2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies with Huge Potential for Profit Amid the Current Market Crashes: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Most cryptocurrency users have had difficulty determining which coins should be traded and which should be held since the beginning of the market crash. The current bearish market trend has negatively impacted most token values in the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, you must carefully select which coin to buy to protect...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
dailyhodl.com
Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Makes Massive Eight-Figure Bitcoin Price Prediction for Year 2031
A former hedge fund manager says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth well into the millions of dollars by the year 2031. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Robert Breedlove, CEO and founder of crypto investment firm Parallax Digital, says that the leading digital asset could reach a price tag of $12.5 million nine years into the future.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?
Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
NEWSBTC
Strong Rally For Bitcoin And Crypto As Wall Street Melts Down
There’s a correlation between macroeconomic factors and crypto assets like Bitcoin. Harsh and stricter factors increase the volatility of virtual tokens negatively. This is also the case for equity stocks and their markets. The past week brought a downtrend to the primary cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was seen going toward the...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Calls One Ethereum-Based Crypto Asset the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime,’ Says Altcoins May Erupt if Bitcoin Consolidates
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks one overlooked digital asset is the “opportunity of a lifetime.”. Van de Poppe tells his 627,800 Twitter followers that the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is a huge opportunity priced between $6-$8. Chainlink’s native asset LINK is trading at $7.26...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Predicts XRP Could Erupt by Over 80%, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and Two Altcoins
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for Ethereum (ETH) competitor XRP while updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and two other altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,000 Twitter followers that XRP should rise to $0.60 before ultimately shooting up to $0.87. “XRP: Go to...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency
The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Exploded Higher Wednesday
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc BTBT, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, all traded higher Wednesday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto rallied amid a rebound in broader markets. Major U.S. indexes were higher Wednesday as Treasury...
u.today
Crypto Mogul Wants to Buy Distressed Assets from Bitcoin Miners
Jihan Wu of Bitmain fame is looking to buy the distressed assets of Bitcoin miners at a discount, according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The cryptocurrency tycoon has created a new $250 million fund for that purpose. Wu plans to raise the majority of the aforementioned sum from outside...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Despite crossing $20k, short-term holders bleed dry this bear season
Bitcoin’s [BTC] rejection of the $20K level last week led to the suffering of short-term holders. As per a latest Glassnode report short-term holders of the asset suffered significant unrealized losses. HODLers have remained consistent and have continued to hold on to their supply despite the turbulence in the...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Could Enjoy “Renaissance” as Trust in Banks Fades: Druckenmiller
Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller has hinted at a "renaissance" for the crypto space if public trust fades in central banks. Still, rate hikes from the Fed and worsening macroeconomic conditions have proven brutal to the industry. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have not gone unnoticed by the traditional investment class.
dailyhodl.com
Two Crypto Assets Soar 40% or More in Just One Week, Far Outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum
Two altcoins are up by at least 40% this week while the two leading cryptos by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), stall. XRP and fan-engagement token Chiliz (CHZ) are up by 14% and 9%, respectively, in the last 24 hours alone. XRP is up by 48% in the...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Trading Volume Explodes Against British Pound as Currency Weakens
Market data shows that U.K investors may be turning to Bitcoin as their currency falls relative to the dollar. As the British pound rapidly weakens against the U.S. dollar, trading volume for the BTC/GBP pair has been skyrocketing. Data from Bitfinex and Bitstamp shows that volume was more than 1,100%...
