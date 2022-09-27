Giants’ setback shows they’re still not yet ready for primetime

Daniel Jones was somehow still standing, still in one piece, when he got the ball back needing a 91-yard TD drive without a timeout for the signature win of his career, and his first in prime time in nine tries.

He had been brutalized by Demarcus Lawrence and the Big Bad Cowboys, betrayed by his offensive and his receivers and seemingly just about everyone not named Saquon Barkley, but he was fighting on and keeping hope alive no matter what, and this is what he found himself thinking:

“Let’s go score a touchdown,” Jones said. “I was excited; I thought it was a good opportunity for us to go down the field and score. It’s something we practice a lot in those situations. I was excited and looking forward to get in the end zone.”

He didn’t get in the end zone. David Sills fell and Trevon Diggs intercepted a throw over the middle and it was Cowboys 23, Giants 16.

“The last play that Diggs picked off Sills fell down,” Brian Daboll said. “It was a timing throw.”

Daboll has shown that he can lead the Big Blue horse to water … but was it realistic for anyone to think that he could make it drink in Year 1 of an ongoing rebuild?

No, it was not.

This is a work in progress and no one should be under any illusions otherwise.

Daniel Jones looks to avoid a hit during the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The 2-1 Giants are a scrappy bunch, but they are The Not Ready For Prime Time Players.

For all of Daboll’s genius and creative gifts, he has no chance to beat quality teams when his offense scores 16 points.

When Danny Legs (9-79) wasn’t escaping the siege and running through and around the Cowboys, he was running for his life in the face of a savage, relentless pass rush (five sacks) that treated him like a ragdoll.

“There’s no question we gotta do a better job of protecting him,” Daboll said.

Asked if he was concerned with the number of hits he had just taken, Jones said: “No, I feel good. That’s football, that’s part of playing the game. I feel good, and we’ll keep going.”

His internal clock had to be sped up. Jones (20-for-37, 196 yards, one INT) was under attack from everywhere

“You want to trust your feel, you want to trust your instinct in the pocket, and feeling when you get out, when you hang in there,” Jones said. “As always I’ll study that, and see where I can improve.”

Saquon Barkley rushes for a 36-yard touchdown. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

It was late in the third quarter after Jones had scrambled for 14 yards when he handed the ball to Barkley, who started right, made a little hop step and exploded left to daylight.

It was a 36-yard TD run and MetLife Stadium was in a frenzy.

Giants 13, Cowboys 6.

All was white with the world.

And then all was Doomsday.

The Giants defense, which couldn’t sack Cooper Rush, buckled under the weight of carrying an offense which simply does not score enough.

Wink Martindale had no answer for Rush, who responded immediately and it was 13-13 and this time it was Cowboys fans who were howling.

And then Rush did it again — 26 yards to CeeDee Lamb and the beauty of a one-handed, 1-yard TD catch — and it was 20-13, and you heard “Let’s Go Cow-boys … Let’s Go Cow-boys.”

East Rutherford wasn’t built in a day.

A day that right tackle Evan Neal won’t soon forget.

Giants offensive line: Still not fixed.

Brian Daboll reacts during the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Lawrence welcomed Neal to the NFL with three sacks across the first 32 minutes. Micah Parsons had not recorded a sack but was a presence nevertheless.

“It falls on all of us. It falls on me, and finding situations where I get the ball out of my hand quicker,” Jones said.

The Giants have no margin for error when Barkley is not imposing his will on the game.

This is the make-or-break season for poor Jones (20-37, 196 passing yards, one interception).

“I think he’s making progress and he fought, he battled,” Daboll said. “He made some really good plays out there under some duress.”

He will face an uphill climb to make to state his case … from his back.