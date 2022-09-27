ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?

Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
Strong Rally For Bitcoin And Crypto As Wall Street Melts Down

There’s a correlation between macroeconomic factors and crypto assets like Bitcoin. Harsh and stricter factors increase the volatility of virtual tokens negatively. This is also the case for equity stocks and their markets. The past week brought a downtrend to the primary cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was seen going toward the...
Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency

The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Exploded Higher Wednesday

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc BTBT, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, all traded higher Wednesday amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto rallied amid a rebound in broader markets. Major U.S. indexes were higher Wednesday as Treasury...
Bitcoin: Despite crossing $20k, short-term holders bleed dry this bear season

Bitcoin’s [BTC] rejection of the $20K level last week led to the suffering of short-term holders. As per a latest Glassnode report short-term holders of the asset suffered significant unrealized losses. HODLers have remained consistent and have continued to hold on to their supply despite the turbulence in the...
Crypto Could Enjoy “Renaissance” as Trust in Banks Fades: Druckenmiller

Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller has hinted at a "renaissance" for the crypto space if public trust fades in central banks. Still, rate hikes from the Fed and worsening macroeconomic conditions have proven brutal to the industry. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have not gone unnoticed by the traditional investment class.
Bitcoin Trading Volume Explodes Against British Pound as Currency Weakens

Market data shows that U.K investors may be turning to Bitcoin as their currency falls relative to the dollar. As the British pound rapidly weakens against the U.S. dollar, trading volume for the BTC/GBP pair has been skyrocketing. Data from Bitfinex and Bitstamp shows that volume was more than 1,100%...
