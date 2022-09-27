Read full article on original website
Just5294me
1d ago
These people with their signs saying families together…we’ll step back to your country and STAY THERE TOGETHER…we have had enough of these illegals demanding…🤬👺👎🏾🤬
Reply
6
lumpy
1d ago
Italy voted for a new president. They had enough of illegals . Same with Sweden
Reply
13
Glitz Garcia
1d ago
wat kinda pricks support the parents putting kids at the hands of smugglers and cartels?
Reply
5
Related
FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
Washington Examiner
Broken Border: Terrorist watch list arrests spike as migrants flock to US from farther countries
Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two, below, will examine the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three will show the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four will look at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the U.S. And Part Five will examine the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’
President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
The DOJ said it had examined documents retrieved by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago raid. It said only a small number of them were covered by attorney-client privilege. Trump has sought to claim this privilege to shield the documents from being examined. The Department of Justice has found that a...
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not respond by naming any Uvalde school shooting victims and instead spoke about his failed school safety bill.
White House press secretary loses patience with repetitive question from Fox reporter on migrants
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday ended up in a testy exchange with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in the day’s daily briefing.Ms Jean-Pierre spent a significant portion of Friday’s session discussing the Biden administration’s response to Republican governors using buses and airplanes to send asylum-seekers to Democratic-led jurisdictions to punish state and local leaders for not supporting harsher border policies. At one point during the daily briefing, Ms Jean-Pierre was asked if the administration had considered moving migrants from the communities where they entered the US...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Donald Trump boards a plane loaded with heavy file boxes two days after federal agents asked about missing documents in re-surfaced 2021 video
A re-surfaced video has emerged of Donald Trump boarding a private jet loaded with file boxes in 2021 - amid rumors he could be indicted for having classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion. The DailyMail.com video from May 2021 showed the former president and Melania decamp to his golf club...
Jean-Pierre: 'I certainly don't need lectures' about southern border
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot down a criticism from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Tuesday regarding her past comments about migration at the southern border.
“Unfit for the bench”: Experts accuse Trump judge of “obstruction of justice” over Mar-a-Lago ruling
Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year
Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago
The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI 'unraveling' or in 'damage control' as Hunter probe agent reportedly resigns, prosecutor says
The FBI appears to be "unraveling" from the inside as allegations mount that the agency's behavior in the Hunter Biden laptop story may have violated federal law enforcement norms, a former Utah federal prosecutor told Fox News on Tuesday. Brett Tolman told "The Story" that recent actions and overtures from...
Hear what ex-FBI special agent noticed in evidence photo taken inside Trump's home
CNN reporter and former FBI special agent Josh Campbell breaks down the evidence photo, which was arranged and taken by law enforcement, that shows classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Comments / 8