products including checking accounts and crypto-backed loans. Nexo's bank license will bring users enhanced legal...
coingeek.com
China’s law enforcement busts $5M virtual currency money laundering ring
Security agents in China have uncovered a money laundering ring that allegedly used virtual currencies to carry out their nefarious activity. The Hengyang County Public Security Bureau disclosed that the gang was responsible for laundering over $5.5 billion (RMB40 billion). A police spokesperson revealed in a press statement that 93...
cryptoglobe.com
How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase
Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
cryptoglobe.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Doubles Down on Explosive $XRP Price Prediction
A widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst has doubled down on his $XRP price prediction made at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. In the latest issue of the Technical...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Assigned Sell-Equivalent Stock Rating by Wells Fargo on Competition Risk
Coinbase Global (COIN) was assigned an underweight stock recommendation by Wells Fargo Thursday as the bank sees increased global competition eating into the crypto exchange's market share and lower retail fees eroding profitability. The company's path to sustainable profitability will be challenging given the above dynamics, and effects of the...
zycrypto.com
The New “Riches Trap” Cryptocurrency Investors Should Beware Of
Australians lost more than A$113 million (approximately US$81.5 million) to cryptocurrency scams between Jan. 1 to May 1 of this year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in early June. According to the ACCC, Australians lost a total of A$205 million (approximately US$148 million) to various scams this year, a 166 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
CoinDesk
Genesis Sales, Trading Chief Ballensweig Joins Exodus From Crypto Lender
The exodus from Genesis Trading continued Wednesday as co-Head of Sales and Trading Matt Ballensweig announced his departure from the crypto lending desk, which lost hundreds of millions of dollars during this year’s crypto contagion. Ballensweig said in a tweet that he will remain an adviser to Genesis “for...
