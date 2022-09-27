Read full article on original website
FPT Software named ‘Best Workplace’ in Asia, welcoming its 2000th employee in Japan
The “Best Workplaces in Asia”, ranked by Great Place To Work ® extended FPT Software’s long list of achievements in building a successful work environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006158/en/ The IT company was recognized for its positive corporate culture, based on authentic care and support for its people, from physical safety to psychological and emotional wellness. In particular, the company developed its strategy to put people at the heart of its operation, leveraging technology for better exchange across departments, updates on new policies and promoting two-way communication. Understanding people’s fundamental needs to balance between personal career and family responsibilities, FPT Software built its culture based on three pillars. Experiment - provide opportunities for staff to experiment innovative solutions, hone new skills, rotate new positions and challenge themselves with ambitious projects. Fun - enhance connection with various activities, boosting creativity and bonding among colleagues. Care - for both employees and their family, with policies regarding house or car loans, tuition fees, healthcare and parents’ day.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
West Africa’s fisher women are experts at coping with job insecurity – but policymakers are using their resilience against them
All along West Africa’s coastline, women play a vital role in the fisheries sector as processors, traders and distributors. But they face many challenges – like job insecurity, a lack of finance, availability of fish and child care – and they’re also vulnerable to shocks, like the COVID pandemic.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Fudan University
Located in Shanghai, Fudan University is dedicated to university-industry research collaboration in blockchain. This integration of multiple fields and collaborations with industry helped land Fudan on the No. 28 spot on our list. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. The Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center, led...
VP Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is capping her trip to Asia with a stop at the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she tries to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies
msn.com
A new $1.1 billion weapons package will more than double the number of HIMARS Ukraine has to hammer key Russian positions
A new $1.1 billion US weapons package will more than double the amount of HIMARS Ukraine has. Right now, Kyiv has 16 HIMARS in its arsenal and has used them effectively to strike key Russian positions. The new US military aid package will see 18 more HIMARS delivered to Ukraine,...
How Nigerian students became ‘change agents’ in solid waste management
Nigerian cities aren’t managing solid waste effectively. Waste has to be managed all the way from generation to storage, collection, transport, recycling, treatment and disposal. But it is visible everywhere in the country’s cities, presenting a major socio-cultural and environmental challenge. Cities tend to treat waste as purely...
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has defended her economic plan and says she's willing to make "difficult decisions" to get the economy growing
Russia-Ukraine war live: new leak found on Nord Stream pipelines as pressure grows to declare Russia ‘terrorist state’
Swedish coast guard find fourth leak; Russia has reached legal definition of ‘terrorist state’ under US law, say international experts
Thomas helps US top Serbia 88-55, advance to World Cup semis
Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the women's World Cup
Spanish September inflation down to 9.3% on energy, transport
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spanish prices rose 9.3% in the 12 months to September, National Statistics Institute data showed on Friday, a fall of more than one percentage point, thanks to a public transportation price cut and an electricity price slowdown.
Canada into women's World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986
Canada has advanced to its first World Cup semifinals since 1986 as Kia Nurse scored 17 points in a 79-60 win over Puerto Rico
Equities pick up after BoE steps in, but pound resumes losses
Most Asian stocks bounced Thursday as UK and US government yields fell after the Bank of England jumped into bond markets to prevent a financial catastrophe. The spending plan sent yields on UK government bonds and those of other countries soaring and raised the prospect of even bigger interest rate hikes.
Australia flags tough new data protection laws this year
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus says Australia could have tough new data protection laws in place this year in an urgent response to a cyberattack that stole from a telecommunications company the personal data of 9.8 million customers
UK's Truss presses on with 'controversial' economic plan, says it's the right course
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her economic plan that has roiled financial markets, saying on Thursday she was willing to take "controversial" steps to reignite growth and would not reverse course despite the turmoil.
Russia says Nord Stream leaks occurred in zone controlled by U.S. intelligence
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said ruptures to the Nord Stream pipelines that have caused gas leaks off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden occurred in territory that is "fully under the control" of U.S. intelligence agencies.
Liz Truss defends mini-budget, saying she has to do ‘what I believe is right’ – UK politics live
Prime minister indicates she won’t abandon plans after mini-budget sparks financial turmoil
Liz Truss government ‘undercutting’ economic institutions, says ex-Bank of England governor
Liz Truss’s government has been “undercutting” the UK’s economic institutions with its borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree, said former Bank of England governor Sir Mark Carney.Sir Mark – governor from 2013 to 2020 – said the mini-Budget’s measures were “working at some cross-purposes” with the Bank.“Unfortunately having a partial budget, in these circumstances – tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the Bank – has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets,” he told the BBC on Thursday.Condemning the decision to push ahead with the tax cut plan without an Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) forecast,...
KKR's tender offer for Hitachi Transport to be delayed -statement
TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Transport System Ltd (9086.T) said on Thursday it had been informed by KKR & Co (KKR.N) that the private equity firm's tender offer for it would be delayed from the initially planned end-September start.
